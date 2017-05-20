The Spectator from £1 per week

Subscribe
Menu
Close

Rod Liddle

Who’s to blame for Jeremy Corbyn? Step forward, Tony Blair

His wing of Labour has no more in common with blue-collar voters than the Momentum monkeys of Islington

(Photo: Getty)

20 May 2017

9:00 AM

20 May 2017

9:00 AM

Alastair Campbell once famously punched the Guardian’s Michael White in the face. A commendable thing to do, undoubtedly, as Mr White is the very incarnation of pomposity and self-righteousness. Quite possibly the best thing Campbell has ever done. But the brief spat (White hit back, according to White) was revealing in another way. Robert Maxwell had just drowned by falling off his yacht and Campbell, then working in the lobby for Maxwell’s paper, the Daily Mirror, took exception to White’s glee at this watery end to the proprietor’s life. ‘Captain Bob, Bob, Bob!’ White chortled, so Campbell punched him. He adored Maxwell and was his ‘close adviser’, no matter that the sunken Czech was regarded by most of the rest of the world as a fat, lying crook with megalomaniac tendencies.

This is the thing about Alastair. He has a kind of deep man-love for messianic bullies, no matter how immoral they might be. Not long after this incident, Campbell transferred his crush to Tony Blair, which is how we will remember him — as a liar’s paid liar. It was a love close to worship – ‘Tony’ could do no wrong. Even now there are only two people in the country who think that the 2003 invasion of Iraq was anything other than catastrophic. Just Tony and Alastair.

So if you had secured an interview with Blair, who out of the 60 million people in this country would be the worst possible person to do it? Like getting Vladimir Putin’s dog to interview Vladimir Putin. Anyway, GQ magazine commissioned Campbell to slobber at Blair’s feet for an hour in a video interview.


It ought to be said that GQ has form, too. In 2014 it made Blair ‘Philanthropist of the Year’, something which seems to be beyond the reach of satire. I was sacked as their mock agony aunt for taking the piss out of the award in my column, because it seemed impossible not to. But I suspect the editor has a bit of a thing about the smarmily powerful, or the powerfully smarmy — take your pick. He has employed both Campbell and Peter Mandelson and his love for Blair is exceeded only by his adoration of David Cameron. I suppose editors need to get on with politicians sometimes — but they should at least secretly hate them, surely.

The most newsworthy point to emerge from this smirking and self-regarding cringe-fest came when Blair attacked, at Campbell’s prompting, the media for having ‘crossed the line’ over Brexit. Or more properly, he attacked newspaper proprietors — Rupert Murdoch, the Barclay brothers, Richard Desmond, the Daily Mail and General Trust — for having formed a cabal determined to enforce Brexit upon a dumb and pliant population by false reporting, or ‘lying’ as Campbell put it, and not offering a balanced debate. I suppose that this is an extension of the familiar Remain refrain that the people who voted Leave were too thick to know what they were doing —were simply uneducated dupes, vulnerable to the Machiavellian manipulations of evil, wealthy newspaper owners.

This shows, if nothing else, that Tony Blair still retains an astonishing capacity for self-delusion; the same sort of self-delusion which led him to believe you could bomb the Middle East into democracy because that’s really all they want, those Arabs. The Times, a Rupert Murdoch newspaper, was strongly for Remain. In fact, two of the three daily national broadsheet newspapers (the Guardian and the Times) were for Remain. Of the tabloids, the Sun was for Leave and the Mirror for Remain. And both sides were as partisan as each other.

I think you would have to be a little deranged, then, to consider that the evil was all on one side, and heavily weighted in favour of Leave. Further, Blair ignores the indisputable fact that almost the entire establishment, aside from the fourth estate, was heavily and vociferously in favour of remaining in the EU.

The government was split on the issue and all other parties with significant representation in the House of Commons were in favour of Remain. The Lords were in favour of Remain. So was most big business, an overwhelming majority of luvvie celebs, almost all trade unions, influential patrons of the arts, scientists, economists, charities and pressure groups. In the end it was simply the people who were for Leave. And the welter of propaganda they were fed! Blair seemed to suggest that he would not have allowed the horrible proprietors to get away with it, if he were still in charge. Very much in favour of the media, then, our Tony, when it prosecutes a case of which he is in favour. Less happy when it is divided.

Shortly after losing an hour of my life watching this excuse for an interview, I lost another hour watching the Labour manifesto launch. There is a link, of course. Every time some patent halfwit — Diane Abbott, Rebecca Long-Bailey, Dawn Butler — turns up in a TV studio to demonstrate the debating abilities of a block of Cathedral City cheddar cheese and a grasp of detail that would appal even Boris Johnson, the finger points straight back at Tony Blair. It may well be that Corbyn, McDonnell and those Momentum monkeys loathe Blair even more than I do. But Corbyn’s rise to leader of the Labour party was not merely a reaction to the Tony Blair years; it was directly facilitated by them. The Blairite rump of the parliamentary Labour party had no more affinity with its core blue-collar voters than the Islingtonians who now run the show. And they could be castigated at every turn for the hideous foreign misadventures perpetrated by Blair, for which they voted. And then, just to make Jeremy Corbyn’s position even more secure, they instigated a pointless coup against him which everyone knew they were going to lose. Oddly enough, Alastair Campbell did not make any of these points in his interview.

Subscribe to The Spectator today for a quality of argument not found in any other publication. Get more Spectator for less – just £12 for 12 issues.

See also

Show comments

Most Popular

Editor’s Choice

Emmanuel Macron’s new third way

A holiday in Naples is nothing to be scared of

Why Brexit Britain should root for a Merkel landslide

How to make classic lemonade

Cartoons

‘Your father’s switching energy supplier again.’
‘Your father’s switching energy supplier again.’
‘My husband’s disappointed. He didn’t realise this cruise was called Pilates of the Caribbean.’
‘My husband’s disappointed. He didn’t realise this cruise was called Pilates of the Caribbean.’
‘I’ve updated my tablet.’
‘I’ve updated my tablet.’
‘Don’t bother with the knives, they’re already out.’
‘Don’t bother with the knives, they’re already out.’
‘Oh there’s plenty of beds, but all our nurses have gone to work at Tesco.’
‘Oh there’s plenty of beds, but all our nurses have gone to work at Tesco.’
‘Now, what was it I came up here for?’
‘Now, what was it I came up here for?’
‘Wow! Your mum’s really into drugs!’
‘Wow! Your mum’s really into drugs!’
‘You promise you’ll vote for me, but how do I know you’re not lying?’
‘You promise you’ll vote for me, but how do I know you’re not lying?’
‘From now on you must issue a trigger warning before you can call anyone a snowflake.’
‘From now on you must issue a trigger warning before you can call anyone a snowflake.’
Click here to find out more about subscribing to The Spectator’s free podcasts
The Spectator, 22 Old Queen Street, London, SW1H 9HP
Site designed and built by interconnect/it
X

Sign up

Sign up using a social account

Already have an account?

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating an account – Your subscriber number was not recognised though. To link your subscription visit the My Account page

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

X

Forgot Password

Please check your email

If the email address you entered is associated with a web account on our system, you will receive an email from us with instructions for resetting your password.

If you don't receive this email, please check your junk mail folder.

X

Subscription expired

Your subscription has expired. Please go to My Account to renew it or view subscription offers.

X

Your subscriber number is the 8 digit number printed above your name on the address sheet sent with your magazine each week. If you receive it, you’ll also find your subscriber number at the top of our weekly highlights email.

Entering your subscriber number will enable full access to all magazine articles on the site.

If you cannot find your subscriber number then please contact us on customerhelp@subscriptions.spectator.co.uk or call 0330 333 0050. If you’ve only just subscribed, you may not yet have been issued with a subscriber number. In this case you can use the temporary web ID number, included in your email order confirmation.

You can create an account in the meantime and link your subscription at a later time. Simply visit the My Account page, enter your subscriber number in the relevant field and click 'submit changes'.

If you have any difficulties creating an account or logging in please take a look at our FAQs page.

×
Close