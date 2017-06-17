 Skip to Content

The Spectator from £1 per week

Subscribe
Menu
Close

Cinema

Well-acted, badly written and poorly directed: Churchill reviewed

Brian Cox does his best with an appalling script

Brian Cox as Churchill

17 June 2017

9:00 AM

17 June 2017

9:00 AM

Churchill

PG, Nationwide

The star of this film is the music, composed by Lorne Balfe. I really liked it, which was just as well, because it plays for about half the 98 minutes, while a superannuated Churchill, played by Brian Cox, moons about on beaches, deeply penitent for his catastrophic authorisation of the Gallipoli disaster in which a quarter of a million Allied troops lost their lives on the beaches of Turkey. It is the summer of 1944, and an apparently almost pacifist Churchill is timidly begging Eisenhower and Montgomery not to go ahead with the Normandy landings. He dreads the loss of life, you see.

Not being a Churchill scholar, indeed being, I must admit, Churchill-allergic, I have no idea if this is true or false. It did not ring any more true to me than the depiction of a benevolent and politically astute Mountbatten in Viceroy’s House, woodenly rendered by Hugh Bonneville. After all, this Churchill is the man who, as well as being responsible for Gallipoli in his younger days, would gleefully offer the British people blood, toil, sweat and whatever. He would round off his war career by bombing the civilians of Dresden and then casually handing over eastern Europe to Stalin, the worst mass murderer in modern times. By 1944, the death toll, for which he was directly responsible, must have been in the tens of millions; 1944 seems a bit late to be turning him into an agonised Hamlet. In one scene, Churchill, whose agnosticism is well documented, kneels down and prays.

This film concentrates on Churchill the self-doubter, Churchill the sufferer from black dog, and Churchill the foully bad-tempered bawler-out of secretaries. Here, no doubt, we’re on surer ground, for it is a matter of record that, especially when drunk, this is what he was like. The film-makers soften the truth, however, by making him melt when the latest pretty young secretary (Ella Purnell) tells him that her fiancé is a midshipman. Most improbably, Churchill manages to receive a personal message from the midshipman, who ‘sends his love’ to the secretary directly from the Normandy beaches. How this feat was achieved before the days of mobile telephones the audience is not informed.


Luckily, it was the cue for another sequence of scenes in which Churchill does not say anything at all, and perambulates beaches, gardens and enormous empty rooms while Lorne Balfe’s swirling tones waft around our ears.

Brian Cox does his best with an appalling script: there are some exchanges between Churchill and his wife Clemmie so leaden that you wonder how Cox and Miranda Richardson managed to say them with the conviction that they, nonetheless, heroically muster. When Clemmie goes behind his back to prevent him and the King sailing with the troops to Normandy he grumpily asks, ‘Is this about the war or is it about you and me?’ Can you imagine Churchill using ‘about’ in this sense? She replies, ‘Do you want to be coddled, Winston? Then don’t complain when someone tells you the truth.’ In another of these marital spats, she says, ‘Try acting like a hero, Winston, and then maybe we’ll think you are one again.’ He replies, ‘Why don’t you just have me stuffed?’ It could just as easily have been, ‘Why don’t you just get stuffed?’ for all the realism of the scene.

Miranda Richardson is a superb actress, of course, and there are moments when we are reminded less of Lady Churchill than of her glorious rendition of Pamela Flitton (Lady Widmerpool) in the televised Dance to the Music of Time. Fans of that show will recognise James Purefoy, who played Nick Jenkins in Dance, here making a brave stab at King George VI. He does the stammer and the voice well (by understatement) even though he does not, of course, remotely resemble that monarch.

I just pine for someone to make some good thrillers that aren’t too frightening and which have witty, snappy dialogue, ingenious plots and sexy heroines, rather than these endless ‘historical’ distortions. If you like this sort of ‘history’, though, you’ll probably go and see it, and agree with me that Churchill is well acted by all its principals, badly written and poorly directed.

A.N. Wilson has written biographies of Queen Victoria, Hitler and John Betjeman among other works.

Subscribe to The Spectator today for a quality of argument not found in any other publication. Get more Spectator for less – just £12 for 12 issues.

See also

What to read next

Forbidden love: Rosamund Pike as Ruth Williams and David Oyelowo as Seretse Khama

Such courage, bravery and love – if only we could feel it: A United Kingdom reviewed

Dream team: the cast of ‘Dad’s Army’ 2016

Watch it backwards – and then don’t stay for long: Dad’s Army reviewed

Completely unmemorable - even though I saw it yesterday: Queen & Country reviewed

All the Raj: Gurinder Chadha’s ‘Viceroy’s House’

A perfectly decent primer on the Partition of India: Viceroy’s House reviewed

You will lose the will to live: Snatched reviewed

The prodigal daughter: Ellie Kendrick as Clover in The Levelling

A painterly exercise in grim atmospherics: The Levelling reviewed

Show comments

Culture House Daily

Lucy Vickery

Spectator competition winners: a song for Europe

18 June 2017 9:45
Lucy Vickery
Sam Leith

Books Podcast: The art of the first novel

15 June 2017 15:12
Sam Leith
Lucy Vickery

Spectator competition winners: P.G. Wodehouse’s Guide to Manly Health and Training

11 June 2017 10:07
Lucy Vickery
Sam Leith

Books Podcast: William Empson’s legacy

8 June 2017 14:19
Sam Leith
Lucy Vickery

Spectator competition winners: ‘To be or not to be’: an answer to this and other famous literary questions

3 June 2017 10:59
Lucy Vickery
Sam Leith

Books Podcast: Will Self

1 June 2017 13:28
Sam Leith

LATEST FROM APOLLO

The International Art Magazine

Editor’s Choice

Stuart Hall, inventor of cultural studies, has much to answer for

Mr Dogg's latest album is his best for years

Arundhati Roy's latest novel is excellent in parts - but lapses into weepy sentimentality

Ashton’s Dream is a must-see: Royal Ballet’s Triple Bill reviewed

The Spectator, 22 Old Queen Street, London, SW1H 9HP
Site designed and built by interconnect/it
X

Sign up

Sign up using a social account

Already have an account?

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating an account – Your subscriber number was not recognised though. To link your subscription visit the My Account page

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

X

Forgot Password

Please check your email

If the email address you entered is associated with a web account on our system, you will receive an email from us with instructions for resetting your password.

If you don't receive this email, please check your junk mail folder.

X

Subscription expired

Your subscription has expired. Please go to My Account to renew it or view subscription offers.

X

Your subscriber number is the 8 digit number printed above your name on the address sheet sent with your magazine each week. If you receive it, you’ll also find your subscriber number at the top of our weekly highlights email.

Entering your subscriber number will enable full access to all magazine articles on the site.

If you cannot find your subscriber number then please contact us on customerhelp@subscriptions.spectator.co.uk or call 0330 333 0050. If you’ve only just subscribed, you may not yet have been issued with a subscriber number. In this case you can use the temporary web ID number, included in your email order confirmation.

You can create an account in the meantime and link your subscription at a later time. Simply visit the My Account page, enter your subscriber number in the relevant field and click 'submit changes'.

If you have any difficulties creating an account or logging in please take a look at our FAQs page.

×
Close