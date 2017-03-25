The men who declare themselves princes

Princes among men

British DJ Mark Dezzani was hoping to be elected prince of Seborga, a self-proclaimed independent state in Italy. Some other self-declared nations not recognised by others:

— Hutt River in Western Australia declared independence in 1970 after farmer Leonard Casley complained he hadn’t been granted a large enough quota for growing wheat. He later proclaimed himself Prince Leonard but abdicated last month in favour of his youngest son, Prince Graeme.

— Sealand, previously known as Roughs Tower, is a gun emplacement built to defend the Thames during the second world war but then abandoned. In the 1960s it was occupied by businessman Roy Bates, who ruled as Prince Roy until his death in 2012. Since 1987, the UK has reasserted ownership thanks to the extension of British territorial waters. Sealand also has a ‘government in exile’: in 1978 it was invaded by a German lawyer who was captured, charged with treason and then released. He still claims to be its prime minister.

Drones club

Devon and Cornwall Police have set up a drone unit. Who buys and uses drones in Britain?





— 96% are men, 4% women.

— The highest number of drones per capita are owned in Hereford and Worcester, followed by Suffolk.

— 50% are owned by those aged between 35 and 54, with 23% owned by under-35s and 27% by over-55s.

Source: dronesdirect.co.uk

Islamic state

The European Court of Justice ruled in favour of employers who want to ban Muslim women from wearing headscarves — so long as it was part of a ban on all religious symbols. Which EU countries have proportionally the most Muslims?

Cyprus 25%

Bulgaria 14% France 8% Netherlands, Belgium, Germany 6%

Austria, Greece, UK 5%

Source: Pew Research Centre

March of the centurions

Vera Lynn celebrated her 100th birthday. How unusual a feat is this?

— In 1983, 3,000 people in Britain reached 100. Last year it was 14,500.

— According to projections by the Office for National Statistics last year, 248,000 of the 783,000 babies born in 2015 will live to celebrate their 100th birthdays.

— Males born now have a 28% chance, females a 35% chance.