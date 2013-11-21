The Spectator from £1 per week

Subscribe
Menu
Close

Uncategorized

November Mini-Bar

21 November 2013

11:15 AM

21 November 2013

11:15 AM

Graham Mitchell, who calls himself the Wine Explorer, comes from one of England’s leading wine families. His great-grandfather had a watering hole in Fleet Street, and wanted to be Lord Mayor of London. But they told him that nobody who had his name over a pub could rise to an office of such magnificence, so he renamed the bar El Vino, after his sherry-importing business. He got the gig. Now with several branches, it is still owned and run by the family. One sprog leapt for freedom; Graham’s brother Andrew was the Chief Whip who resigned over ‘plebgate’.

Now Graham has come up with a Christmas case which demonstrates his ability to spot high quality wines others have missed. All are discounted. Take the Crémant de Bourgogne Blush (NV) from the celebrated Lamblin family (1). This is a pink Champagne in all but name, made on the edge of Chablis in the traditional fashion. It has more flavour than many rosé Champagnes I know — perfect as a pre-prandial sharpener, or to heighten the thrill of opening presents. ‘A foot spa, how, er, lovely!’ Reduced to £16.50.

For a fully flavoured white, I recommend the Cuvée Clémence 2012 (2) from Bordeaux. Made from the usual blend of Sauvignon Blanc and Sémillon, this also has a dash of Muscadelle to make it slightly more southern. Graham says he detects ‘creamy oak’, which sounds nice. It is nice. White Bordeaux has been on the wrong side of the tracks for decades, but is now thoroughly gentrified, with very good reason. £10.20.


Now the reds. The lighter is from Côtes de Blaye, one of the outer fringes of Bordeaux which are now producing wines to rival the better-known names of the Medoc. The 2009 Ch. Bellevue Gazin, Cuvée de Tradition (3) is gorgeous. That was probably the best year in memory for claret, drinking well from the moment the bottles hit the shelves. The extra time has given this a delectable roundness; the velvety Merlot is complemented by some punchy Malbec. £9.95.

Finally, a great wine from what many consider the finest area of Australia, Margaret River. It’s the 2010 Shiraz from Edwards Vineyards (4) (the original Edwards flew a Tiger Moth from the UK to western Oz). This is one of those flavour-sodden ‘great to meet you’ wines Australia specialises in, but with real sophistication. Like meeting a guy with corks round his hat who also quotes E.E. Cummings. Reduced to £17.50.

This offer is now closed. To see our current offers click here.

 

All prices are correct at time of publication, but we may alter prices at any time for any reason.

 

Graham Mitchell’s new book The Wine Explorer was published in November 2013.

Subscribe to The Spectator today for a quality of argument not found in any other publication. Get more Spectator for less – just £12 for 12 issues.

You might also like

The Revd Paul Flowers ticked all the right 'progressive' boxes — that's why he could get away with anything

James Delingpole: I told Radley school pupils how to rebel. But I'm not sure they want to

The wounded Kennedy – and the people who gave him strength

What Jackie did after JFK was assassinated

The vengeance of Alex Ferguson

Dave
Show comments

Most Popular

Editor’s Choice

Fans of investigative journalism should avoid Channel 4’s How’d You Get So Rich?

The key to the Italian Renaissance lies in the home

The difference between a yarmulke and a kippah

Confessions of a Feyenoord hooligan-turned-Rastafarian

Cartoons

‘Sorry, we’re not looking for anyone at the moment.’
‘Sorry, we’re not looking for anyone at the moment.’
‘Oh no — he’s turned into a real boy.’
‘Oh no — he’s turned into a real boy.’
President Trump adopts a softer tone
President Trump adopts a softer tone
‘Now, now, you know that’s your brother’s daddy. And he’s your sister’s daddy. Your daddy will visit us tomorrow.’
‘Now, now, you know that’s your brother’s daddy. And he’s your sister’s daddy. Your daddy will visit us tomorrow.’
‘Now we’re behind him let’s push him over.’
‘Now we’re behind him let’s push him over.’
New presidential limo
New presidential limo
‘It’s just a front. It’s actually Waterstones.’
‘It’s just a front. It’s actually Waterstones.’
‘Are we there yet? Are we there yet? Are we there yet?
‘Are we there yet? Are we there yet? Are we there yet?
‘Come on my beauties!’
‘Come on my beauties!’
Click here to find out more about subscribing to The Spectator’s free podcasts
The Spectator, 22 Old Queen Street, London, SW1H 9HP
All articles and content Copyright © 2017 The Spectator (1828) Ltd | All rights reserved
Site designed and built by interconnect/it
X

Sign up

Sign up using a social account

What's my subscriber number? Already have an account?

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating an account – Your subscriber number was not recognised though. To link your subscription visit the My Account page

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

X

Forgot Password

Please check your email

If the email address you entered is associated with a web account on our system, you will receive an email from us with instructions for resetting your password.

If you don't receive this email, please check your junk mail folder.

X

Subscription expired

Your subscription has expired. Please go to My Account to renew it or view subscription offers.

X

Your subscriber number is the 8 digit number printed above your name on the address sheet sent with your magazine each week. If you receive it, you’ll also find your subscriber number at the top of our weekly highlights email.

Entering your subscriber number will enable full access to all magazine articles on the site.

If you cannot find your subscriber number then please contact us on customerhelp@subscriptions.spectator.co.uk or call 0330 333 0050. If you’ve only just subscribed, you may not yet have been issued with a subscriber number. In this case you can use the temporary web ID number, included in your email order confirmation.

You can create an account in the meantime and link your subscription at a later time. Simply visit the My Account page, enter your subscriber number in the relevant field and click 'submit changes'.

If you have any difficulties creating an account or logging in please take a look at our FAQs page.

×
Close