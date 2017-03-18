The Spectator from £1 per week

Subscribe
Menu
Close

Rod Liddle

Europe’s elite rightly feel extinction breathing down their necks

Usually the ruling politicians just hold hands and say Je Suis Charlie and hope it might all go away. Not now

Protestors took down the Dutch flag at the Dutch consulate in Istanbul and replaced it with a Turkish one (Photo: Getty)

18 March 2017

9:00 AM

18 March 2017

9:00 AM

Allahu Akbar! Greetings from Samsun, where Turkish protestors — their eyeballs spinning in orgasmic Islamic rage — tried to set fire to the Dutch flag while chanting the usual ‘Allah’s dead good’ stuff. They used cigarette lighters and some lighter fuel and up it went — and was then jubilantly trampled on by the inflamed, howling masses. Except that it wasn’t the Dutch flag — they had got hold of the French flag by mistake.

I wonder if any of the similarly inflamed Turkish protestors in the Netherlands would have noticed? My guess is most of those demonstrating in Rotterdam had spent their entire lives in the Netherlands, but possibly still wouldn’t know what the country’s flag looked like. I wonder if they would recognise a slice of Gouda, a black tulip or a little mouse wearing a pair of clogs, either.

Still, as one Turk apparently based in Norway tweeted: ‘If you rotate 90 degree… you will end up with the other. What does it matter. Two different views of the same shit.’

By ‘shit’, he meant western Europe — all the flags, all the politicians, all the nations, and all the Christian or secular people who inhabit them. And so one might ask the question: why exactly are you actually here, given that you hate us and our governments and our way of life? One supposes that the answer to that is complex. They hate us for what we stand for, what we represent, for our colonial oppression (the Ottoman Empire being temporarily and very quickly forgotten at this point), for their handily acquired victimhood and stupidity and for our infidel beliefs, or lack of them. But on the other hand they quite like the wages and the benefits and the lifestyles and the foxy Euro chicks, all the stuff that liberal civilisation has created. They like that side of it all well enough, but are too dense to see that one springs directly from the other. Too fuelled up by their hatred and God–given machismo.


Another Turkish idiot said, with the usual chest-beating, self-reverential braggadocio: ‘We as Turkish youths are ready for death at any moment everywhere for our country and our flag even at the expense of our lives.’ Even, yet. How absolutely bloody marvellous of you, effendi.

Dutch-Turkish relations are not looking too good right now. There are demands to kick out ambassadors and close the borders. This latest spat has occurred as a consequence of Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s decision to hold a referendum on whether Turkey should continue as a democracy or instead get Recep installed as a sort of inviolable Sun King. And the flat-faced thug is touting for diasporic votes across the affluent West — and arousing the annoyance of the pleasant governments there which do not like him and have barred his emissaries from addressing the exclaved legions.

Erdogan has called the Dutch ‘Nazi remnants and fascists’ — which shows how well acquainted he is with history — and the Muslim hordes have been demonstrating in his favour. We are used to the flag-burning and the howling, of course. We are also acquainted with those other benefits of an open and diverse Europe — the careering truck ploughing into the infidel pedestrians, the suicide bomb blowing the infidel to smithereens, the guns picking off the young infidel cockroaches one by one as they enjoy a pop concert, the knifings of infidels, the battering of infidels, the rapes of the female — and young male — infidels, the sexual assaults of infidels. Yes, we are accustomed to all that.

We have been less accustomed, until recently, to a stern response from Europe’s impeccably well-mannered governments. Usually the ruling politicians just hold hands with one another and say Je Suis Charlie and hope it might all go away, this awful stuff they have wilfully, or at best thoughtlessly, brought upon the continent.

But 2016 has put paid to that, because the politicians rightly feel extinction breathing right down their necks. Who would have expected the good ol’ liberal Dutch to ban the burka, or to stick it to Erdogan when he comes canvassing for votes, or to call for negotiations on Turkey’s ludicrous membership of the European Union to be ‘frozen’? And all this not from a right-wing populist Dutch government but a liberal Dutch government (for a bit, at least, inshallah).

The French have banned the burka, too. Austria has also banned full face veils and will not be allowing Erdogan’s rallies in their own country because it might be ‘divisive’. Ha, kein witz, Austria! Nor will the German lander of Bavaria (which has also banned full-face veils, and in doing so they have the support of Angela Merkel who said: ‘Show your face. The full covering is not permissible and should be banned.’ Ah, so late, Angie.) Belgium has followed suit on the burka ban and Switzerland has cancelled Erdogan’s attempts to canvass. Furthermore, the European Court of Justice has just ruled that it is OK for employers to ban staff from wearing the veil if they can show it is not just because they hate Muslims.

I would contend that all of this stuff would have been unthinkable even five years ago. And I conflate the two issues — the reactive stuff against the face veil and the revulsion at Erdogan’s electoral strategy — because in the minds of an awful lot of Europeans, they are two sides of the same unpleasant coin. The subtext is that the Dutch have had just about as much of the Turks as they can take, and that Europe has had just about as much of Islam as it can take.

Subscribe to The Spectator today for a quality of argument not found in any other publication. Get more Spectator for less – just £12 for 12 issues.

Tagged, , , , , , , , , , ,

You might also like

Brexit can benefit the poorest countries that produce sugar
Show comments

Most Popular

Editor’s Choice

How did we end up naming storms?

Plutarch: the father of anti-democracy

The case against a second Scottish referendum

Confessions of a Feyenoord hooligan-turned-Rastafarian

Cartoons

‘There are more people watching us than The Nightly Show.’
‘There are more people watching us than The Nightly Show.’
‘Oh, I was looking for the resistance training class?’
‘Oh, I was looking for the resistance training class?’
‘I miss being “the left behind”.’
‘I miss being “the left behind”.’
‘Have you been drink and self-driving again?’
‘Have you been drink and self-driving again?’
‘So on Day One, Nicola, you build a wall on the southern border and you get the English to pay for it.’
‘So on Day One, Nicola, you build a wall on the southern border and you get the English to pay for it.’
‘The past was no picnic, but it takes his mind off the future.’
‘The past was no picnic, but it takes his mind off the future.’
‘I’ve decided to take control of my borders.’
‘I’ve decided to take control of my borders.’
‘Sorry, we’re not looking for anyone at the moment.’
‘Sorry, we’re not looking for anyone at the moment.’
Click here to find out more about subscribing to The Spectator’s free podcasts
The Spectator, 22 Old Queen Street, London, SW1H 9HP
All articles and content Copyright © 2017 The Spectator (1828) Ltd | All rights reserved
Site designed and built by interconnect/it
X

Sign up

Sign up using a social account

What's my subscriber number? Already have an account?

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating an account – Your subscriber number was not recognised though. To link your subscription visit the My Account page

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

X

Forgot Password

Please check your email

If the email address you entered is associated with a web account on our system, you will receive an email from us with instructions for resetting your password.

If you don't receive this email, please check your junk mail folder.

X

Subscription expired

Your subscription has expired. Please go to My Account to renew it or view subscription offers.

X

Your subscriber number is the 8 digit number printed above your name on the address sheet sent with your magazine each week. If you receive it, you’ll also find your subscriber number at the top of our weekly highlights email.

Entering your subscriber number will enable full access to all magazine articles on the site.

If you cannot find your subscriber number then please contact us on customerhelp@subscriptions.spectator.co.uk or call 0330 333 0050. If you’ve only just subscribed, you may not yet have been issued with a subscriber number. In this case you can use the temporary web ID number, included in your email order confirmation.

You can create an account in the meantime and link your subscription at a later time. Simply visit the My Account page, enter your subscriber number in the relevant field and click 'submit changes'.

If you have any difficulties creating an account or logging in please take a look at our FAQs page.

×
Close