 Skip to Content

The Spectator from £1 per week

Subscribe
Menu
Close

Portrait of the week

Eight killed in London Bridge terrorist attack; Britain goes to the polls

Also in Portrait of the Week: Qatar blockaded by Saudi Arabia; gay son of immigrants to be Irish Taoiseach

10 June 2017

9:00 AM

10 June 2017

9:00 AM

Home

Eight people were killed and 48 taken to hospital when three men, in a hire van travelling south shortly after 10 p.m. on Saturday, ran into pedestrians on London Bridge, then jumped out with knives and attacked people in pubs and restaurants around Borough Market. A policeman tackled one of the knifemen with a truncheon and was wounded. At 10.16 p.m., police firing 46 shots killed the men, who were wearing fake explosive vests with visible canisters. A bystander was wounded in the head by a police bullet. Police led people to safety and cleared a wide area. The Islamic State said it was behind the attack. Police named the murderers, two from Barking, East London, as Khuram Butt, aged 27, a British citizen born in Pakistan, and Rachid Redouane, aged 30, who had claimed to be Moroccan and Libyan. The third man, Youssef Zaghba, 22, a Moroccan-born Italian, had been arrested in Italy last year trying to get into Syria, and his name put on an EU-wide database. The ringleader, Butt, had featured in a Channel 4 documentary The Jihadis Next Door. Police arrested a dozen men and women in Barking but released them without charge. The Conservatives and Labour suspended their election campaigns for a day.

The morning after the attack, Theresa May, the Prime Minister, said: ‘The general election will go ahead as planned.’ She said ‘enough is enough’ and that we ‘must not pretend that things can continue as they are’. She suggested four ways to change them: first she sought the defeat of ‘an ideology that claims our Western values of freedom, democracy and human rights are incompatible with the religion of Islam’; secondly she would seek ‘international agreements that regulate cyberspace to prevent the spread of extremist and terrorism planning’; thirdly she wanted ‘far more robust’ action to stamp out ‘tolerance of extremism in our country’, which would ‘require some difficult, and often embarrassing, conversations’; fourthly she wanted ‘to make sure the police and security services have all the powers they need’.


The country went to the polls. One week earlier, the Conservative candidate for South Thanet was charged with over-spending in the 2015 campaign; he demanded of the Crown Prosecution Service and Kent police: ‘Why leave this until a few days before the election?’ A day before polling, Labour replaced Diane Abbott, who was unwell, as shadow home secretary with Lyn Brown. Peter Sallis, the actor best known for Last of the Summer Wine and as the voice of Wallace in Wallace and Gromit, died aged 96. Adnan Khashoggi, the billionaire Saudi arms dealer, died in London aged 81. Willie Walsh, the head of the group that owns British Airways, said the computer failure that stranded 75,000 passengers was caused by human error when an engineer disconnected a power supply. A new head was sought for Foula Primary School, Shetland, which has one pupil.

Abroad

Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain simultaneously withdrew their ambassadors from Qatar, followed by Yemen, the Maldives, Libya and Jordan. Saudi Arabia closed its border, blaming Qatar for collaboration with ‘Iranian-backed terrorist groups’. Qatar was also criticised for allegedly paying a ransom of a billion dollars for the release of members of the royal family kidnapped in Iraq while hunting bustard with falcons. Kurdish and Arab fighters, backed by the United States, launched an offensive to capture the Islamic State’s Syrian stronghold of Raqqa in Syria. A bomber and gunmen attacked the Iranian parliament and Ayatollah Khomeini’s mausoleum. Police shot a man outside Notre-Dame in Paris after he attacked an officer using a hammer.

Montenegro joined Nato. After the European Central Bank said that Spain’s Banco Popular was ‘failing or likely to fail’, Santander bought it for one euro. Fine Gael elected as its leader Leo Varadkar, the 38-year-old homosexual son of an Indian immigrant. He will become the prime minister of Ireland when parliament sits next week. In Turin, the noise of a firework set off a stampede by a crowd watching a Juventus football match on outdoor screens, leaving 1,500 people injured, seven seriously.

Queensland gave approval for the Indian company Adani to construct a coal-mining complex covering 95 square miles. South Africa fell into recession for the first time since 2009. Disgruntled investors in a troubled zoo in Yancheng city in the Jiangsu province of China, ‘in a fit of rage’ pushed a donkey into a tiger enclosure, where it was devoured.       CSH

Subscribe to The Spectator today for a quality of argument not found in any other publication. Get more Spectator for less – just £12 for 12 issues.

See also

What to read next

Theresa May surprises Britain by calling a snap general election

Islamist terrorist from Manchester murders 22 pop fans in his own city

Conservatives grow restive as Jeremy Corbyn’s Labour closes the poll gap

Jeremy Corbyn banks on his holiday promise

When Jean-Claude Juncker found out how ‘bloody difficult’ Theresa May can be

Blair’s poll dip before his 1997 landslide is reassuring for the Tories

Show comments

Most Popular

Editor’s Choice

The newly refurbished National Army Museum is full of inaccuracies and post-colonial guilt

My dad, Operation Julie and a hashish bonfire

Does it matter whether Gaudí’s masterpiece is ever finished?

Brava Bella Pollen

Cartoons

‘It’s one of my old Sgt Pepper articles remixed.’
‘It’s one of my old Sgt Pepper articles remixed.’
‘Apparently no two snowflakes are the same.’
‘Apparently no two snowflakes are the same.’
‘Of course they’re pink! I’m an albino!
‘Of course they’re pink! I’m an albino!
‘We’d like to spend more time embarrassing our children.’
‘We’d like to spend more time embarrassing our children.’
‘I’d prefer a bed.’
‘I’d prefer a bed.’
‘No, I said it was a Michelin tyre restaurant.’
‘No, I said it was a Michelin tyre restaurant.’
‘It’s set in a utopian future.’
‘It’s set in a utopian future.’
‘I’m making him take a spin class.’
‘I’m making him take a spin class.’
Blah Blah Land
Blah Blah Land
Click here to find out more about subscribing to The Spectator’s free podcasts
The Spectator, 22 Old Queen Street, London, SW1H 9HP
Site designed and built by interconnect/it
X

Sign up

Sign up using a social account

Already have an account?

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating an account – Your subscriber number was not recognised though. To link your subscription visit the My Account page

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

X

Forgot Password

Please check your email

If the email address you entered is associated with a web account on our system, you will receive an email from us with instructions for resetting your password.

If you don't receive this email, please check your junk mail folder.

X

Subscription expired

Your subscription has expired. Please go to My Account to renew it or view subscription offers.

X

Your subscriber number is the 8 digit number printed above your name on the address sheet sent with your magazine each week. If you receive it, you’ll also find your subscriber number at the top of our weekly highlights email.

Entering your subscriber number will enable full access to all magazine articles on the site.

If you cannot find your subscriber number then please contact us on customerhelp@subscriptions.spectator.co.uk or call 0330 333 0050. If you’ve only just subscribed, you may not yet have been issued with a subscriber number. In this case you can use the temporary web ID number, included in your email order confirmation.

You can create an account in the meantime and link your subscription at a later time. Simply visit the My Account page, enter your subscriber number in the relevant field and click 'submit changes'.

If you have any difficulties creating an account or logging in please take a look at our FAQs page.

×
Close