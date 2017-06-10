High voter turnout? It was actually the 5th lowest on record

Turnout was up, with a widespread belief that young people voted en masse. But actually, turnout was the 5th lowest of any general election since 1945
Highest turnouts
|1950
|83.9%
|1951
|82.9%
|February 1974
|78.8 %
|1959
|78.7 %
|1992
|77.7 %
Lowest turnouts
|2001
|59.4 %
|2005
|61.4 %
|2010
|65.1 %
|2015
|66.1 %
|2017
|68.7 %
In spite of failing to secure a majority, Theresa May won a higher share of the vote than any party since 1997 – and the biggest Conservative share since Mrs Thatcher’s landslide victory in 1983.
Con vote share
|2017
|42.4%
|2015
|36.9%
|2005
|32.4%
|2001
|31.7%
|1997
|30.7%
|1992
|41.9%
|1987
|42.2%
|1983
|42.4%
Labour vote share
|2017
|40.0%
|2015
|30.4%
|2005
|35.2%
|2001
|40.7%
|1997
|43.2%
|1992
|34.4%
|1987
|30.8%
|1983
|27.6%
Which parties got the best deal – and which got the worse – out of the electoral system?
|Votes received for every seat won
|SNP
|27,930
|Conservative
|42,927
|Labour
|49,266
|Liberal Democrat
|197,254
|Green
|524,604
Ukip notched up 593,852 votes, but won no seats
What about the popular vote of the parties that didn’t make it into the TV debates?
|Yorkshire Party
|20,958
|National Health Action
|16,119
|Christian Peoples Alliance
|5,869
|British National Party
|4,642
|Women’s Equality Party
|3,580
|Monster Raving Loony Party
|3,890
|Pirate Party
|2,321
|English Democrats
|1,913
|Workers Revolutionary Party
|771
|Social Democratic Party
|469
Subscribe to The Spectator today for a quality of argument not found in any other publication. Get more Spectator for less – just £12 for 12 issues.