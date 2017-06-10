 Skip to Content

Barometer

Banksy’s anti-Tory election stunt backfired – but how else might you risk breaking bribery laws?

Also in Barometer: how many people do the police shoot dead? And who gets sent for deradicalisation?

10 June 2017

9:00 AM

10 June 2017

9:00 AM

X offenders

The artist Banksy had to withdraw an offer of a free print to people voting against the Conservatives in Bristol after the police warned that it would be illegal. Some other electoral offences:

— Offering food, drink or any other gift specifically to persuade people to vote in a certain way or to refrain from voting.
— To go out canvassing if you are a serving police officer.
— The Electoral Commission is not sure about the legality of taking a ballot-box selfie, but in 2014 it advised returning officers to display notices prohibiting photography inside all polling stations.

Grey power

Is politics now an old person’s game? At 128, the Conservative and Labour leaders had the oldest combined age since Eden and Attlee’s (129) in 1955.

Older party leaders:

Tory age / Labour age
1955 57 / 72
2017 60 / 68
1983 57 / 69
1979 53 / 67
1959 65 / 53

Younger party leaders:

Tory age / Labour age
2001 40 / 48
2015 48 / 45
1997 54 / 43
1966 49 / 50
1992 49 / 50

 

Deadly force

Police shot dead three terrorists who had killed eight people in an attack in London. What are the most frequent causes of police-related deaths?

Number of deaths in decade to 2014-15

Apparent suicides after custody 531
Other deaths 375
Road traffic fatalities 279
Deaths in police custody 188
Fatal shootings 21

Source: Independent Police Complaints Commission

Radical measures

Who is referred to the government’s Channel programme, which aims to deradicalise extremists?

3,955 people were referred in 2015.
354 were referred by teachers or other staff at educational establishments.

The age breakdown is as follows:

0-9 68
10-14 183
15-19 235
20-24 47
25-29 57
30-34 46
35-39 54
40-44 32
45-49 18
50+ 25

Source: National Police Chief Council

 

