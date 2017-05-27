The Spectator from £1 per week

Subscribe
Menu
Close

Letters

Letters: Why a Royal Commission is not the answer to the NHS’s problems

Also: Boris Johnson and Libya; battle names; hidden art; the most brilliant prime minister

27 May 2017

9:00 AM

27 May 2017

9:00 AM

NHS in a mess

Sir: Max Pemberton is quite right to say that the NHS is close to collapse, but I’m not sure a Royal Commission is the answer (‘This is an emergency’, 20 May). The problems facing the NHS have been obvious for years, and need, as Max points out, a strong politician to take unpopular decisions, not an expensive Royal Commission to decide what the issues are. The other problem with a Royal Commission is that it would draw its membership from senior doctors, retired politicians, and other members of the establishment, some of whom are responsible for the mess in the first place.
Dr Chris Nancollas
Yorkley, Gloucestershire

How to free up beds

Sir: How gratifying to read Max Pemberton’s well-constructed debate on NHS funding. One thing Mr Pemberton did not mention is reversing Gordon Brown’s abolition of tax relief on private medical insurance for the elderly, which was a spiteful act driven by political ideology. This seems particularly relevant because, as Max Pemberton says, two thirds of hospital beds are taken up by over-65s. If restoring tax relief took a significant proportion of these patients out of the NHS then that would free up not only a significant proportion of beds but also of NHS resources.
Pete Lewington
Byton, Herefordshire

Boris is wrong on Libya

Sir: It is true that this is a moment of hope for Libya that must not be missed, but Boris Johnson’s analysis will not lead to peace or stability (‘A moment of hope for Libya,’ 13 May). His failure to understand what is really happening threatens to betray the 2011 revolution. Libya needs Britain’s help. Rewarding General Haftar’s brutality by welcoming him into government, as the Foreign Secretary suggests, is not the answer. Haftar’s war on terror is nothing more than a sham giving him licence to obliterate the opposition with impunity. The people he is targeting are fighting for the right to elect a civilian government and to stop Gaddafi’s supporters from returning to power. This fight is not about combatting Isis. We need western governments to support the UN-backed government in Tripoli, to enforce a no-fly zone so that the bombing of civilians stops, and to keep the arms embargo in place.
Muhammad Abdullah
Benghazi, Libya

War babies


Sir: Charles Moore (Notes, 20 May) writes of the naming of children after battles. The fashion, especially among working-class parents, of naming children after Boer war battles was guyed by Messrs Murphy and Hall in the popular music-hall song ‘The Baby’s Name’ which, performed by Charles Bignell, was a smash in 1901. In a fit of patriotic fervour, a Mrs Bloggs commemorates not only the battles but the military leaders who fought them: ‘The baby’s name is Kitchener Carington Methuen Kekewich White Cronje Plumer Powell Majuba Gatacre Warren Colenso Kruger Capetown Mafeking French Kimberley Ladysmith Bobs Union Jack Fighting Mack Lyddite Pretoria Bloggs.’
Hailz-Emily Osborne
Eton College, Windsor

A better use for Battersea

Sir: It pains me that Antonia Fraser can’t see the Tate’s 13 works by David Jones because they’re kept in the cellar (Letters, 20 May), but more than half of British galleries’ collections are stored away from view. If only George Osborne had not been so hooked on angling for foreign cash, the London art establishment so up itself and successive culture secretaries so dim, then the long-abandoned Battersea Power Station could have been had for a knockdown price, and could have hosted exhibitions of works for which London and provincial galleries had no wall space. It would have livened up a drab part of the south bank. But no: it was handed over to foreign money to turn into a warren of unoccupied flats for overseas investors.
Ross Davies
London SW8

Empty houses

Sir: Theresa May could secure at least five Tory seats in London on 8 June if she addressed the problem that in the capital many expensive houses and flats are owned by people, mainly but not exclusively Arab, Chinese or Russian, who occupy them for only a few weeks a year. Foreign owners enjoy the benefits while not contributing to the economy or to the security of our nation. Legislation should be passed to ensure that absentee owners compensate for their privileged position by paying higher rates, especially if they occupy their property for less than three months a year.
Chris Minter
London SW6

The most brilliant PM

Sir: Toby Young (20 May) rates Harold Wilson the most brilliant 20th-century prime minister because of his exam results in PPE. I would have thought that was bested by Margaret Thatcher’s dual qualification as an industrial chemist and as a barrister. In these days, when vocation enjoys all the prestige, I would have thought that professional qualifications outranked the academic. In any event, both would have to defer to Sir Robert Peel’s double first in classics and mathematics.
Anthony Cutler
London SW7

On the Richter scale

I was surprised to read in Norman Lebrecht’s entertaining article about Emil Gilels (Arts, 13 May) that the great pianist never referred to his rival Richter. I read somewhere that when Gilels first visited the USA and was drenched with applause from all sides, his response was: ‘If you think I’m good, wait till you hear Richter.’ It speaks well of both of them if this anecdote is true.
Mitchell Horwood
Oxon

Subscribe to The Spectator today for a quality of argument not found in any other publication. Get more Spectator for less – just £12 for 12 issues.

See also

What to read next

Spectator Letters: Libyan oil must be allowed to flow freely

Spectator letters: In defence of the EU, the Welsh and Mary Wakefield

Spectator letters: The government’s monumental ignorance about the NHS

How political correctness has wounded Sweden

Spectator letters: VAT and sugar, Boris Johnson and cricket, whisky and bagpipes

Spectator letters: Allan Massie on the FBI; Christopher Booker on graffiti

Show comments

Most Popular

Editor’s Choice

Rachel Johnson: Gary Lineker, the People’s Snowflake, is the only true opposition now

Yes, Fred Goodwin will get off lightly, but RBS investors should settle

Why are district nurses quitting in droves? Because they care too much

French blue chips and property could be hot bets... if Macron delivers

Cartoons

‘I hope they don’t bring back natural selection.’
‘I wanted to buy it but then I realised we couldn’t afford it.’
‘I wanted to buy it but then I realised we couldn’t afford it.’
‘I’ve kept a copy of every manifesto I’ve ever been let down by.’
‘So, how did the speed dating go?’
‘Try the library — books are even rarer there.’
‘Try the library — books are even rarer there.’
‘We just couldn’t stop migrant targets getting in!’
‘We just couldn’t stop migrant targets getting in!’
‘Just go over there and pull out that unsightly old man’s beard.’
‘Just go over there and pull out that unsightly old man’s beard.’
‘Your father’s switching energy supplier again.’
‘Your father’s switching energy supplier again.’
Click here to find out more about subscribing to The Spectator’s free podcasts
The Spectator, 22 Old Queen Street, London, SW1H 9HP
Site designed and built by interconnect/it
X

Sign up

Sign up using a social account

Already have an account?

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating an account – Your subscriber number was not recognised though. To link your subscription visit the My Account page

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

X

Forgot Password

Please check your email

If the email address you entered is associated with a web account on our system, you will receive an email from us with instructions for resetting your password.

If you don't receive this email, please check your junk mail folder.

X

Subscription expired

Your subscription has expired. Please go to My Account to renew it or view subscription offers.

X

Your subscriber number is the 8 digit number printed above your name on the address sheet sent with your magazine each week. If you receive it, you’ll also find your subscriber number at the top of our weekly highlights email.

Entering your subscriber number will enable full access to all magazine articles on the site.

If you cannot find your subscriber number then please contact us on customerhelp@subscriptions.spectator.co.uk or call 0330 333 0050. If you’ve only just subscribed, you may not yet have been issued with a subscriber number. In this case you can use the temporary web ID number, included in your email order confirmation.

You can create an account in the meantime and link your subscription at a later time. Simply visit the My Account page, enter your subscriber number in the relevant field and click 'submit changes'.

If you have any difficulties creating an account or logging in please take a look at our FAQs page.

×
Close