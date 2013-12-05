The Spectator from £1 per week

Subscribe
Menu
Close

Uncategorized

December Wine Club

5 December 2013

4:00 AM

5 December 2013

4:00 AM

A good wine, as I say in my book Life’s Too Short To Drink Bad Wine (now in a new, revised, nifty-looking edition) is a wine you like drinking. Which sounds obvious, but isn’t; a lot of people seem to suspect that there are objectively ‘good’ wines, and if they haven’t been inducted into that mystery, it demonstrates their ignorance. In fact, if you truly enjoy a £3.99 bottle, you’ll save a lot of money. But it can’t make you oblivious to the delights of something finer.

Take the Beaujolais in this offer. You might drink a Beaujolais Nouveau (now in some of our more outdated bars) and take pleasure in it. But once you have -sampled the Juliénas here, with its ripe fruit, its -evanescent perfume all held together by a gentle undertone of earthiness, you will I think be converted. And since this beauty is discounted, a bottle costs roughly half what you would pay for a greatly inferior, paint-stripper nouveau in a restaurant or pub.

This offer comes from The Wine Company of Colchester. They are slightly pricier than normal, but are to help you celebrate Christmas, and in any case all are -discounted, sometimes by a massive amount. We kick off with a fine 2011 Kiwi Sauvignon Blanc (1), the flagship wine from this grape made at the Highfield estate in -Marlborough. The seesaw between French versions (very dry, flinty, sometimes mouth-puckering) and the NZ style (smoother, fruitier) continues, but I think they’ve got the balance right here. A good food wine, but a nice aperitif too. Reduced by £24 a case to £11.99.

Our Chardonnay is also from New Zealand, where they are making great strides with this grape. The Moa Ridge 2011 (2) is from the Clayvin vineyards, and it has real subtlety — balanced, just oaked enough to add depth without being remotely overwhelming. A very classy wine, at £24 a case off the list price.


Now a serious treat. Few of us can afford Condrieu, the luscious, scented Viognier from the northern Rhône. It’s hard to make, sometimes back-breaking, but worth the often scary prices. This 2012 Viognier made by Yves Cuilleron (3) may only be a vin de pays, but it comes from just outside the appellation and at just £17.25 (£21 a case off list price) it is a terrific bargain. A whiff of greatness.

Next the reds. There is a whopping £36 a case off the 2009 Domaine de la Jasse ‘Black Label’ Tête de Cuvée (4), down to an amazing £11.99 a bottle. We have offered this before to great plaudits, and all I can say is that it is southern France in a bottle, bringing a hot, almost baked feel to match its bursting fruit — just the thing for these long winter nights.

I have described the Juliénas from the 2012 Dme du Clos de Fief (5) made by Michel Tete above, and it really is that good. Beaujolais has been in the doghouse, both in France and overseas, for so long that it seems almost miraculous that the region can produce such a delectable wine. At one year old, it tastes richer and smoother than many that have been matured for ages.  The £21 case reduction brings it down to a bargain £12.25.

Finally we’re back to the New World with this amazing 2010 South African Pinot Noir from Sumaridge at Walker Bay (6), reduced by £48 a case to only £14.99 a bottle. If you’ve seen the film Sideways you’ll have clocked that this is probably the toughest grape of all to grow, yet in the past few years producers in Oregon, South Africa, New Zealand and even Bulgaria are making wines that truly threaten Burgundy, as the Chinese threaten to send the French wines off the price scale.

Delivery is free, and there is a sample case containing two of each wine. Get your order in quickly before the Christmas rush!

Delivery as ever is free, there is a sample case containing two each of the non-house bottles, and don’t forget the Indulgence.

Prices include VAT and delivery on the British mainland. Payment should be made either by cheque with the order, payable to the wine merchant, or by debit or credit card, details of which may be telephoned or faxed.

View all the wine offers here, or call 020 7549 7900

Subscribe to The Spectator today for a quality of argument not found in any other publication. Get more Spectator for less – just £12 for 12 issues.

You might also like

George Osborne has seen the light on tax cuts. Now he needs to implement some more

Power struggle

A century before Miley Cyrus, it was male performers — like Nijinsky — who bared all 

Letters

The Passage

to 2139: Separated
Show comments

Most Popular

Editor’s Choice

Fans of investigative journalism should avoid Channel 4’s How’d You Get So Rich?

The key to the Italian Renaissance lies in the home

The difference between a yarmulke and a kippah

Confessions of a Feyenoord hooligan-turned-Rastafarian

Cartoons

‘Sorry, we’re not looking for anyone at the moment.’
‘Sorry, we’re not looking for anyone at the moment.’
‘Oh no — he’s turned into a real boy.’
‘Oh no — he’s turned into a real boy.’
President Trump adopts a softer tone
President Trump adopts a softer tone
‘Now, now, you know that’s your brother’s daddy. And he’s your sister’s daddy. Your daddy will visit us tomorrow.’
‘Now, now, you know that’s your brother’s daddy. And he’s your sister’s daddy. Your daddy will visit us tomorrow.’
‘Now we’re behind him let’s push him over.’
‘Now we’re behind him let’s push him over.’
New presidential limo
New presidential limo
‘It’s just a front. It’s actually Waterstones.’
‘It’s just a front. It’s actually Waterstones.’
‘Are we there yet? Are we there yet? Are we there yet?
‘Are we there yet? Are we there yet? Are we there yet?
‘Come on my beauties!’
‘Come on my beauties!’
Click here to find out more about subscribing to The Spectator’s free podcasts
The Spectator, 22 Old Queen Street, London, SW1H 9HP
All articles and content Copyright © 2017 The Spectator (1828) Ltd | All rights reserved
Site designed and built by interconnect/it
X

Sign up

Sign up using a social account

What's my subscriber number? Already have an account?

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating an account – Your subscriber number was not recognised though. To link your subscription visit the My Account page

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

X

Forgot Password

Please check your email

If the email address you entered is associated with a web account on our system, you will receive an email from us with instructions for resetting your password.

If you don't receive this email, please check your junk mail folder.

X

Subscription expired

Your subscription has expired. Please go to My Account to renew it or view subscription offers.

X

Your subscriber number is the 8 digit number printed above your name on the address sheet sent with your magazine each week. If you receive it, you’ll also find your subscriber number at the top of our weekly highlights email.

Entering your subscriber number will enable full access to all magazine articles on the site.

If you cannot find your subscriber number then please contact us on customerhelp@subscriptions.spectator.co.uk or call 0330 333 0050. If you’ve only just subscribed, you may not yet have been issued with a subscriber number. In this case you can use the temporary web ID number, included in your email order confirmation.

You can create an account in the meantime and link your subscription at a later time. Simply visit the My Account page, enter your subscriber number in the relevant field and click 'submit changes'.

If you have any difficulties creating an account or logging in please take a look at our FAQs page.

×
Close