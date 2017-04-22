Just how bad was Labour’s drubbing under Michael Foot in 1983?

‘Sorry to keep you, Mr Stanley. The earliest he can see you is Tuesday week.’

People watching

‘On the bright side, we won’t make it to 8 June.’

‘I’m just sharing my chocolates.’

‘I preferred it when there was fake news.’

‘That bleedin’ dog comes near me I won’t be responsible for my actions.’

‘We can offer you downwards.’

‘If we don’t agree with the result can we have another election?’