Why Pippa Middleton’s wedding must be public

Pippa goes public
Church of England lawyers ruled that the public must be allowed to attend the wedding of Pippa Middleton at St Mark’s Church, Englefield, Berkshire on 20 May. Other rulings that could put the dampers on your celebrity wedding:
— Marriages are public services. All parishioners, and possibly all members of the public, must be let in ‘unless a genuine question of safety or security arises’.
— It is not legally clear whether marriage services can be ticketed, but if they are then they must be publicised.
— No video can be produced without the consent of the organist.
Time off
Jeremy Corbyn wants another four public holidays. Which countries have the most?
|Argentina
|18
|Hong Kong, India
|17
|Russia, Japan, South Korea,
Saudi Arabia, Brazil
|15
|Singapore
|14
|Netherlands, China, Germany,
France, Spain, Italy
|11
|USA, Canada, Mexico
|10
|Germany, Austria
|9
|UK
|8
Red’s not dead
The Communist Party of Great Britain is not fielding any general election candidates and is throwing its weight behind Jeremy Corbyn. How much weight is that?
The Communist vote in recent elections:
|Election year (seats fought)
|Votes
|1979 (38)
|16,858
|1983 (35)
|11,606
|1987 (19)
|6,079
|1992 (4)
|603
|1997 (5)
|639
|2001 (6)
|1,003
|2005 (6)
|1,124
|2010 (6)
|947
|2015 (9)
|1,229
Grow more
Emmanuel Macron wants to make France more business-friendly. Which countries host the highest numbers of Europe’s 1,000 fastest-growing companies?
|Germany
|239
|UK
|235
|Italy
|186
|France
|139
|Spain
|102
|Netherlands
|29
|Sweden
|13
|Poland
|6
|Switzerland
|5
|Czech, Romania
|4
|Ireland, Finland, Iceland,
Belgium
|3
|Austria, Norway
|2
|Bulgaria, Portugal, Hungary,
Denmark, Croatia, Malta
|1
Source: FTSE 1000 fastest-growing companies
