 Skip to Content

The Spectator from £1 per week

Subscribe
Menu
Close

From The Archives

Our flying machines

WWI battle with a German monoplane being chased by two English biplanes. (image: istock)

3 June 2017

9:00 AM

3 June 2017

9:00 AM

From ‘News of the week’, The Spectator, 2 June 1917: There has been a lull on the Western front. It is sure to be succeeded by another storm, but this week there is little to record measured by the standards with which the titanic fighting in France has made us familiar. One fact, however, must be mentioned. Our flying men have done exceedingly well. Last Sunday, for instance, the Germans lost 13 aeroplanes and ten others were driven down out of control. Only three of our machines did not return that day.

Subscribe to The Spectator today for a quality of argument not found in any other publication. Get more Spectator for less – just £12 for 12 issues.

What to read next

Let them eat hay

The lay of the land

A brave new world

Let unions pay MPs

The French way of war

From the archives: W.G. Grace’s legacy on the Western Front

Show comments

Most Popular

Editor’s Choice

What exactly was the CIA up to in Laos in the 1960s?

French blue chips and property could be hot bets... if Macron delivers

Maxwell Knight — a great spymaster and an honourable man

Blockchain: an investor’s guide

Cartoons

Blah Blah Land
Blah Blah Land
‘Flight or fight.’
‘Flight or fight.’
‘Post this fake news.’
‘Post this fake news.’
‘Bloody terrorists won’t stop me going out and having a good time.’
‘Bloody terrorists won’t stop me going out and having a good time.’
‘How do we blame this on Corbyn?’
‘How do we blame this on Corbyn?’
‘I couldn’t hack it.’
‘I couldn’t hack it.’
‘I hope they don’t bring back natural selection.’
‘I wanted to buy it but then I realised we couldn’t afford it.’
‘I wanted to buy it but then I realised we couldn’t afford it.’
Click here to find out more about subscribing to The Spectator’s free podcasts
The Spectator, 22 Old Queen Street, London, SW1H 9HP
Site designed and built by interconnect/it
X

Sign up

Sign up using a social account

Already have an account?

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating an account – Your subscriber number was not recognised though. To link your subscription visit the My Account page

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

X

Forgot Password

Please check your email

If the email address you entered is associated with a web account on our system, you will receive an email from us with instructions for resetting your password.

If you don't receive this email, please check your junk mail folder.

X

Subscription expired

Your subscription has expired. Please go to My Account to renew it or view subscription offers.

X

Your subscriber number is the 8 digit number printed above your name on the address sheet sent with your magazine each week. If you receive it, you’ll also find your subscriber number at the top of our weekly highlights email.

Entering your subscriber number will enable full access to all magazine articles on the site.

If you cannot find your subscriber number then please contact us on customerhelp@subscriptions.spectator.co.uk or call 0330 333 0050. If you’ve only just subscribed, you may not yet have been issued with a subscriber number. In this case you can use the temporary web ID number, included in your email order confirmation.

You can create an account in the meantime and link your subscription at a later time. Simply visit the My Account page, enter your subscriber number in the relevant field and click 'submit changes'.

If you have any difficulties creating an account or logging in please take a look at our FAQs page.

×
Close