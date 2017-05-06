Sitting down in shop doorways and failing to control your sheep – have you committed a ‘new’ crime?

Spend, spend, spend
London mayor Sadiq Khan ended support for the Garden Bridge, probably killing it off. How are other public projects going?
— Manchester City Council spent
£3.5 million blocking a right of way with a glass pod and iron gates likened to Edvard Munch’s ‘The Scream’.
— Birmingham City Council proposes to spend £10 million on a water feature and new lights in Centenary Square.
— Trafford Council spent £16,000 on a stone in Altrincham bearing the words ‘market’ and ‘1290’.
— Since 2005, Belfast City Council has spent £104,650 on portraits of its lord mayors.
Gap years
Emmanuel Macron’s wife is 24 years older than him. How unusual is this?
— In 2001, 4 per cent of UK couples had husbands more than 15 years older and 4 per cent had wives over eight years older.
The US has more detailed figures
|Husband 20 or more years older
|1.0%
|Husband 15-19 years older
|1.6%
|Husband 10-15 years older
|4.8%
|Husband 6-9 years older
|11.6%
|Age-gap five years or less
|76.7%
|Wife 6-9 years older
|2.7%
|Wife 10-14 years older
|1.0%
|Wife 15-19 years older
|0.3%
|Wife 20 or more years older
|0.3%
Source: US Current Population Survey
Crime watch
East Devon District Council made it an offence to feed seagulls under a Public Spaces Protection Order. Other new or proposed crimes under such orders:
— Under-16s gathering in groups of three or more (Bassetlaw)
— Sitting in a shop doorway on more than one occasion (Tendring)
— Busking for over an hour (Hammersmith)
— Sleeping in public in the dark (Wrexham)
— Walking more than four dogs at a time (Gosport)
— Allowing your sheep to enter the village of Bream (Forest of Dean)
