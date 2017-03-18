The Spectator from £1 per week

From The Archives

‘The worst fault any military plan can have’: on the Dardanelles debacle

The Spectator considers the official report into a military misstep, 1917

Australian troops during the Dardanelles operation (Photo: Getty)

18 March 2017

9:00 AM

18 March 2017

9:00 AM

From ‘The Dardanelles report’, 17 March 1917: The plan of the government in the case of the Dardanelles Expedition had the worst fault which any naval or military plan, or naval and military plan combined, can have. It had no real objective… or rather, to put it in another way, it only had a vague and general objective, not one which was clear and specific and could be carried through by a series of definite acts… To say vaguely that Constantinople was its objective was nonsense. A tourist, a mere sightseer, might have Constantinople as his objective, but not a fleet or an army, or even a commercial traveller.

