Just 3.7 per cent of top company directors are part of an ethnic minority

Veggie skills
Forest Green Rovers, described as the world’s first vegan football club, was promoted to the Football League. Some sportsmen who have become vegan:
Neil Robinson turned vegan at 23 while playing football for Everton in 1980.
Dustin Watton played in the US National Volleyball team in 2015.
Peter Siddle, a bowler in the Australian cricket team, turned vegan in 2013.
Griff Whalen plays American football for Miami Dolphins.
Only vegan food is served at the Forest Green Rovers ground, but some players were filmed scoffing meat pizzas in 2016.
Who’s on board?
Theresa May wants worker representatives on company boards, if not actual workers. Who were the 1,546 people on the boards of Britain’s largest 150 companies in 2015?
Foreign nationals: 32%
Females: 17% of executive directors, 28% of non-executive directors
Black, Asian or Minority Ethnic: 3.7%
Average age: non-exec 59 years; exec 52
Average length of service: 4 years
Source: Spencer Stuart
Hack attacks
Computers at the NHS and many other organisations were locked by ‘ransomware’ attacks. How frequent are cyber attacks?
— Businesses that reported at least one attack in 2015: 24%
— Large businesses that reported at least one attack: 65%, with 25% suffering at least one per month.
— Average cost of each attack: £3,480 overall, but £36,500 for large businesses.
— Average spend on cyber security: £4,060, but £269,000 for large firms.
Source: HM Government/Ipsos Mori Cyber Security Breaches Survey 2016
The gender of killers
The Moors Murderer Ian Brady died at 79. Worldwide and over time, what percentage of serial killers have been male/female?
|Era
|Male / Female
|1900s
|39.1 / 60.9
|1910s
|56.5 / 43.5
|1920s
|61.0 / 39.0
|1930s
|74.2 / 25.8
|1940s
|82.8 / 17.8
|1950s
|70.7 / 29.3
|1960s
|92.1 / 7.9
|1970s
|94.4 / 5.6
|1980s
|90.3 / 9.7
|1990s
|89.8 / 10.2
|2000s
|88.1 / 11.9
|2010s
|92.0 / 8.0
Source: Radford Univ/FGCU serial killer database
