Where do the blooms in British flower shops come from

Sloganeering
Do snappy manifesto titles help win elections? Some which led to victory:
‘Let Us Face the Future’ — Labour 1945
‘The New Britain’ — Labour 1964
‘A Better Tomorrow’ — Conservative 1970
‘Let Us Work Together: Labour’s Way Out of the Mess’ — February 1974
‘The 1979 Conservative Party General Election Manifesto’
‘Because Britain Deserves Better’ — Labour 1997
And some which led to heavy defeats:
‘Winston Churchill’s Declaration of Policy
to the Electors’ — Conservative 1945
‘Action Not Words: the New Conservative Programme’ — 1966
‘The New Hope for Britain’ — Labour 1983
‘Britain Will Win With Labour’ — 1987
‘You Can Only Be Sure With the Conservatives’ — 1997
A bunch of figures
The NFU wants flowers for sale to be labelled with origin. Some floral statistics:
— We grow £82 million worth, import £666 million and export £23 million.
— We import most from the Netherlands (£466 million), Kenya (£52 million) and Colombia (£35 million).
— Britons buy an average £67 worth per year, compared with £243 per Norwegian.
— We buy mostly tulips (47.9 per cent), daffodils (19.2) and gladioli
Source: NFU
The cost of caring
The Conservatives did a partial U-turn on social care plans. How are costs rising?
— From 2005-06 to 2013-14 the percentage of over-65s receiving state-funded care fell from 15.3 to 9.2, but costs stayed the same; more was spent per person.
— By 2020-21 spending on old age care will rise by £1.65 billion to £9.99 billion.
— Over the next 20 years, the number of over-65s is projected to rise by 48.9 per cent and over-85s to more than double.
—Since 2014 the average age for suffering a disabling condition has fallen from 76.2 to 75.9 (women) and 75.6 to 75.3 (men).
Source: Age UK
Tweet and sour
Which MPs, by party, receive the most positive and negative responses to tweets?
|Cheers / Boos
|Conservative
|32.5% / 67.5%
|Labour
|50.8% / 49.2%
|SNP
|61.6% / 38.4%
|Liberal Democrat
|62.3% / 37.7%
|Ukip
|24.5% / 75.5%
|Green
|74% / 26%
Source: Demos
