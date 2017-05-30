Spectator book offer

 Skip to Content

30 May 2017

Koh-i-Noor: The History of the World’s Most Infamous Diamond – 30% Discount!

The first comprehensive and authoritative history of the Koh-i-Noor, arguably the most celebrated and mythologised jewel in the world, from the internationally acclaimed and bestselling historians William Dalrymple and Anita Anand.

30% Discount offer – go to www.bloomsbury.com and quote DIAMOND at the checkout

We Chose to Speak of War and Strife: The World of the Foreign Correspondent – 30% Discount!


From distinguished foreign correspondent John Simpson, a fascinating history of what it is to risk life and limb to bring home news of the troubled world

30% Discount offer – go to www.bloomsbury.com and quote SIMPSON at the checkout

