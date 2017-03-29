The Spectator from £1 per week

Subscribe
Menu
Close

Spectator Club

Spectator Events: Brexit – what’s next for Britain and the EU?

29 March 2017

12:33 PM

29 March 2017

12:33 PM

We are delighted to offer subscribers to The Spectator first opportunity to purchase tickets to our forthcoming event, Brexit – what next for Britain and the EU?, including subscriber-only VIP seating (front 5 rows). This event is likely to sell out so book now to avoid disappointment.

The clock is ticking. The government has just two years for what David Davis, the Brexit Secretary, is calling ‘the most important negotiation for this country for a generation’. But what does Brexit mean for those on the other side of the negotiating table? Which of our friends and allies will play hardball and why? Join Andrew Neil and a guest panel to discuss what Brexit means for the EU.


Wednesday 7 June | 7 p.m.

Emmanuel Centre, Marsham Street, London SW1P 3DW

Tickets cost £23 for subscribers or £28 for VIP seating (front 5 rows)
To book call 020 7961 0044 or head to the Spectator Events page

http://events.spectator.co.uk/

Subscribe to The Spectator today for a quality of argument not found in any other publication. Get more Spectator for less – just £12 for 12 issues.

You might also like

Why Milton still matters

Meeting Martin McGuinness: when I saw the mask slip

If Ukip is to survive, Nigel Farage also needs to go
White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer takes questions during the daily press briefing (Getty)

Why I’m falling in love with Sean Spicer

On landing, the pilot made an announcement so psychologically astute that I wanted to offer him a job

An independent Scotland would now be bankrupt
Show comments

Most Popular

Editor’s Choice

Jean-Claude Juncker is now the hardest Brexiter there is

The secret of survival in Machiavelli’s Florence

A story of three bears — and what it means to be human

Has Dorthe Nors’s heroine reached a dead end?

Cartoons

‘Well, I suppose we could start with his listening skills.’
‘Well, I suppose we could start with his listening skills.’
‘The meaning of everything? Hang on…’
‘The meaning of everything? Hang on…’
‘Unfortunately, George Osborne’s got them all.’
‘Unfortunately, George Osborne’s got them all.’
‘Sometimes I think you only married me because you loved me.’
‘Sometimes I think you only married me because you loved me.’
‘You’ll be paid per death, and will need to provide your own cloak and scythe.’
‘You’ll be paid per death, and will need to provide your own cloak and scythe.’
‘The tooth fairy left you a brush and some paste.’
‘The tooth fairy left you a brush and some paste.’
Click here to find out more about subscribing to The Spectator’s free podcasts
The Spectator, 22 Old Queen Street, London, SW1H 9HP
All articles and content Copyright © 2017 The Spectator (1828) Ltd | All rights reserved
Site designed and built by interconnect/it
X

Sign up

Sign up using a social account

What's my subscriber number? Already have an account?

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating an account – Your subscriber number was not recognised though. To link your subscription visit the My Account page

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

X

Forgot Password

Please check your email

If the email address you entered is associated with a web account on our system, you will receive an email from us with instructions for resetting your password.

If you don't receive this email, please check your junk mail folder.

X

Subscription expired

Your subscription has expired. Please go to My Account to renew it or view subscription offers.

X

Your subscriber number is the 8 digit number printed above your name on the address sheet sent with your magazine each week. If you receive it, you’ll also find your subscriber number at the top of our weekly highlights email.

Entering your subscriber number will enable full access to all magazine articles on the site.

If you cannot find your subscriber number then please contact us on customerhelp@subscriptions.spectator.co.uk or call 0330 333 0050. If you’ve only just subscribed, you may not yet have been issued with a subscriber number. In this case you can use the temporary web ID number, included in your email order confirmation.

You can create an account in the meantime and link your subscription at a later time. Simply visit the My Account page, enter your subscriber number in the relevant field and click 'submit changes'.

If you have any difficulties creating an account or logging in please take a look at our FAQs page.

×
Close