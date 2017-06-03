Our flying machines

From ‘News of the week’, The Spectator, 2 June 1917: There has been a lull on the Western front. It is sure to be succeeded by another storm, but this week there is little to record measured by the standards with which the titanic fighting in France has made us familiar. One fact, however, must be mentioned. Our flying men have done exceedingly well. Last Sunday, for instance, the Germans lost 13 aeroplanes and ten others were driven down out of control. Only three of our machines did not return that day.