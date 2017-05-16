Winemaker’s lunch with Pol Roger

Join us in the Spectator boardroom on Thursday 22 June 2017 for a very special Pol Roger Champagne lunch, hosted by James Simpson MW, managing director of Pol Roger Portfolio.

James will present the Pol Roger Brut Réserve and Pol Roger Brut Vintage 2006 en magnum, as well as a surprise older vintage and the exquisite demi-sec Pol Roger Rich.

He will also offer a superb red from the Pol Roger Portfolio: the Biondi Santi Rosso di Montalcino 2012.

James will then answer guests’ questions over an informal but delicious four-course cold lunch provided by our partners Forman & Field.