As the first Darren enters the Commons, how many MPs have ‘common’ names?

Sharon and Tracy MP
Darren Jones, the new Labour MP for Bristol North West, says he is proud to be the first person called Darren ever to be elected to Parliament. Other MPs whose first names have been subject to snobbish derision from some quarters:
- Gary Streeter CON
- Gavin Newlands SNP
- Gavin Robinson DUP
- Gavin Williamson CON
- Keith Simpson CON
- Kevan Jones LAB
- Sir Kevin Barron LAB
- Kevin Foster CON
- Kevin Hollinrake CON
- Lee Rowley CON
- Michelle Donelan CON
- Michelle Gildernew SINN FEIN
- Sharon Hodgson LAB
- Tracy Brabin LAB
- Tracey Crouch CON
Proletariyurts
Jeremy Corbyn told a Glastonbury crowd, ‘Nothing was given from above by the elites and the powerful. It only ever came from the bottom.’
How some of his audience may have spent their own hard-earned crusts:
— Entrance ticket: £238
— Six-berth tipi in the Tipi Field: £995
for five nights (not including ticket)
— Luxury yurt for two in Pennard Orchard: £3,150
— Airstream caravan for two in Pennard Orchard: £5,950
— Six-berth large luxury yurt: £10,495
— Chauffeur-driven return from Bristol station or airport in a Mercedes: £499
— The same in a Rolls-Royce: £1,199
Pole position
The government proposed a post-Brexit deal in which most EU nationals in Britain would be allowed to stay but convicted criminals would be deported. Foreign nationals currently make up 14 per cent of the UK jail population. Which countries provide the most inmates?
|Poland
|917
|Ireland
|746
|Romania
|654
|Albania
|572
|Jamaica
|514
|Lithuania
|430
|Pakistan
|412
|India
|373
|Somalia
|335
|Nigeria
|320
Source: House of Commons Library
Blockhouse Britain
Six hundred residential tower blocks are being checked for combustible cladding material following its suspected part in spreading flames in the Grenfell Tower tragedy in west London. How many blocks of flats are there in Britain?
|Block with 2-5 flats
|321,000
|6-9 flats
|84,000
|10-19 flats
|30,000
|20-49 flats
|14,000
|50+ flats
|6,000
Source: Survey of English Housing
