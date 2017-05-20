The Spectator from £1 per week

Subscribe
Menu
Close

Barometer

Just 3.7 per cent of top company directors are part of an ethnic minority

Also in Barometer: vegan sports stars, cyber attacks and serial killers

20 May 2017

9:00 AM

20 May 2017

9:00 AM

Veggie skills

Forest Green Rovers, described as the world’s first vegan football club, was promoted to the Football League. Some sportsmen who have become vegan:

Neil Robinson turned vegan at 23 while playing football for Everton in 1980.

Dustin Watton played in the US National Volleyball team in 2015.

Peter Siddle, a bowler in the Australian cricket team, turned vegan in 2013.

Griff Whalen plays American football for Miami Dolphins.

Only vegan food is served at the Forest Green Rovers ground, but some players were filmed scoffing meat pizzas in 2016.

Who’s on board?

Theresa May wants worker representatives on company boards, if not actual workers. Who were the 1,546 people on the boards of Britain’s largest 150 companies in 2015?


Foreign nationals: 32%

Females: 17% of executive directors, 28% of non-executive directors

Black, Asian or Minority Ethnic: 3.7%

Average age: non-exec 59 years; exec 52

Average length of service: 4 years

Source: Spencer Stuart

Hack attacks

Computers at the NHS and many other organisations were locked by ‘ransomware’ attacks. How frequent are cyber attacks?

— Businesses that reported at least one attack in 2015: 24%

— Large businesses that reported at least one attack: 65%, with 25% suffering at least one per month.

— Average cost of each attack: £3,480 overall, but £36,500 for large businesses.

— Average spend on cyber security: £4,060, but £269,000 for large firms.

Source: HM Government/Ipsos Mori Cyber Security Breaches Survey 2016

The gender of killers

The Moors Murderer Ian Brady died at 79. Worldwide and over time, what percentage of serial killers have been male/female?

Era Male / Female
1900s 39.1 / 60.9
1910s 56.5 / 43.5
1920s 61.0 / 39.0
1930s 74.2 / 25.8
1940s 82.8 / 17.8
1950s 70.7 / 29.3
1960s 92.1 / 7.9
1970s 94.4 / 5.6
1980s 90.3 / 9.7
1990s 89.8 / 10.2
2000s 88.1 / 11.9
2010s 92.0 / 8.0

Source: Radford Univ/FGCU serial killer database

Subscribe to The Spectator today for a quality of argument not found in any other publication. Get more Spectator for less – just £12 for 12 issues.

See also

Show comments

Most Popular

Editor’s Choice

Emmanuel Macron’s new third way

A holiday in Naples is nothing to be scared of

Why Brexit Britain should root for a Merkel landslide

How to make classic lemonade

Cartoons

‘Your father’s switching energy supplier again.’
‘Your father’s switching energy supplier again.’
‘My husband’s disappointed. He didn’t realise this cruise was called Pilates of the Caribbean.’
‘My husband’s disappointed. He didn’t realise this cruise was called Pilates of the Caribbean.’
‘I’ve updated my tablet.’
‘I’ve updated my tablet.’
‘Don’t bother with the knives, they’re already out.’
‘Don’t bother with the knives, they’re already out.’
‘Oh there’s plenty of beds, but all our nurses have gone to work at Tesco.’
‘Oh there’s plenty of beds, but all our nurses have gone to work at Tesco.’
‘Now, what was it I came up here for?’
‘Now, what was it I came up here for?’
‘Wow! Your mum’s really into drugs!’
‘Wow! Your mum’s really into drugs!’
‘You promise you’ll vote for me, but how do I know you’re not lying?’
‘You promise you’ll vote for me, but how do I know you’re not lying?’
‘From now on you must issue a trigger warning before you can call anyone a snowflake.’
‘From now on you must issue a trigger warning before you can call anyone a snowflake.’
Click here to find out more about subscribing to The Spectator’s free podcasts
The Spectator, 22 Old Queen Street, London, SW1H 9HP
Site designed and built by interconnect/it
X

Sign up

Sign up using a social account

Already have an account?

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating an account – Your subscriber number was not recognised though. To link your subscription visit the My Account page

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

X

Forgot Password

Please check your email

If the email address you entered is associated with a web account on our system, you will receive an email from us with instructions for resetting your password.

If you don't receive this email, please check your junk mail folder.

X

Subscription expired

Your subscription has expired. Please go to My Account to renew it or view subscription offers.

X

Your subscriber number is the 8 digit number printed above your name on the address sheet sent with your magazine each week. If you receive it, you’ll also find your subscriber number at the top of our weekly highlights email.

Entering your subscriber number will enable full access to all magazine articles on the site.

If you cannot find your subscriber number then please contact us on customerhelp@subscriptions.spectator.co.uk or call 0330 333 0050. If you’ve only just subscribed, you may not yet have been issued with a subscriber number. In this case you can use the temporary web ID number, included in your email order confirmation.

You can create an account in the meantime and link your subscription at a later time. Simply visit the My Account page, enter your subscriber number in the relevant field and click 'submit changes'.

If you have any difficulties creating an account or logging in please take a look at our FAQs page.

×
Close