 Skip to Content

The Spectator from £1 per week

Subscribe
Menu
Close

Live Music

Jeff Mills's migration into high-culture pretension is complete

His residency at the Barbican included a 'dance film' and a reinvention of Holst's Planets suite, which felt like a trip to Uranus

American Techno DJ Jeff Mills (Photo: Getty)

17 June 2017

9:00 AM

17 June 2017

9:00 AM

Jeff Mills: From Here to There

Barbican Centre

When techno first appeared amid the urban wasteland of mid-1980s Detroit, its futuristic sound palette was inspired by the whirring and clanking of the Motor City’s defunct assembly lines. Early techno was darker and more hypnotic than its close cousin house, but you could still dance to it. There was still soul in the machine. The music brought people together on dance floors in abandoned warehouses, offering hope amid decline. By the end of the decade, thanks to the crossover hits ‘Good Life’ and ‘Big Fun’, techno had taken root in the UK. Europe and the world would follow.

Jeff Mills belongs to the second wave of Detroit techno: the guys who took themselves too seriously and forgot that it was meant to be fun. As part of the Underground Resistance collective, he jealously guarded the ‘Detroit sound’, stripping the music back to its harshest, most industrial elements. A solo career followed, with records called things like AX-009ab and 4 Art/UFO. Mills completed his migration into high-culture pretension by moving to France, where last month he was awarded the Ordre des Arts et des Lettres. His residency at the Barbican, From Here to There, was a fitting way to celebrate the achievement.

Life to Death and Back mostly consists of a contemporary dance film — rarely a phrase to inspire confidence — in which three dancers in slinky black outfits perform among the exhibits in the Egyptian wing of the Louvre. Pyramids and clouds flash portentously across the screen while Mills plays a live electronic ‘score’ on turntables and laptop at the back of the auditorium: all looped bleeps and chaotic, layered percussion that never settles into a regular beat. If it sounded like it was being made up on the spot, that’s probably because it was.


The dancers shuffle around the museum, occasionally undulating a limb or two or feigning awe at a sarcophagus. Later they appear — for real! — in the auditorium, holding glowing spheres which they continue to shuffle around onstage with, never threatening to do impressive or beautiful things with their bodies. Around the hour mark, they take off their clothes — some reward at least for those who haven’t left yet. I am told the whole thing had something to do with the reincarnation of pharaohs, but there was no way of knowing. At the end, they put down their big shiny balls and lie down, folding their arms over their chests, mummy-style, to the great relief of the audience.

For The Planets, an orchestral and electronic work inspired by Holst’s 1918 suite, Mills chucks the Greek mythology in favour of ‘actual data from Nasa’ — including the planets’ ‘rotation speed, their mass and density, the existence of water composites and other known facts’. Quite how this transpires to make Mercury sound like a sub-Rite of Spring, or Jupiter like Gershwin, we can only guess. Earth, reduced to menacing woodwind semitones, gets a bad rap. Perhaps it was the ‘water composites’.

The piece is described as a ‘cosmic tour or field-trip excursion to visit each planet’. Mills — by this logic the geography teacher of the electronic-music world — is a nothing-if-not-conscientious guide, supplementing the individual planets’ themes with electronic compositions to conjure up the distances between them. These vaguely cosmic sounds are interrupted by a sudden flurry of pizzicato strings between Mars and Jupiter — an asteroid belt! (Presumably.)

Still, Mills looks at home onstage with the Britten Sinfonia, dressed in a suit behind a bank of gizmos near the double basses over to the right. He is at pains to explain in the programme that this position ‘isn’t the focal point for the guest artist, but I realise that the return audio from my machine sometimes helps that section for synchronisation’. Ah, Mr Mills, ever magnanimous — even on a trip to Uranus.

Subscribe to The Spectator today for a quality of argument not found in any other publication. Get more Spectator for less – just £12 for 12 issues.

What to read next

It’s a rap: Drake at the O2 Arena

A good moment for Drake to fall down a hole: his O2 gig reviewed

Bach at its most bruising and gruff: Kyung Wha Chung at St George’s, Bristol, reviewed

Telemann was much more than a prolific purveyor of musical muesli

Performance as therapy on a grand scale: Björk pours her broken heart out at the Albert Hall

Performance as therapy on a grand scale: Björk at the Royal Albert Hall reviewed

A vast stage set: St Petersburg

St Petersburg: now's the right time to visit Russia's rebel city

Labour’s election strategy – vote for us and watch us lose

Show comments

Culture House Daily

Lucy Vickery

Spectator competition winners: a song for Europe

18 June 2017 9:45
Lucy Vickery
Sam Leith

Books Podcast: The art of the first novel

15 June 2017 15:12
Sam Leith
Lucy Vickery

Spectator competition winners: P.G. Wodehouse’s Guide to Manly Health and Training

11 June 2017 10:07
Lucy Vickery
Sam Leith

Books Podcast: William Empson’s legacy

8 June 2017 14:19
Sam Leith
Lucy Vickery

Spectator competition winners: ‘To be or not to be’: an answer to this and other famous literary questions

3 June 2017 10:59
Lucy Vickery
Sam Leith

Books Podcast: Will Self

1 June 2017 13:28
Sam Leith

LATEST FROM APOLLO

The International Art Magazine

Editor’s Choice

Stuart Hall, inventor of cultural studies, has much to answer for

Mr Dogg's latest album is his best for years

Arundhati Roy's latest novel is excellent in parts - but lapses into weepy sentimentality

Ashton’s Dream is a must-see: Royal Ballet’s Triple Bill reviewed

The Spectator, 22 Old Queen Street, London, SW1H 9HP
Site designed and built by interconnect/it
X

Sign up

Sign up using a social account

Already have an account?

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating an account – Your subscriber number was not recognised though. To link your subscription visit the My Account page

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

X

Forgot Password

Please check your email

If the email address you entered is associated with a web account on our system, you will receive an email from us with instructions for resetting your password.

If you don't receive this email, please check your junk mail folder.

X

Subscription expired

Your subscription has expired. Please go to My Account to renew it or view subscription offers.

X

Your subscriber number is the 8 digit number printed above your name on the address sheet sent with your magazine each week. If you receive it, you’ll also find your subscriber number at the top of our weekly highlights email.

Entering your subscriber number will enable full access to all magazine articles on the site.

If you cannot find your subscriber number then please contact us on customerhelp@subscriptions.spectator.co.uk or call 0330 333 0050. If you’ve only just subscribed, you may not yet have been issued with a subscriber number. In this case you can use the temporary web ID number, included in your email order confirmation.

You can create an account in the meantime and link your subscription at a later time. Simply visit the My Account page, enter your subscriber number in the relevant field and click 'submit changes'.

If you have any difficulties creating an account or logging in please take a look at our FAQs page.

×
Close