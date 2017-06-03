 Skip to Content

The Spectator from £1 per week

Subscribe
Menu
Close

Barometer

Blair’s poll dip before his 1997 landslide is reassuring for the Tories

Also in Barometer: what kills us on the roads; where did the white afro begin; how do police use terrorism powers?

3 June 2017

9:00 AM

3 June 2017

9:00 AM

Afrodisiac

Diane Abbott likened her rejection of earlier pro-terror sympathies to losing her afro hairstyle. To African-Americans in the 1960s, the afro was a rejection of black attempts to ape white styles. Yet 100 years earlier it was seen as an epitome of white beauty. In 1864, a P. T. Barnum show in New York, featured a ‘Circassian beauty’, said to be from the Northern Caucasus. A German physiologist had cited these Black Sea people as the ‘purest example’ of the white race. The woman had a huge ball of moss-like hair. Some say the style came from Circassian women captured as sex slaves for Turkish harems — their hair was shampooed in beer to appear African.

Lucky dip

The Conservative poll lead fell to just 5 per cent. Toris can take heart from ICM polls leading up to Tony Blair’s 1997 landslide:

Lab %
2 March 48
31 March 46
7 April 46
14 April 45
21 April 42
30 April 43
Result (1 May) 44.4

Source: ICM/Guardian

Con %
2 March 30
31 March 32
7 April 34
14 April 31
21 April 37
30 April 33
Result (1 May) 31.4

Source: ICM/Guardian

Terror by numbers

Temporary exclusion orders, which can stop British citizens re-entering the country, have been used just once. How often are other anti-terror measures used?
Section 44 stop and searches (allowed without reasonable suspicion): 550,000 were carried out from 2007-08 to 2011,
of which 3,000 led to arrests.
Section 43 stop and searches (requiring reasonable suspicion that the subject is a terrorist): 5,046 since 2011.
Control orders: used against 52 people from 2005 to their abolition in 2011.
TPIMs (watered-down control orders):
6 had been used up to last October.
Prosecutions for terrorism offences: 242 from 2009 to 2015; 193 led to convictions.
Source: House of Commons Library

Driven to death

200 motorists a day are being caught using a mobile phone, despite tougher laws. How were 2015’s 1,566 road deaths attributed?

Impairment by alcohol 137
Illness or disability, mental/physical 121
Fatigue 68
Impairment by drugs 67
Distraction inside vehicle 66
Driver using mobile phone 22
Defective eyesight 10

Source: Department for Transport

Subscribe to The Spectator today for a quality of argument not found in any other publication. Get more Spectator for less – just £12 for 12 issues.

See also

What to read next

Just how bad was Labour’s drubbing under Michael Foot in 1983?

Labour third behind Tories and Ukip among working-class voters, says poll

Tories weren't quite sure about the Union 300 years ago, either

Who were the 2 per cent of Ukip supporters who did not vote Leave?

Diane’s grey matter and Labour’s sticky votes

Labour’s election strategy – vote for us and watch us lose

Show comments

Most Popular

Editor’s Choice

What exactly was the CIA up to in Laos in the 1960s?

French blue chips and property could be hot bets... if Macron delivers

Maxwell Knight — a great spymaster and an honourable man

Blockchain: an investor’s guide

Cartoons

Blah Blah Land
Blah Blah Land
‘Flight or fight.’
‘Flight or fight.’
‘Post this fake news.’
‘Post this fake news.’
‘Bloody terrorists won’t stop me going out and having a good time.’
‘Bloody terrorists won’t stop me going out and having a good time.’
‘How do we blame this on Corbyn?’
‘How do we blame this on Corbyn?’
‘I couldn’t hack it.’
‘I couldn’t hack it.’
‘I hope they don’t bring back natural selection.’
‘I wanted to buy it but then I realised we couldn’t afford it.’
‘I wanted to buy it but then I realised we couldn’t afford it.’
Click here to find out more about subscribing to The Spectator’s free podcasts
The Spectator, 22 Old Queen Street, London, SW1H 9HP
Site designed and built by interconnect/it
X

Sign up

Sign up using a social account

Already have an account?

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating an account – Your subscriber number was not recognised though. To link your subscription visit the My Account page

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

X

Forgot Password

Please check your email

If the email address you entered is associated with a web account on our system, you will receive an email from us with instructions for resetting your password.

If you don't receive this email, please check your junk mail folder.

X

Subscription expired

Your subscription has expired. Please go to My Account to renew it or view subscription offers.

X

Your subscriber number is the 8 digit number printed above your name on the address sheet sent with your magazine each week. If you receive it, you’ll also find your subscriber number at the top of our weekly highlights email.

Entering your subscriber number will enable full access to all magazine articles on the site.

If you cannot find your subscriber number then please contact us on customerhelp@subscriptions.spectator.co.uk or call 0330 333 0050. If you’ve only just subscribed, you may not yet have been issued with a subscriber number. In this case you can use the temporary web ID number, included in your email order confirmation.

You can create an account in the meantime and link your subscription at a later time. Simply visit the My Account page, enter your subscriber number in the relevant field and click 'submit changes'.

If you have any difficulties creating an account or logging in please take a look at our FAQs page.

×
Close