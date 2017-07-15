Has Jacob Rees-Mogg got his son’s name wrong?

The joy of Sixtus
Conservative MP Jacob Rees-Mogg and his wife announced the birth of their sixth child, a son called Sixtus Dominic Boniface Christopher. But is that appropriate?
— A sixth child ought to be ‘Sextus’. Five popes were called Sixtus but the name is believed to derive from a Greek word meaning ‘polished’.
— Among the living, there is Sixtus Henry of Bourbon-Parma, whom some believe to be the rightful monarch of Spain, and Sixtus Preiss, a Viennese hip-hop artist whose work includes Samba Feelin Beein This, Trilingual Dance Sexperience and, appropriately, given the Tory performance in the general election, What a Fine Mess We’ve Made of This.
Mine decline
Jeremy Corbyn addressed a record Durham Miners’ Gala crowd, estimated at 200,000. How many might have been miners? Coal industry employment over the years:
|1920 (peak employment)
|1,190,000
|1945 (Labour’s post-war victory)
|702,000
|1964 (election of Harold Wilson)
|502,000
|1973 (three-day week)
|252,000
|1984 (miners’ strike)
|139,000
|1997 (election of Tony Blair)
|14,000
|2015 (last UK deep coal mine closes)
|200
Source: ONS
Employ yourself
The Taylor Review into work practices was published. Which industries have the highest number of self-employed workers?
|Construction
|966,000
|Professional, scientific and
technical activities
|597,000
|Wholesale, retail and repair of motor vehicles
|393,000
|Admin and Support Service
|352,000
|Transport and storage
|292,000
Old balls please
The owner of a golfing company was jailed for manslaughter after the death of an amateur diver he had paid between £20 and £40 a day to retrieve golf balls from a lake. (Professional divers would have cost £1,000 a day.) How many golf balls must you find to make a living from it?
—A pack of 40 secondhand Titleist NXT Tour golf balls costs £12.99 online.
—At that rate, ignoring costs, you need to find 23 balls an hour to earn the equivalent of the national minimum wage.
—There are lots to find; US golfers lose 300 million golf balls a year, says CNN.
— Texas-based LostGolfBalls.com claims to find and sell between 40 million and 50 million a year. It has 50 full-time staff.
