Keeping up our standards in the brave new world

Michael Sly is the NFU Sugar Board Chairman

Nine months after the historic referendum result in June 2016, the Prime Minister has officially notified the European Council of the UK’s intention to withdraw from the European Union. The actual business of negotiating the details of our departure can at last begin.

Sugar will be an important battleground and a microcosm of the wider issues facing agriculture. Not only has sugar beet been a relatively reliable source of income for 3,500 of Britain’s arable farmers, supporting nearly 10,000 jobs; it is also an important rotational crop that helps soil sustainability and – a point often forgotten – encourages biodiversity. The RSPB notes that UK sugar beet production supports ‘internationally important’ populations of pink-footed geese and ‘nationally important’ populations of stone-curlews.

Given the multi-faceted importance of sugar beet domestically, future international trading arrangements are very much a top concern for beet growers, and the wider agricultural base. With more than 70% per cent of the UK’s agri-food exports destined for other European states, the EU remains the most important market for our farmers. It is therefore crucial that we retain as free a trading relationship with the EU as possible, both in terms of tariffs and non-tariff barriers.v

We should of course recognise the opportunities Brexit presents in forging new trading relationships with countries outside the EU, and many farmers will be excited about the prospect of identifying and developing new markets for their products. Nevertheless, there are clearly risks attached to any new trade deals, not least for sugar, where the real danger remains that lowering or eliminating existing trade barriers could destroy our homegrown sugar beet industry.

So it is vital that, as the government begins the process of identifying and negotiating the terms of those deals, that it does so with food and farming at the forefront, and that it doesn’t leave domestic producers at a competitive disadvantage to overseas producers who don’t have to meet such high standards. In particular, the government must be very careful, in its desire to show that the UK has a trading future outside the EU, not to rush into ill-considered agreements where the UK loses out.

This isn’t special pleading – farming doesn’t deserve careful attention just because farmers say so. The industry delivers enormous social and environmental value to the country, and economically underpins a domestic food industry that employs more than 3.9 million. It is the UK’s largest manufacturing sector, generating £108 billion in value for the UK economy.

So the priority for the government must be to ensure a smooth and orderly Brexit by agreeing an ambitious bilateral free-trade agreement with the EU that delivers two-way tariff-free and frictionless trade, including through transitional arrangements if necessary. Only once the terms of that trading agreement are clear can the UK engage – with due care and attention – in formal trade negotiations with third countries.

We must use this opportunity to create the conditions for a productive, resilient and sustainable agricultural sector that meets the expectations of the UK public – producing safe and affordable food; looking after our environment and valued countryside; and contributing to productive and robust economic growth. NFU Sugar and our partners plan to be at the heart of these discussions.