August Mini-Bar

29 August 2013

29 August 2013

Four wines, four different countries, four different grapes. All these come from Adnams of Southwold, the -admirable brewers, who also ship superb wines from around the world. Their selection is a joy, and if you visit one of their shops, you will also find a range of attractive kitchen implements, many designed to perform tasks you didn’t know needed performing.

I’m rather proud of these wines, since although I didn’t discover them I did choose them, and every one is delicious in its own distinctive way. They are all discounted. For example, with a £10 case reduction, the white Rioja 2011 (1) from the Riojanas winery costs only £7.17 a bottle, which is amazing for this lovely, somewhat oaked, lime-scented, vanilla, slightly smoky delight. I used to turn my nose up at white Rioja, assuming they made it because they felt they had to. But this is luscious.

As is the wondrous NZ 2009 Gewurtztraminer (2) from the Forrest Estate, Marlborough. I’ve always felt that Alsace is one of the few French regions that can’t readily be matched around the world, yet this has all the evanescent perfume, that savour of lychees and tropical fruit, which you find in any good Alsace version. A truly glorious wine, given extra depth and smooth less by its four years’ maturing. Reduced by £14 a case to £9.83, which is just ridiculous.


For three years, Adnams’ Alastair Marshall has been looking for a decent red Burgundy which he can sell for under a tenner, and he’s found it. This 2011 comes from the Closerie des Alisiers, and while it isn’t exactly a Gevrey-Chambertin, it is a very decent, flavoursome Bourgogne, suitable for drinking at home every day without waiting for guests. The £8.92 price represents a £13 case discount.

Finally a majestic wine from California, specifically the beautiful Russian River Valley. Here the sun ripens the grapes and the sea breezes keep them cool at night, so the result is stunning. It’s a Castle Rock 2006 (4) made out of Petite Syrah, and at £9.58 it is incredible: big, mature, crammed with more fruit than you might think they could force in. Given the price of most Californian wines — they can get silly sums from the home market — this is even more of a bargain. Decant it before serving to your guests, and they’ll think they’re getting something worth two or three times the price.

Delivery is free, and there is a sample case — further discounted — containing three of each wine.

Delivery is free, and there is a sample case containing three of each wine.

Prices include VAT and delivery on the British mainland. Payment should be made either by cheque with the order, payable to the wine merchant, or by debit or credit card, details of which may be telephoned or faxed.

View all the wine offers here, or call 01748 832666

