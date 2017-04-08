The Spectator from £1 per week

Subscribe
Menu
Close

Barometer

What forces could North Korea range against sabre-rattling Donald Trump?

Also in Barometer: who took pay cuts like Cressida Dick of the Met Police, and exactly who lives on Gibraltar?

8 April 2017

9:00 AM

8 April 2017

9:00 AM

Nice littler earners

Cressida Dick, the new Commissioner of the Metropolitan Police, will take a voluntary pay cut from £270,000 to £230,000 compared with her predecessor. Some others voluntarily taking less:

— Richard Pennycook, CEO of the Co-op Group, last year took a cut in his base salary from £1.25 million to £750,000. His incentive plan also became less generous.

— Keith Skeoch, CEO of Standard Life, last year took a cut in his bonus, which will now pay a maximum 400 per cent of his £700,000 base pay instead of 500 per cent.

— In 2015, the board of Credit Suisse took a 25 per cent cut after America fined the bank for helping citizens avoid taxes.

Kim and have a go

Donald Trump demanded China act to halt North Korean’s leader Kim Jong-un’s nuclear ambitions, or the US would step in. North Korea is ranked 25th out of 126 military powers, but with what forces?

700,000 active frontline personnel

4.5 million active reservists


4,200 tanks

2,400 multiple-launch rocket systems

458 fighter aircraft

572 fixed-wing attack aircraft

3 frigates, 70 submarines

Source: www.globalfirepower.com

Rock dwellers

Who lives in Gibraltar?

— Of 32,194 ordinarily resident in 2012, 25,444 were Gibraltarian, 4,249 British, 522 Moroccan and 1,979 other.

—It has 11,799 homes: 4,309 owner-occupied and 4,597 rented from the authorities. 13,356 live on reclaimed land.

— It has 13,010 cars and spaces for parking 8,071 of them.

23,223 are Roman Catholic, 2,480 Church of England, 1,166 Muslim, 763 Jewish and 628 Hindu.

6.8 per cent speak little or no English.

1,998 are employed in public administration and defence.

Sign language

An activist is stalking the streets correcting grammatical errors on signs. What are the most common errors (to judge by student essays at Stanford University in 2008)?

  1. Wrong word used
  2. Missing comma after introductory word or clause
  3. Vague pronoun reference
  4. Spelling error
  5. Quotation mark missing or in the wrong place
  6. Unnecessary comma
  7. Unnecessary or missing capitalisation

Subscribe to The Spectator today for a quality of argument not found in any other publication. Get more Spectator for less – just £12 for 12 issues.

Tagged, , , , ,

You might also like

Winemaker’s lunch with Vins d’Alsace
Show comments

Most Popular

Editor’s Choice

Ferdinand Mount is the most supple and clear-sighted novelist I can name

The tragedy of a brother’s drowning

Britain’s most hated man isn’t all that hateful

Dylan sounds like a pissed-up karaoke performer: Triplicate reviewed

Cartoons

‘Damn, that’s not roadkill... that’s a toupée.’
‘Damn, that’s not roadkill... that’s a toupée.’
‘Bloody social birdboxes!’
‘Bloody social birdboxes!’
‘I think I’m becoming reality intolerant.’
‘I think I’m becoming reality intolerant.’
‘Nobody expects the Spanish acquisition.’
‘Nobody expects the Spanish acquisition.’
‘It’s called “sushi”, m’lord.’
‘It’s called “sushi”, m’lord.’
‘You can really hold your drink.’
‘You can really hold your drink.’
Click here to find out more about subscribing to The Spectator’s free podcasts
The Spectator, 22 Old Queen Street, London, SW1H 9HP
All articles and content Copyright © 2017 The Spectator (1828) Ltd | All rights reserved
Site designed and built by interconnect/it
X

Sign up

Sign up using a social account

What's my subscriber number? Already have an account?

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating an account – Your subscriber number was not recognised though. To link your subscription visit the My Account page

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

X

Forgot Password

Please check your email

If the email address you entered is associated with a web account on our system, you will receive an email from us with instructions for resetting your password.

If you don't receive this email, please check your junk mail folder.

X

Subscription expired

Your subscription has expired. Please go to My Account to renew it or view subscription offers.

X

Your subscriber number is the 8 digit number printed above your name on the address sheet sent with your magazine each week. If you receive it, you’ll also find your subscriber number at the top of our weekly highlights email.

Entering your subscriber number will enable full access to all magazine articles on the site.

If you cannot find your subscriber number then please contact us on customerhelp@subscriptions.spectator.co.uk or call 0330 333 0050. If you’ve only just subscribed, you may not yet have been issued with a subscriber number. In this case you can use the temporary web ID number, included in your email order confirmation.

You can create an account in the meantime and link your subscription at a later time. Simply visit the My Account page, enter your subscriber number in the relevant field and click 'submit changes'.

If you have any difficulties creating an account or logging in please take a look at our FAQs page.

×
Close