For the Tories to be the party of workers, they must be the party of jobs

‘Your father’s switching energy supplier again.’

‘My husband’s disappointed. He didn’t realise this cruise was called Pilates of the Caribbean.’

‘I’ve updated my tablet.’

‘Don’t bother with the knives, they’re already out.’

‘Oh there’s plenty of beds, but all our nurses have gone to work at Tesco.’

‘Now, what was it I came up here for?’

‘Wow! Your mum’s really into drugs!’

‘You promise you’ll vote for me, but how do I know you’re not lying?’