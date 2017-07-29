 Skip to Content

The Spectator from £1 per week

Subscribe
Menu
Close

Leading article

Stop playing chicken with Britain’s free-trade future

Europe’s chlorine-washing ban is a protectionist measure against American farming dressed up as a food-safety issue

Michael Gove (image: Getty)

29 July 2017

9:00 AM

29 July 2017

9:00 AM

Besides being important in themselves, the trade talks between Britain and the United States which began this week are symbolic of the opportunities that should become available as we leave the European Union. For years we have dealt with the US, our biggest single customer, under burdensome tariffs and other regulation — but we had no choice. The EU handled trade policy and it never succeeded in completing a trade deal with any of its major trade partners. Britain, by contrast, has always been more global than Europe in its outlook. The vote for Brexit was, among other things, a vote to raise our sights to more distant horizons.

At the time of the referendum, a bilateral trade deal with the US looked unlikely for political reasons. Barack Obama notoriously declared that Britain would be ‘at the back of the queue’. But the mood in Washington has changed, and a trade agreement with Britain is now in the political interests of the President, who has said he is looking forward to a ‘major’ deal, as well as of the Republicans in Congress, led by Paul Ryan. Trade deals are easier to strike when there are just two countries in the talks, which is why Switzerland on its own has managed to establish agreements with Japan and China.

The tragedy of the EU is that a good number of its members, especially the northern ones, are open to the idea of more trade. The EU sought to do a deal with the US through the Transatlantic Trade and Investment Partnership, but struggled to satisfy 28 countries plus the various lobbies with a direct influence on Brussels. The EU’s announcement of a ‘trade deal’ with Japan earlier this month turned out to be a piece of political window-dressing. The agreement was in fact a premature announcement on a tortuous path which may or may not lead to a genuine deal in a couple of years’ time.


Without Britain, the EU looks set to become even more protectionist. It emerged this week that Jean-Claude Juncker is seeking greater powers to block Chinese investment in Europe after Midea, a Guangdong-based manufacturer, bought Kuka, a German robotics maker, last year. In a recent options paper, the European Union has proposed a tax on financial transactions, known as a Tobin tax. Britain would always have vetoed this. To tax, regulate and exclude and to hoard power in Brussels are sure ways of making Europeans poorer, and less free.

Having chosen a different path — the freedom to strike more trade deals with the rest of the world and to manage globalisation better — Britain now faces new opportunities and, with them, challenges. The main question now is how much free trade we want — and this is a debate where protectionist voices are once again being heard. Rather than focus on the opportunities, much of the talk this week has revolved around the prospect of British consumers being hoodwinked into buying US chicken whose carcasses are washed with chlorinated water to kill bacteria. This has led to fears in Britain about ‘chlorinated chicken’, a phrase almost unknown in America, where this is perfectly normal.

Michael Gove, the Environment Secretary and a leading Brexit advocate,  this week agreed that he would draw the line at chlorine-washed chicken, which has been banned by the EU since 1997. Yet the European Food Safety Authority has itself ruled that it is perfectly safe. And American farmers sell a great deal of chicken that is not chlorinated. The ban is a protectionist measure against American farming dressed up as a food-safety issue.

Trade deals will result in life becoming more difficult for some industries. But that has to be balanced against the greater opportunities which will be available to exporters. For instance, there will soon be hard questions about whether the sugar-growers of Norfolk should be protected against sugar cane from Australia, another country keen to sign a free-trade deal. Will the government cleave to the EU levies in imported sugar, which benefit sugar growers but hinder Britain’s sugar refineries?

It has been four decades since any minister in Britain had control over trade policy; so long that the Tories have forgotten how to argue about the subject. Now, confronted with the genuine prospect of a free-trade deal with the world’s largest economy, Brexiteers must decide how much free trade they can handle. In last year’s referendum, the public gave the government an instruction to leave the EU. For all its risks, Brexit offers Britain a great opportunity to embrace the wider world. Australia, Brazil, Israel and the United States of America have been among the first to offer the hand of trade partnership. It would be unfortunate if a few scare stories stopped the government from accepting.

Subscribe to The Spectator today for a quality of argument not found in any other publication. Get more Spectator for less – just £12 for 12 issues.

See also

What to read next

Now we'll find out who's really serious about free trade

Britain invokes Article 50 to begin Brexit: the countdown begins

Britain must get ready to walk away from Brexit negotiations

Why is Theresa May threatening Britain's EU nationals over Brexit?

How will the EU cope without Britain?

Britain holds the aces in Brexit talks

Show comments

Most Popular

Editor’s Choice

Mother Teresa was not wrong – Diana did die at the right time

Why I avoid Edinburgh International Festival

Too long, iffy end and at times racist: The Big Sick reviewed

A drama that really does show how much better Britain is today compared to 50 years ago

Cartoons

‘You can’t switch it off — it’s a book.’
‘You can’t switch it off — it’s a book.’
Watch with Mother 2017.
Watch with Mother 2017.
‘How was it for you?’
‘How was it for you?’
‘I’m suffering from activism burnout.’
‘I’m suffering from activism burnout.’
‘I bloody loathe vegetarians.’
‘I bloody loathe vegetarians.’
‘I have a feeling Michael Gove’s just backed the environment.’
‘I have a feeling Michael Gove’s just backed the environment.’
Click here to find out more about subscribing to The Spectator’s free podcasts
The Spectator, 22 Old Queen Street, London, SW1H 9HP
Site designed and built by interconnect/it
X

Sign up

Sign up using a social account

Already have an account?

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating an account – Your subscriber number was not recognised though. To link your subscription visit the My Account page

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

X

Forgot Password

Please check your email

If the email address you entered is associated with a web account on our system, you will receive an email from us with instructions for resetting your password.

If you don't receive this email, please check your junk mail folder.

X

Subscription expired

Your subscription has expired. Please go to My Account to renew it or view subscription offers.

X

Your subscriber number is the 8 digit number printed above your name on the address sheet sent with your magazine each week. If you receive it, you’ll also find your subscriber number at the top of our weekly highlights email.

Entering your subscriber number will enable full access to all magazine articles on the site.

If you cannot find your subscriber number then please contact us on customerhelp@subscriptions.spectator.co.uk or call 0330 333 0050. If you’ve only just subscribed, you may not yet have been issued with a subscriber number. In this case you can use the temporary web ID number, included in your email order confirmation.

You can create an account in the meantime and link your subscription at a later time. Simply visit the My Account page, enter your subscriber number in the relevant field and click 'submit changes'.

If you have any difficulties creating an account or logging in please take a look at our FAQs page.

×
Close