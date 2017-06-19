Winemaker’s dinner with Franciacorta at The Balcon

Join us on Wednesday 28 June 2017 for a very special Spectator Wine Club dinner at The Balcon, St. James’s, London SW1, featuring the extraordinary sparkling wines of Franciacorta.

If anywhere (apart from England, of course) makes wines to rival those of Champagne, it’s this tiny area on the southern banks of Lake Iseo in Lombardy, Italy.

Franciacorta’s UK brand ambassador, Tom Harrow, will guide us through six different examples from producers such as Mosnel, Castello Bonomi, Ca’ del Bosco, La Valle, Ferghettina and Fratelli Berlucchi as we enjoy a fine three-course dinner.

If you are yet to discover the fabulous food-friendly fizzes of Franciacorta, you are in for an effervescent treat. If you know them already you will completely understand why they are taking the wine world by storm.

This dinner promises to be heavily oversubscribed, so we suggest booking promptly.

Wednesday 28 June 2017 | 18:30 p.m.

The Balcon, 8 Pall Mall London SW1Y 5NG

To buy tickets, head to the Spectator Shop.

Tickets will not be sent out before the event. A receipt will be sent either via email or post and your name will be on the guest list. If you require further assistance please call 020 7961 0015.