Banksy’s anti-Tory election stunt backfired – but how else might you risk breaking bribery laws?

X offenders
The artist Banksy had to withdraw an offer of a free print to people voting against the Conservatives in Bristol after the police warned that it would be illegal. Some other electoral offences:
— Offering food, drink or any other gift specifically to persuade people to vote in a certain way or to refrain from voting.
— To go out canvassing if you are a serving police officer.
— The Electoral Commission is not sure about the legality of taking a ballot-box selfie, but in 2014 it advised returning officers to display notices prohibiting photography inside all polling stations.
Grey power
Is politics now an old person’s game? At 128, the Conservative and Labour leaders had the oldest combined age since Eden and Attlee’s (129) in 1955.
Older party leaders:
|Tory age / Labour age
|1955
|57 / 72
|2017
|60 / 68
|1983
|57 / 69
|1979
|53 / 67
|1959
|65 / 53
Younger party leaders:
|Tory age / Labour age
|2001
|40 / 48
|2015
|48 / 45
|1997
|54 / 43
|1966
|49 / 50
|1992
|49 / 50
Deadly force
Police shot dead three terrorists who had killed eight people in an attack in London. What are the most frequent causes of police-related deaths?
Number of deaths in decade to 2014-15
|Apparent suicides after custody
|531
|Other deaths
|375
|Road traffic fatalities
|279
|Deaths in police custody
|188
|Fatal shootings
|21
Source: Independent Police Complaints Commission
Radical measures
Who is referred to the government’s Channel programme, which aims to deradicalise extremists?
3,955 people were referred in 2015.
354 were referred by teachers or other staff at educational establishments.
The age breakdown is as follows:
|0-9
|68
|10-14
|183
|15-19
|235
|20-24
|47
|25-29
|57
|30-34
|46
|35-39
|54
|40-44
|32
|45-49
|18
|50+
|25
Source: National Police Chief Council
