Barometer

How many NHS dentists earn more than £600,000 a year?

Also in Barometer: the Magic Money Tree in fiction, and whose boats land fish in British ports?

8 July 2017

9:00 AM

8 July 2017

9:00 AM

Banking up the wrong tree

The Magic Money Tree is such a neat concept it is a wonder it has not featured more widely in literature. But there is a book of that title by Anna Rashid, self- published in April 2009 — just after quantitative easing began in Britain. In the story, a little girl finds a tree brimming with banknotes, which are given to poor ladies and children at a party. The tree grows back every Christmas but only the girl can see it. The self-published book has not yet lived up to its name — last week it was number 7,413,589 on Amazon UK’s bestseller list.

Healthy salaries

More nurses left the profession than joined it, provoking claims that they are underpaid. Some NHS staff seem less in need of a rise, judging by their total remuneration in 2013/14 (some including severance pay):

Chief executive of Lincolnshire
PCT		 £479,223
Chief executive of Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board £454,404

Unnamed staff member at Sheffield Teaching Hospitals NHS
Foundation Trust		 £390,184
Chief executive of Rotherham
NHS Foundation Trust		 £384,000

Chief executive of Imperial College
NHS Trust		 £377,500

Also, 11 NHS dentists earned more than £400,000 and five more than £600,000.
Source: Taxpayers’ Alliance

What’s the catch?

After Brexit, foreign vessels will be banned from fishing in UK waters, said Michael Gove. How much of a cross-border trade in fish was there in 2015?


Tonnes of fish landed abroad by uk boats

Norway 133,733
Netherlands 72,115
Denmark 38,081
Ireland 30,888

Spain 6,249

Tonnes landed in uk by foreign boats

France 17,460
Ireland 7,406
Norway 5,388
Belgium 4,541
Denmark 4,270

Source: Marine Management Organisation

On the plus side

How the gap between public and private sector pay has changed — expressed as how much more an average public sector worker earns per hour (excluding overtime).

2004 +1.0%
2005 +2.6%

2006 +1.7%
2007 +0.9%

2008 +0.1%
2009 +2.4%

2010 +4.3%

2011 +3.8%

2012 +3.1%
2013 +2.3%

2014 +0.4%

Source: ONS Monthly Wages and Salaries Survey

 

