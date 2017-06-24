 Skip to Content

The Spectator from £1 per week

Subscribe
Menu
Close

Barometer

Barometer

24 June 2017

9:00 AM

24 June 2017

9:00 AM

A mountain to climb

Brexit secretary David Davis gave the EU’s chief negotiator, Michel Barnier, a copy of Regards vers l’Annapurna by Maurice Herzog and Marcel Ichaq. What can be read into the gift?

— The book is about the 1950 French expedition to scale Annapurna 1, a 26,414ft peak in Nepal. Although the expedition was a success, it was eclipsed by the British Everest expedition three years later.

— Annapurna 1 was not scaled again until 1970, when a British army expedition and a separate bid by Chris Bonington to scale the south face reached the summit within days of each other. The latter bid ended with a British climber being killed by a falling ice pillar, establishing an unenviable record: the Annapurna massif has the highest rate of fatalities to climbing attempts of any mountain range in the world.

We’re having a heatwave

According to the World Meteorological Organisation, the official definition of a heatwave is five consecutive days where the maximum temperature exceeds the mean maximum for that month of the year. What does the temperature have to reach in various places in June to qualify?

Fair Isle 16.9˚C
Manchester 23.4˚C
London 26˚C
New York 32˚C
Rome 34˚C
Jeddah 43˚C

 

A change of leadership

Tim Farron resigned as leader of the Lib Dems. Which party has had the longest-serving leaders over the past 50 years?
In months, working backwards in time: Conservatives: 11 (Theresa May), 127, 25, 26, 51, 79, 189 and 113 months.
Average of completed terms: 87 months

Liberal Democrat/Liberal: 23, 91, 21, 65, 133, 144, 113. Average: 84 months

Labour: 21 (Jeremy Corbyn), 56, 35, 155, 22, 105, 35, 55, 158. Average: 77 months

Domestic fires

How many people die in fires in domestic properties in England?

Fires / Deaths
1981/82 44,601 / 586
1985/86 49,029 / 506
1990/91 48,631 / 493
1995/96 53,487 / 425
2000/01 54,933 / 336
2005/06 46,248 / 280
2010/11 36,595 / 255
2015/16 31,367 / 229

Source: Home Office

Subscribe to The Spectator today for a quality of argument not found in any other publication. Get more Spectator for less – just £12 for 12 issues.

What to read next

Barometer

Barometer

Barometer

Barometer

Barometer

Barometer

Show comments

Most Popular

Editor’s Choice

How can we adapt to a world that’s always on the move?

Every time I touch a car, I break it

Fortuny gold and fancy gondolas: the grandes dames of the Grand Canal

‘The Western establishment is betraying its values’: Evgeny Kissin interview

Cartoons

‘So for the backpackers and gap-year students I’ve devised new, comforting Zen Lite.’
‘So for the backpackers and gap-year students I’ve devised new, comforting Zen Lite.’
‘I’m hoping to get a glimpse of the legendary Ruth Davidson.’
‘I’m hoping to get a glimpse of the legendary Ruth Davidson.’
‘OK, are you ready? I’m going to switch on the news.’
‘OK, are you ready? I’m going to switch on the news.’
‘He’s socially awkward but brilliant in his field.’
‘He’s socially awkward but brilliant in his field.’
‘Not only are they fattening — they’re also homophobic.’
‘Not only are they fattening — they’re also homophobic.’
‘…or as it’s known locally, the plotting shed.’
‘…or as it’s known locally, the plotting shed.’
‘It’s scary how the young have been affected by Jeremy Corbyn.’
‘It’s scary how the young have been affected by Jeremy Corbyn.’
‘There’s amazing footage of Theresa May surviving.’
‘There’s amazing footage of Theresa May surviving.’
‘That racket is the dawn chorus.’
‘That racket is the dawn chorus.’
‘Feeling cheap, used and empty usually means the detox has worked.’
‘Feeling cheap, used and empty usually means the detox has worked.’
‘Darling, they’re playing our ringtone!’
‘Darling, they’re playing our ringtone!’
Click here to find out more about subscribing to The Spectator’s free podcasts
The Spectator, 22 Old Queen Street, London, SW1H 9HP
Site designed and built by interconnect/it
X

Sign up

Sign up using a social account

Already have an account?

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating an account – Your subscriber number was not recognised though. To link your subscription visit the My Account page

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

X

Forgot Password

Please check your email

If the email address you entered is associated with a web account on our system, you will receive an email from us with instructions for resetting your password.

If you don't receive this email, please check your junk mail folder.

X

Subscription expired

Your subscription has expired. Please go to My Account to renew it or view subscription offers.

X

Your subscriber number is the 8 digit number printed above your name on the address sheet sent with your magazine each week. If you receive it, you’ll also find your subscriber number at the top of our weekly highlights email.

Entering your subscriber number will enable full access to all magazine articles on the site.

If you cannot find your subscriber number then please contact us on customerhelp@subscriptions.spectator.co.uk or call 0330 333 0050. If you’ve only just subscribed, you may not yet have been issued with a subscriber number. In this case you can use the temporary web ID number, included in your email order confirmation.

You can create an account in the meantime and link your subscription at a later time. Simply visit the My Account page, enter your subscriber number in the relevant field and click 'submit changes'.

If you have any difficulties creating an account or logging in please take a look at our FAQs page.

×
Close