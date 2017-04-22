Let them eat hay

From ‘What ails the House of Commons?’, 21 April 1917: Theoretically no horses kept for pleasure or sport ought to be allowed to be fed with oats at the present time. Such food as can be spared should be kept for ploughhorses and horses used for necessary transport. We are told, of course, that the best racehorses, mares and stallions, must be kept alive to maintain the breed. We agree… There are, however, a great many racing geldings … consuming quantities of oats. There are also a large number of inferior thoroughbreds of all kinds whose only object is the winning of second-rate events. These could either be turned out as it becomes a little warmer, or else put out of training and condition and fed on hay. For ourselves, we would place so high a tax upon racehorses that only the best would be worth keeping.