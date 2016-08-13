A filthy Noël Coward, snotty Frog, mad Swede and Maggie: Edinburgh Festival Fringe roundup

More to cheese than meets the eye? How Dutch meal still life paintings captured the great intellectual preoccupations of the 17th century The post More to cheese than meets the eye? appeared first on Apollo Magazine. Kathryn Murphy

Blame games at the Met As events at the Met show, it's all too easy to forget that trustees are as responsible as directors for the museums they run Gary Vikan

Something has gone very wrong at Christie's The auction house's decision to close its South Kensington saleroom and scale back operations in Amsterdam smacks of corporate short-termism Susan Moore

Beyond the Surface: Howard Hodgkin, 1932–2017 The celebrated painter Howard Hodgkin has died in London aged 84 Martin Gayford