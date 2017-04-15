The Spectator from £1 per week

Subscribe
Menu
Close

Mary Wakefield

The gang in our park have united us... in impotence

The parkie is frightened of their knives; so are the football dads. ‘It’s just not worth it,’ everyone says sadly

15 April 2017

9:00 AM

15 April 2017

9:00 AM

The baby, unbothered by diesel fumes, enjoys an outing down the main road through London N1. Each passing bus is marked by a fat and pointing finger: ‘There!’ On the way to our local park last Thursday, we had just begun to cross the road, pointing up at the green ‘walk’ man, when a scooter tore straight through a red light and cut across in front of the pram.

‘What the hell?!’ I shouted and raised an angry hand.

To my surprise, instead of speeding off, the driver jammed on his brakes and skidded round to face me. He was a boy of about 15 or 16, black, slight, and snarling with fury.

He said: ‘You want to start? You really wanna start this?’ The baby and I were mid-road. The sun was bright on new tarmac, the pedestrian light flashing a countdown: 10, 9, 8…

Only the gang kids behave in this jumpy way, hyper-sensitive to disrespect. This was one of them for sure. In winter, like mice, the gangs go to ground. In springtime, in Islington, they come out to play, bringing with them a seasonal wave of knife crime and the ceaseless peacock-shriek of sirens.

Of course I didn’t want to ‘start’. Gang kids carry blades, sometimes big ones. Last year samurai swords were quite the thing, the year before, machetes. Keep quiet and carry on.

And yet… I’ve recently been helping the baby learn self-control. Don’t throw a fit, Cedd, just because your biscuit’s finished.


This furious boy seemed familiar. A toddler. Shouldn’t I stand up to him? Don’t we have a duty, as adults, not to let children boss us about? I flung my hand up again, indignant: ‘You went through a red light. You might have hurt the baby.’

This lack of respect was altogether too much for the boy. He revved the engine of his scooter and made as if to charge at us.

‘There!’ said the baby, excited. 3, 2, 1… I fled, and ended up, as it happened, alongside a police car with two of the usual fatty-puffs tucked inside. I knocked on the window: ‘That boy went through a red light!’

Obligingly, they hit the siren and sped off in pursuit and I sailed on, triumphant, to the park. There! It was only when the baby was squashed into its swing-seat, the adrenaline draining away, that I began to worry.

A gang from one of the surrounding estates arrived in our local park last summer. It became their base. They appeared each day as the light was lengthening, mostly black boys, some white, no girls and quite different from a non-gang group of kids. They smoked dope, dealt drugs, heckled passers-by and every now and then little flurries of violence would break out among them.

The park warden found knives in the bushes, and when he tried to confront them, he said, they threatened to kill him. At first they kept to a corner by the wall but, as the summer wore, on they became bolder and moved into the middle of the park, on to the benches by one of the gates. They sprawled across the path, making it clear who owned the joint. The under-fives football club, holding hands with their dads, walked in a wide circle to avoid them. Ladies with prams kept off the path and bumped along the grass. My husband, jogging along one lovely evening, saw one young gangster chase another across the park, and stab him in the leg. When police arrived, they arrested the victim because he’d stabbed another boy first.

One of the best books by the science–fantasy writer China Miéville is The City and the City, in which two separate communities co-exist in the same town without ever acknowledging each other’s existence. One set of citizens is taught to tune out the other, to ‘unsee’ them. Only in various agreed locations are they allowed to admit they’re aware of each other. When the gang moved in, the park became that agreed location for the unseeing tribes of N1.

Normally, we live in bubbles. Young hip-sters have eyes only for each other, dog walkers just for dogs. The melancholy bench drinkers stare into their cans. Come September 2016, the gang had corralled us into a functioning community. We whispered under the cherry trees, shared ideas, tried to decide what on earth to do.

The police would come if there was a stabbing, but who could we call on to just keep order — to reclaim our park? Who could pull rank with the hoodies?

The parkie was frightened of knives; the football dads were frightened of knives. ‘It’s just not worth it,’ everyone said sadly. It seemed surreal that in this affluent part of one of the world’s most civilised cities, there was nothing we could do to put the kids in their place. After a lifelong hatred of surveillance, I began to fantasise about CCTV. Maybe drones, I thought, circling constantly overhead uploading photos. In the end, only winter and the rain solved the problem.

The gang arrived back in the park a few weeks ago and they’re already bolder than this time last year. They drive scooters across the grass and shout at women. My sudden panic last Thursday as I swung the baby was that the boy would come to find me. If it made him that cross to be told off, he’d be spitting tacks that I set the police on him. Being in a playground was no guarantee of safety. There was a stabbing in a busy playground just round the corner in the summer of 2015. Last Saturday, in another part of Islington, someone threw acid in the face of a two-year-old in a pram.

In the end I called my husband, feeling pathetic, and requested an escort home. He arrived with a tennis racket to protect us. Rackets vs machetes. Just as we were leaving, laughing about my daft anxiety, a boy on a scooter tore into the park on the far side, followed by the usual gang on foot. Were they looking for someone? Just to be safe, I hid my face behind the head of the tennis racket and we slunk off.

Subscribe to The Spectator today for a quality of argument not found in any other publication. Get more Spectator for less – just £12 for 12 issues.

Tagged, , , ,

You might also like

Keeping up our standards in the brave new world
Show comments

Most Popular

Editor’s Choice

The gang in our park have united us... in impotence

The picture-postcard English village has long been a sham

Self-flagellatory pornography designed for white liberal pillocks: Guerilla reviewed

The best thing about Center Parcs? The Wi-Fi worked

Cartoons

‘I sentence you to two weeks at Center Parcs in the middle of August, and may God have mercy on your soul.’
‘I sentence you to two weeks at Center Parcs in the middle of August, and may God have mercy on your soul.’
‘No thanks — Mum brought us up on quinoa, chia seeds and kale
‘No thanks — Mum brought us up on quinoa, chia seeds and kale
‘Signal from the President — a new foreign policy.’
‘Signal from the President — a new foreign policy.’
‘We’re digging a mega-basement with swimming pool and media room.’
‘We’re digging a mega-basement with swimming pool and media room.’
‘He’s at that awkward age.’
‘He’s at that awkward age.’
Where the Easter Island heads come from
Where the Easter Island heads come from
‘Damn, that’s not roadkill... that’s a toupée.’
‘Damn, that’s not roadkill... that’s a toupée.’
‘Bloody social birdboxes!’
‘Bloody social birdboxes!’
‘I think I’m becoming reality intolerant.’
‘I think I’m becoming reality intolerant.’
Click here to find out more about subscribing to The Spectator’s free podcasts
The Spectator, 22 Old Queen Street, London, SW1H 9HP
All articles and content Copyright © 2017 The Spectator (1828) Ltd | All rights reserved
Site designed and built by interconnect/it
X

Sign up

Sign up using a social account

What's my subscriber number? Already have an account?

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating an account – Your subscriber number was not recognised though. To link your subscription visit the My Account page

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

X

Forgot Password

Please check your email

If the email address you entered is associated with a web account on our system, you will receive an email from us with instructions for resetting your password.

If you don't receive this email, please check your junk mail folder.

X

Subscription expired

Your subscription has expired. Please go to My Account to renew it or view subscription offers.

X

Your subscriber number is the 8 digit number printed above your name on the address sheet sent with your magazine each week. If you receive it, you’ll also find your subscriber number at the top of our weekly highlights email.

Entering your subscriber number will enable full access to all magazine articles on the site.

If you cannot find your subscriber number then please contact us on customerhelp@subscriptions.spectator.co.uk or call 0330 333 0050. If you’ve only just subscribed, you may not yet have been issued with a subscriber number. In this case you can use the temporary web ID number, included in your email order confirmation.

You can create an account in the meantime and link your subscription at a later time. Simply visit the My Account page, enter your subscriber number in the relevant field and click 'submit changes'.

If you have any difficulties creating an account or logging in please take a look at our FAQs page.

×
Close