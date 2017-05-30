 Skip to Content

30 May 2017

30 May 2017

Together with the Luxury Restaurant Guide, we’re delighted to reveal our restaurant of the month: click here to download now.

The Grill at The Dorchester

First established in 1931, The Grill at The Dorchester quickly gained a reputation as the place to be for the finest grill food in London. In keeping with this original concept, executive chef Guillaume Katola has created new seasonal menus.


Delicious dishes range from grill favourites alongside the restaurant’s signature blue lobster chowder and an extensive sweet soufflé menu – the first of its kind in London.

Lively and welcoming, the re-imagined restaurant fuses The Dorchester’s iconic elegance with a contemporary tone and creative details. Interior architect Bruno Moinard was commissioned by The Dorchester to create a vibrant and timeless setting.

The restaurant features a striking, hand-blown Murano glass chandelier and contrasting natural materials including zinc, copper and marble, set against butterscotch leather and oak parquet flooring. Pivoting wall panels create a separate ambience from day to night, creating an inviting atmosphere morning to night.

