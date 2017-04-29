Why Pippa Middleton’s wedding must be public

Pippa goes public

Church of England lawyers ruled that the public must be allowed to attend the wedding of Pippa Middleton at St Mark’s Church, Englefield, Berkshire on 20 May. Other rulings that could put the dampers on your celebrity wedding:

— Marriages are public services. All parishioners, and possibly all members of the public, must be let in ‘unless a genuine question of safety or security arises’.

— It is not legally clear whether marriage services can be ticketed, but if they are then they must be publicised.





— No video can be produced without the consent of the organist.



Time off

Jeremy Corbyn wants another four public holidays. Which countries have the most?

Argentina 18

Hong Kong, India 17

Russia, Japan, South Korea,

Saudi Arabia, Brazil 15 Singapore 14 Netherlands, China, Germany,

France, Spain, Italy 11 USA, Canada, Mexico 10 Germany, Austria 9 UK 8

Red’s not dead

The Communist Party of Great Britain is not fielding any general election candidates and is throwing its weight behind Jeremy Corbyn. How much weight is that?

The Communist vote in recent elections:

Election year (seats fought) Votes 1979 (38) 16,858 1983 (35) 11,606 1987 (19) 6,079 1992 (4) 603 1997 (5) 639 2001 (6) 1,003 2005 (6) 1,124 2010 (6) 947 2015 (9) 1,229

Grow more

Emmanuel Macron wants to make France more business-friendly. Which countries host the highest numbers of Europe’s 1,000 fastest-growing companies?

Germany 239 UK 235 Italy 186 France 139 Spain 102 Netherlands 29 Sweden 13 Poland 6 Switzerland 5 Czech, Romania 4 Ireland, Finland, Iceland,

Belgium 3 Austria, Norway 2 Bulgaria, Portugal, Hungary,

Denmark, Croatia, Malta 1

Source: FTSE 1000 fastest-growing companies