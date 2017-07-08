How many NHS dentists earn more than £600,000 a year?

Banking up the wrong tree
The Magic Money Tree is such a neat concept it is a wonder it has not featured more widely in literature. But there is a book of that title by Anna Rashid, self- published in April 2009 — just after quantitative easing began in Britain. In the story, a little girl finds a tree brimming with banknotes, which are given to poor ladies and children at a party. The tree grows back every Christmas but only the girl can see it. The self-published book has not yet lived up to its name — last week it was number 7,413,589 on Amazon UK’s bestseller list.
Healthy salaries
More nurses left the profession than joined it, provoking claims that they are underpaid. Some NHS staff seem less in need of a rise, judging by their total remuneration in 2013/14 (some including severance pay):
|Chief executive of Lincolnshire
PCT
|£479,223
|Chief executive of Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board
|£454,404
|Unnamed staff member at Sheffield Teaching Hospitals NHS
Foundation Trust
|£390,184
|Chief executive of Rotherham
NHS Foundation Trust
|£384,000
|Chief executive of Imperial College
NHS Trust
|£377,500
Also, 11 NHS dentists earned more than £400,000 and five more than £600,000.
Source: Taxpayers’ Alliance
What’s the catch?
After Brexit, foreign vessels will be banned from fishing in UK waters, said Michael Gove. How much of a cross-border trade in fish was there in 2015?
Tonnes of fish landed abroad by uk boats
|Norway
|133,733
|Netherlands
|72,115
|Denmark
|38,081
|Ireland
|30,888
|Spain
|6,249
Tonnes landed in uk by foreign boats
|France
|17,460
|Ireland
|7,406
|Norway
|5,388
|Belgium
|4,541
|Denmark
|4,270
Source: Marine Management Organisation
On the plus side
How the gap between public and private sector pay has changed — expressed as how much more an average public sector worker earns per hour (excluding overtime).
|2004
|+1.0%
|2005
|+2.6%
|2006
|+1.7%
|2007
|+0.9%
|2008
|+0.1%
|2009
|+2.4%
|2010
|+4.3%
|2011
|+3.8%
|2012
|+3.1%
|2013
|+2.3%
|2014
|+0.4%
Source: ONS Monthly Wages and Salaries Survey
