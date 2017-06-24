 Skip to Content

The Spectator from £1 per week

Subscribe
Menu
Close

Matthew Parris

What should Tim Farron be allowed to believe?

The former Lib Dem leader seems to feel he has been victimised for his faith. Has he, though?

Tim Farron (Photo: Getty)

24 June 2017

9:00 AM

24 June 2017

9:00 AM

‘If he can’t be in politics,’ the Archbishop of Canterbury tweeted last week after Tim Farron resigned the leadership of his party, ‘media & politicians have questions.’

So prelates now think complex theological concerns can be despatched within the Twitter limit of 140 characters. They cannot. Let me now unpack Dr Welby’s abbreviated consideration of this subject and examine what’s behind it, because the subject is of profound importance —and not only for Christians.

Nobody has said Mr Farron can’t be in politics. He has been returned as MP for Westmorland and Lonsdale with the support of 26,686 voters. Farron himself, however, has doubted he should be leader of a party with a long and prominent tradition of supporting homosexual equality and the rights of women to terminate a pregnancy, while continuing to believe that these are sins in the eyes of God.

His doubts are understandable. It’s just a pity that he — and, by implication, the Archbishop of Canterbury — should have couched them in the suggestion that he has been victimised for his faith. After millennia of persecuting other people for their lack of faith, wrong kind of faith, or apostasy, the Church has recently taken to complaining that because some of its teachings are now widely regarded as silly or wrong, Christians themselves are being persecuted. They are not. They’re being judged silly and wrong. They are getting the electorate’s cold shoulder. They remain free to test their beliefs in any election they choose. The rest of us remain free not to vote for them. Nobody is victimising anybody.

But Mr Farron was also raising a more interesting question. An amused Lord Melbourne, Queen Victoria’s first prime minister, and a Whig as it happens, put it in his characteristic cheeky style when he observed that ‘things have come to a pretty pass when religion is allowed to invade public life’. And before you agree, take note that Melbourne was objecting to William Wilberforce’s using Christianity as an argument against slavery. Many, though, will sympathise with Lord M. There exists a comfortable English idea that religion is private and politics public and so long as the boundary is respected, they can live side-by-side. But no reading of the Gospels (or Quran) can sustain this idea. Beliefs about the purpose of human existence and the divine authority for its rules cannot all be shut in a box marked ‘Faith — private’.


But some can. Which? In the old-fashioned sense of the phrase, Jesus begged the question, offering no guidance as to which things are God’s and which Caesar’s. Since the Farron resignation, there has been much huffing and puffing in the media, and a tendency to take principled stands — ‘yes, politicians’ private beliefs must/mustn’t inform their politics’ — without any recognition that this might not be a question of principle at all, but only of degree. ‘How important is this belief to you and how much might it affect others?’ That is perhaps the only question.

Let me demonstrate. It will be widely felt that when Jeremy Paxman demanded to know why there was nothing in the Labour manifesto about abolishing the monarchy (as Jeremy Corbyn would like), Mr Corbyn’s answer — ‘because we’re not going to do it’ — knocked the question down. But if, say, Mr Paxman had protested that there was nothing in Labour’s manifesto about another of Corbyn’s beliefs, redistributing wealth, then ‘we aren’t going to do it’ would not have been thought a satisfactory answer.

Here are five things a party leader might privately believe:
1) that sex with children is fine
2) that the theory of global warming is false
3) that Darwinian theory is wrong
4) that homosexuality is a sin
5) that marriage is indissoluble in God’s eyes.

This order would be my personal ranking of unacceptability, from most to least. Yours might slightly differ; but there can hardly be a Spectator reader who thinks all five of them must disqualify a person from leading a political party; and there can hardly be a reader who thinks none should. For me it’s around the middle of this list (at Darwin I waver) that I begin to feel able to disregard the belief in a contender for leadership.

When we judge that a belief does disqualify someone from leadership, on what grounds might we say so? One or more of three grounds, I suggest. First, that whatever the candidate may protest, we fear this belief might influence the way they led their party or country.

Second, that to hold such a belief, even if never acted upon, was proof of fundamentally unsound judgment, perhaps in other matters too.

Third, that it would simply be unacceptable that anybody believing this should be awarded the status of leadership. My suspicion is that it is this third, the punitive instinct in us, that’s often the real decider; but that, feeling sheepish about our retributive instincts, we prefer to work up more practical reasons for ruling somebody out.

Translated into Tim Farron’s case, I can make the case for disqualification on all three grounds, but rather weakly. Having a leader who doesn’t himself believe in homosexual equality or a woman’s right to choose might blunt the party’s campaigning edge on such issues; and if he really thinks God condemns gay love, what other crazy ideas might grip him? And anyway I want such people to be punished as they would punish me.

But in just one way I think the more of him for resigning. He’s a man prepared to follow his beliefs and take the consequences. Were he any good as a leader, that would have decided me against his resignation. Such, reader, is the Rubik’s Cube of moral reasoning that a question like this thrusts into our hands. Bully for the Archbishop if he thinks it can be sorted in 140 characters.

Subscribe to The Spectator today for a quality of argument not found in any other publication. Get more Spectator for less – just £12 for 12 issues.

See also

What to read next

Tim Farron is a Christian, so of course he’s not allowed an opinion

Politicians should follow Tim Farron's example and do God: it's a vote winner

Tim Farron, an evangelical Christian, is the victim of a secular inquisition

Why it’s obvious that morality precedes religion

I can’t sleep for anger at the Spectator review of my friend’s book

Gay sympathy for Cardinal Keith O’Brien

Show comments

Most Popular

Editor’s Choice

How can we adapt to a world that’s always on the move?

Every time I touch a car, I break it

Fortuny gold and fancy gondolas: the grandes dames of the Grand Canal

‘The Western establishment is betraying its values’: Evgeny Kissin interview

Cartoons

‘So for the backpackers and gap-year students I’ve devised new, comforting Zen Lite.’
‘So for the backpackers and gap-year students I’ve devised new, comforting Zen Lite.’
‘I’m hoping to get a glimpse of the legendary Ruth Davidson.’
‘I’m hoping to get a glimpse of the legendary Ruth Davidson.’
‘OK, are you ready? I’m going to switch on the news.’
‘OK, are you ready? I’m going to switch on the news.’
‘He’s socially awkward but brilliant in his field.’
‘He’s socially awkward but brilliant in his field.’
‘Not only are they fattening — they’re also homophobic.’
‘Not only are they fattening — they’re also homophobic.’
‘…or as it’s known locally, the plotting shed.’
‘…or as it’s known locally, the plotting shed.’
‘It’s scary how the young have been affected by Jeremy Corbyn.’
‘It’s scary how the young have been affected by Jeremy Corbyn.’
‘There’s amazing footage of Theresa May surviving.’
‘There’s amazing footage of Theresa May surviving.’
‘That racket is the dawn chorus.’
‘That racket is the dawn chorus.’
‘Feeling cheap, used and empty usually means the detox has worked.’
‘Feeling cheap, used and empty usually means the detox has worked.’
‘Darling, they’re playing our ringtone!’
‘Darling, they’re playing our ringtone!’
Click here to find out more about subscribing to The Spectator’s free podcasts
The Spectator, 22 Old Queen Street, London, SW1H 9HP
Site designed and built by interconnect/it
X

Sign up

Sign up using a social account

Already have an account?

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating an account – Your subscriber number was not recognised though. To link your subscription visit the My Account page

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

X

Forgot Password

Please check your email

If the email address you entered is associated with a web account on our system, you will receive an email from us with instructions for resetting your password.

If you don't receive this email, please check your junk mail folder.

X

Subscription expired

Your subscription has expired. Please go to My Account to renew it or view subscription offers.

X

Your subscriber number is the 8 digit number printed above your name on the address sheet sent with your magazine each week. If you receive it, you’ll also find your subscriber number at the top of our weekly highlights email.

Entering your subscriber number will enable full access to all magazine articles on the site.

If you cannot find your subscriber number then please contact us on customerhelp@subscriptions.spectator.co.uk or call 0330 333 0050. If you’ve only just subscribed, you may not yet have been issued with a subscriber number. In this case you can use the temporary web ID number, included in your email order confirmation.

You can create an account in the meantime and link your subscription at a later time. Simply visit the My Account page, enter your subscriber number in the relevant field and click 'submit changes'.

If you have any difficulties creating an account or logging in please take a look at our FAQs page.

×
Close