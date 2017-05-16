The Spectator from £1 per week

Winemaker’s lunch with Pol Roger

16 May 2017

4:25 PM

16 May 2017

4:25 PM

Join us in the Spectator boardroom on Thursday 22 June 2017 for a very special Pol Roger Champagne lunch, hosted by James Simpson MW, managing director of Pol Roger Portfolio.

James will present the Pol Roger Brut Réserve and Pol Roger Brut Vintage 2006 en magnum, as well as a surprise older vintage and the exquisite demi-sec Pol Roger Rich.

He will also offer a superb red from the Pol Roger Portfolio: the Biondi Santi Rosso di Montalcino 2012.

James will then answer guests’ questions over an informal but delicious four-course cold lunch provided by our partners Forman & Field.

For further information and to book, call or purchase online by clicking here.

Thursday 22 June | 12.30 p.m. | £75

020 7961 2015

The Spectator,
22 Old Queen Street,
London SW1H 9HP

The Spectator, 22 Old Queen Street, London, SW1H 9HP
