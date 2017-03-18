The Spectator from £1 per week

Subscribe
Menu
Close

Ancient and modern

How ancient Athens made the rich love taxes

They didn’t just buy ships and put on festivals — they competed to do it best

18 March 2017

9:00 AM

18 March 2017

9:00 AM

Now that Philip Hammond is promising yet more tax hikes, he might consider how Athens managed it.

During the whole period of their direct democracy (which ended in 323 BC), the decision-making assembly was dominated by the poor. Their empire made Athens a wealthy place, and the poor ensured that wealth came their way, not that of the rich, in forms such as payment for jury service, rowing the triremes (which kept the empire together) and much more.


Meanwhile, tax was paid only by the rich. The 300 top richest every year paid property taxes to, for example, construct and maintain Athens’ triremes and fund state festivals for public enjoyment. Neither came cheap: to subside the Dionysia (a major drama and song festival), one would be paying for the training of no fewer than 1,165 men and boys for months on end. In the case of war, a tax was levied on the top 6,000. Consequently, Greeks admired those who kept their money intact: it meant the level of state support did not drop.

So what was in it for the very rich? The key is that the 300 did not give their taxes to the state. They provided the required services themselves; and (being Greeks) competed in ensuring they were better than anyone else’s. One boasted of funding 14 public events as well as paying for a trireme ‘which was the best in the fleet’, so good that it was the only one the great Alcibiades would travel on! That may explain why the wealthy tended to boast about what they did for the community (‘I rejoice in performing public services!’ said one rich man). The quid pro quo lay in the gratitude and respect they gained among their own people.

Conclusion: it might be helpful for Hammond to turn his attention to providing incentives to pay more tax. Even more so, ‘trust me’ shadow chancellor John McDonnell, who in 2012 said that the wealthiest 10 per cent in the UK ‘who created the [financial] crisis’ should help clear the deficit with a one-off 20 per cent tax hike, when an IFS study in 2012 showed that £700,000 (a modest home in London) put you in the top 5 per cent.

Subscribe to The Spectator today for a quality of argument not found in any other publication. Get more Spectator for less – just £12 for 12 issues.

Tagged, , ,

You might also like

Brexit can benefit the poorest countries that produce sugar
Show comments

Most Popular

Editor’s Choice

How did we end up naming storms?

Plutarch: the father of anti-democracy

The case against a second Scottish referendum

Confessions of a Feyenoord hooligan-turned-Rastafarian

Cartoons

‘There are more people watching us than The Nightly Show.’
‘There are more people watching us than The Nightly Show.’
‘Oh, I was looking for the resistance training class?’
‘Oh, I was looking for the resistance training class?’
‘I miss being “the left behind”.’
‘I miss being “the left behind”.’
‘Have you been drink and self-driving again?’
‘Have you been drink and self-driving again?’
‘So on Day One, Nicola, you build a wall on the southern border and you get the English to pay for it.’
‘So on Day One, Nicola, you build a wall on the southern border and you get the English to pay for it.’
‘The past was no picnic, but it takes his mind off the future.’
‘The past was no picnic, but it takes his mind off the future.’
‘I’ve decided to take control of my borders.’
‘I’ve decided to take control of my borders.’
‘Sorry, we’re not looking for anyone at the moment.’
‘Sorry, we’re not looking for anyone at the moment.’
Click here to find out more about subscribing to The Spectator’s free podcasts
The Spectator, 22 Old Queen Street, London, SW1H 9HP
All articles and content Copyright © 2017 The Spectator (1828) Ltd | All rights reserved
Site designed and built by interconnect/it
X

Sign up

Sign up using a social account

What's my subscriber number? Already have an account?

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating an account – Your subscriber number was not recognised though. To link your subscription visit the My Account page

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

X

Forgot Password

Please check your email

If the email address you entered is associated with a web account on our system, you will receive an email from us with instructions for resetting your password.

If you don't receive this email, please check your junk mail folder.

X

Subscription expired

Your subscription has expired. Please go to My Account to renew it or view subscription offers.

X

Your subscriber number is the 8 digit number printed above your name on the address sheet sent with your magazine each week. If you receive it, you’ll also find your subscriber number at the top of our weekly highlights email.

Entering your subscriber number will enable full access to all magazine articles on the site.

If you cannot find your subscriber number then please contact us on customerhelp@subscriptions.spectator.co.uk or call 0330 333 0050. If you’ve only just subscribed, you may not yet have been issued with a subscriber number. In this case you can use the temporary web ID number, included in your email order confirmation.

You can create an account in the meantime and link your subscription at a later time. Simply visit the My Account page, enter your subscriber number in the relevant field and click 'submit changes'.

If you have any difficulties creating an account or logging in please take a look at our FAQs page.

×
Close