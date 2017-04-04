Winemaker’s lunch with Vins d’Alsace

The Spectator from £1 per week

4 April 2017

4 April 2017

Join us in the Spectator boardroom on Tuesday 23 May for the next in this year’s series of Spectator Winemaker Lunches with Foulques Aulagnon, export manager at Vins d’Alsace.

Alsace is an astonishingly beautiful region blessed with remarkable wines, ranging from crisp, refreshing, traditional method crémants to bone-dry, off-dry and sumptuously sweet single varietal whites from Sylvaner, Pinot Blanc, Pinot Gris, Gewürztraminer, Riesling and Muscat as well as reds in the form of supple, cherry-ripe Pinot Noirs.

Most wines are produced by long-established family firms – many over 400 years old – and a high proportion are organic/ biodynamic. They are also famously food-friendly and, over a four-course cold lunch provided by our partners Forman & Field, we will enjoy some of the very finest examples from the likes of Domaines Schlumberger, Domaine Zind-Humbrecht, Josmeyer, Domaine Albert Mann and Gustave Lorentz. Foulques has also promised us a very special surprise digestif.

Whether you’re a die-hard fan or yet to discover the many joys of Alsace and its inimitable wines, this promises to be a fascinating and hugely enjoyable occasion, so book now to avoid disappointment.

The Spectator, 22 Old Queen Street, London SW1H 9HP Tuesday 23 May | 12.30 p.m. | £75

For further information and to book call 020 7961 0015 or head to The Spectator Shop.

‘Good to see London carrying on as normal.’
‘Instant coffee? Be with you in a minute.’
‘Coming up on Newsnight — how sexist was “Legs-it”?’
‘And has the jury reached a verdict?’
‘Your father and I would like to stop having custody of you.’
‘All they ever do is go on about our legs!’
‘Terrorism or Brexit?’
‘Well, I suppose we could start with his listening skills.’
