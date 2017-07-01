As the first Darren enters the Commons, how many MPs have ‘common’ names?

Sharon and Tracy MP



Darren Jones, the new Labour MP for Bristol North West, says he is proud to be the first person called Darren ever to be elected to Parliament. Other MPs whose first names have been subject to snobbish derision from some quarters:

Gary Streeter CON

Gavin Newlands SNP

Gavin Robinson DUP

Gavin Williamson CON

Keith Simpson CON

Kevan Jones LAB

Sir Kevin Barron LAB

Kevin Foster CON

Kevin Hollinrake CON

Lee Rowley CON

Michelle Donelan CON

Michelle Gildernew SINN FEIN

Sharon Hodgson LAB

Tracy Brabin LAB

Tracey Crouch CON

Proletariyurts

Jeremy Corbyn told a Glastonbury crowd, ‘Nothing was given from above by the elites and the powerful. It only ever came from the bottom.’

How some of his audience may have spent their own hard-earned crusts:

— Entrance ticket: £238

— Six-berth tipi in the Tipi Field: £995





for five nights (not including ticket)

— Luxury yurt for two in Pennard Orchard: £3,150

— Airstream caravan for two in Pennard Orchard: £5,950

— Six-berth large luxury yurt: £10,495

— Chauffeur-driven return from Bristol station or airport in a Mercedes: £499

— The same in a Rolls-Royce: £1,199

Pole position

The government proposed a post-Brexit deal in which most EU nationals in Britain would be allowed to stay but convicted criminals would be deported. Foreign nationals currently make up 14 per cent of the UK jail population. Which countries provide the most inmates?

Poland 917 Ireland 746 Romania 654 Albania 572 Jamaica 514 Lithuania 430 Pakistan 412 India 373 Somalia 335 Nigeria 320

Source: House of Commons Library

Blockhouse Britain



Six hundred residential tower blocks are being checked for combustible cladding material following its suspected part in spreading flames in the Grenfell Tower tragedy in west London. How many blocks of flats are there in Britain?

Block with 2-5 flats 321,000 6-9 flats 84,000 10-19 flats 30,000 20-49 flats 14,000 50+ flats 6,000

Source: Survey of English Housing