The European mind

The statement in the above graphic is certainly an arresting one, especially given the long-standing negotiations and tensions between Turkey and the EU. But it’s just one of the findings from a recent poll revealing what people living in the EU think about the challenges facing them. From immigration to unemployment to trade links, this supplement takes a closer look at the opinions of EU citizens, with the aid of data from the Századvég Foundation’s Project 28 survey.

The Századvég Foundation was Hungary’s first conservative political think-tank, and has been conducting public opinion research and analysis since 1993. Its policy studies cover a wide range of areas, including international economic development, and social, youth and equal-opportunity issues.





Századvég’s Project 28 conducts an annual statistical survey in each of the 28 EU member states, with the aim of highlighting the challenges that Europe faces. This year’s poll continues that research, and helps us understand the critical issues affecting Europe and its nations.

These differ, of course, from country to country. In Germany, the main source of friction is politics, as William Cook explains in his feature; in Spain, it’s youth unemployment; and in Poland, there’s much concern about the implications of Brexit, as Annabelle Chapman discovers. Other issues, such as immigration, which Douglas Murray discusses, apply across the continent.

The future of the EU may still be impossible to predict — but this supplement at least gives us a much better idea of what Europeans themselves really think.

Camilla Swift, Editor



