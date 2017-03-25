The Spectator from £1 per week

March 1917: Russians are proving themselves worthy of self-government

How The Spectator welcomed 1917’s first Russian revolution

Red dawn: Lenin demands revolution, April 1917
25 March 2017

9:00 AM

25 March 2017

9:00 AM

From ‘The Russian revolution’, 24 March 1917: Even now, though the Revolution is young, the Russians have proved that they are fit and worthy to exercise the full benefits of self-government. In the highest spheres of government they had hitherto been always thwarted, but no one who has watched the progress and expanding influence of the Zemstvos and the Municipalities can deny that Russians have long displayed the capacity for local self-government. Such a Revolution as has just occurred was inevitably born in violence, but the violence was much less than might have been expected.

