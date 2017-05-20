The Spectator from £1 per week

Subscribe
Menu
Close

Diary

Does Donald Trump have dementia?

Also in Lionel Shriver’s Diary: we need to not talk about cultural appropriation

(Photo: Getty)

20 May 2017

9:00 AM

20 May 2017

9:00 AM

On the heels of the Today programme’s invitation to discuss ‘cultural appropriation’ (again), the New York Times reported the disheartening fate of a Canadian magazine editor, Hal Niedzviecki. ‘Anyone, anywhere, should be encouraged to imagine other peoples, other cultures, other identities,’ he wrote, gamely proposing an Appropriation Prize for the ‘best book by an author who writes about people who aren’t even remotely like her or him.’ After the usual social media shitstorm, Niedzviecki had to resign. The Times correctly quoted me asserting that this cockamamie concept threatens ‘our right to write fiction at all’. You can’t claim exclusive title to a culture as to real estate, territorial incursions into which amount to trespass. You don’t own your culture. Cultures blend and overlap and can’t be fenced.

The problem for free speech advocates is that this whole notion is barking, yet we dignify the argument as worth having by having it. The harder we try to invalidate the construct, the more deeply we embed ‘cultural appropriation’ in contemporary discourse. To refute is to perpetuate. To be enticed into debating ‘what is two plus two’ is to embarrass yourself, even if you’re on the side that plumps for ‘four’. To conduct the argument in the first place is to lose it.

I declined the Today programme.

Lionel Shriver joins the Spectator Podcast to discuss the things she wouldn’t tell the Today programme:

In attending to Labour’s Free Ice Cream For Everyone manifesto out of ghoulish voyeurism, I violated a personal rule of thumb. Jeremy Corbyn will not be prime minister. This manifesto will not become law. So why agonise over whether renationalising the railways is fully costed? My rule: avoid squandering time on what ‘might’ happen. Half the average newspaper falls into this category. Public speakers promote courses of action that they’re in no position to institute: all talk. The government ‘might’ adopt some policy, about which we never hear again. Were all those ‘promising’ medical studies to have proved out — whose trials on mice ‘might’ have led to miracle cures — we’d now have eliminated cancer, Alzheimer’s, malaria, eczema, heart disease, criminality, schizophrenia, ageing, obesity, HIV, and hair loss, not to mention mortality. It’s hard enough to keep up with what is happening.

Quick! Book for the American South, before its history is expunged. I grew up in Raleigh, chocka with Civil War bronzes. Southern municipalities are under intense pressure to pull them all down, which isn’t even in the interest of the Orwellian sanitisers. To deplore slavers and racists, you have to remember them.

Over dinner, my fellow Professional American Sarah Churchwell and I shared our dismay over what on earth to say about Trump in public. (Sarah Churchwell ever being at a loss for words will astonish her fans.) Days earlier, a punter had closed my festival event in Swindon with an ostensibly ‘simple’ question: ‘How do you explain Trump?’

Sarah posited a theory gaining mainstream currency. Many of Trump’s characteristics point toward dementia: forgetfulness (leaving an executive order photo-op without remembering to sign the order); volatility, irritability, impulsivity and paranoia; anxiety about stairs and inclines (re: gripping Theresa May’s hand); poor concentration and degraded syntax: reliance on placeholders (‘very, very, very’ buys time), small vocabulary, fragmented sentences. I just listened to Trump’s 1998 Oprah Winfrey interview. If still arrogant, Trump was lucid, coherent — almost articulate. He didn’t sound like an idiot. He could talk. He can’t talk now.

Dire news? Maybe not. It’s tough to unseat a president. The US system doesn’t provide for votes of no confidence. Impeachment entails charging Trump with a crime, and we’ve still no Russian smoking gun. But one long shot is the 25th Amendment, allowing a president ‘unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office’ to be removed. Until such time, hold on to your hats.

I resist enslavement to arithmetic, but life expectancy has its mathematical side. So while I breezed past my 50th birthday, this week pulls me up short. Bloody hell, I’m 60.

Spare me the ‘60 is the new’ whatever. Suddenly the best feels firmly behind me. I associate this milestone with infirmity and relegation to irrelevance. Surely, too, we 60-plus women can say goodbye to feeling sexy and beautiful; animal magnetism just doesn’t belong to us any more (so laying claim to it would make us guilty of ‘temporal appropriation’). My publishers did a lovely job of pretending it’s an occasion to celebrate, but this is the first birthday in my life that I’ve found depressing.

Yeah, yeah — it only gets worse. I’m as young as I’ll ever be again, as are we all. The challenge is daunting, but check out Ursula K. Le Guin: one can age with humility and grace. Wish me luck.

Lionel Shriver is the author of We Need to Talk About Kevin. Spectator.co.uk/PODCAST – Lionel Shriver talks Trump

See also

Show comments

Most Popular

Editor’s Choice

Emmanuel Macron’s new third way

A holiday in Naples is nothing to be scared of

Why Brexit Britain should root for a Merkel landslide

How to make classic lemonade

Cartoons

‘Your father’s switching energy supplier again.’
‘Your father’s switching energy supplier again.’
‘My husband’s disappointed. He didn’t realise this cruise was called Pilates of the Caribbean.’
‘My husband’s disappointed. He didn’t realise this cruise was called Pilates of the Caribbean.’
‘I’ve updated my tablet.’
‘I’ve updated my tablet.’
‘Don’t bother with the knives, they’re already out.’
‘Don’t bother with the knives, they’re already out.’
‘Oh there’s plenty of beds, but all our nurses have gone to work at Tesco.’
‘Oh there’s plenty of beds, but all our nurses have gone to work at Tesco.’
‘Now, what was it I came up here for?’
‘Now, what was it I came up here for?’
‘Wow! Your mum’s really into drugs!’
‘Wow! Your mum’s really into drugs!’
‘You promise you’ll vote for me, but how do I know you’re not lying?’
‘You promise you’ll vote for me, but how do I know you’re not lying?’
‘From now on you must issue a trigger warning before you can call anyone a snowflake.’
‘From now on you must issue a trigger warning before you can call anyone a snowflake.’
Click here to find out more about subscribing to The Spectator’s free podcasts
The Spectator, 22 Old Queen Street, London, SW1H 9HP
Site designed and built by interconnect/it
X

Sign up

Sign up using a social account

Already have an account?

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating an account – Your subscriber number was not recognised though. To link your subscription visit the My Account page

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

X

Forgot Password

Please check your email

If the email address you entered is associated with a web account on our system, you will receive an email from us with instructions for resetting your password.

If you don't receive this email, please check your junk mail folder.

X

Subscription expired

Your subscription has expired. Please go to My Account to renew it or view subscription offers.

X

Your subscriber number is the 8 digit number printed above your name on the address sheet sent with your magazine each week. If you receive it, you’ll also find your subscriber number at the top of our weekly highlights email.

Entering your subscriber number will enable full access to all magazine articles on the site.

If you cannot find your subscriber number then please contact us on customerhelp@subscriptions.spectator.co.uk or call 0330 333 0050. If you’ve only just subscribed, you may not yet have been issued with a subscriber number. In this case you can use the temporary web ID number, included in your email order confirmation.

You can create an account in the meantime and link your subscription at a later time. Simply visit the My Account page, enter your subscriber number in the relevant field and click 'submit changes'.

If you have any difficulties creating an account or logging in please take a look at our FAQs page.

×
Close