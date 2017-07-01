 Skip to Content

The Spectator from £1 per week

Subscribe
Menu
Close

EU Poll Report - Features

The public vs the politicians

Nothing unites European public opinion like its views on migration

A Sudanese immigrant in the infamous Calais Jungle, which was razed last year
A Sudanese immigrant in the infamous Calais Jungle, which was razed last year

1 July 2017

9:00 AM

1 July 2017

9:00 AM

These are difficult times across Europe. From the endless iterations of the eurozone crisis to the Brexit negotiations beginning in earnest — these and many more challenges will face our continent for years to come. But underneath them all, lies a whole set of other ructions: subterranean events which lead to subterranean public concerns and subterranean public discussions.

Foremost among such deep rumblings are the anxieties of the European publics on matters to do with immigration, identity and Islam. These things are closely connected (so closely that I recently put them together in the subtitle of my book, The Strange Death of Europe), but they are unarguably stifled discussions. While politicians talk about immigration solely in terms of the benefits it brings — and clearly it does bring some — the public are understandably concerned that the downsides of migration are not merely ignored but actively covered up.

Some people say that we are ‘not allowed’ to talk about immigration; others, that we seem to always be talking about it. In fact both are true: we constantly have the same shallow conversations about the issues. These conversations do not address or satisfy people’s deep concerns — and at no point has this been clearer than in the wake of the 2015 migrant crisis, which may be off the front pages but which still continues.

All of this brings a problem of its own — one that has already led to some electoral shocks in recent years. Specifically, this is the widening gap between what the public thinks and what politicians allow themselves to say. One of the surest ways — if not the only way — to measure this gap is through opinion polls, such as the annual survey of EU citizens conducted by Project 28. And the latest found an array of significant facts.

For instance, even now, two years after the height of the migrant crisis, three-quarters of people across the EU think the organisation’s handling of it was ‘poor’. This shows no sign of changing. In 2016, 77 per cent of people thought it; in 2017 the figure is 76 per cent. There is not a single EU country in which the majority of people do not think the EU is doing a poor job (the best score is Malta where only 55 per cent think the EU is performing poorly). Unsurprisingly perhaps, it is in Italy and Greece that public opinion is most critical. There nearly nine out of ten (89 per cent) think the EU is handling the crisis poorly.


It is a stark set of figures. The financial crises of recent years have been serious, but the EU’s reviews from the public on its handling of the economic crises are positive compared to those on migration. Indeed the range of opinion of people thinking the EU has performed badly in its handling of the economic crises stretch from 12 per cent to 81 per cent. Nothing unites European public opinion like its views on migration and its criticism of the EU leadership during this period.

Everywhere opinion is heading down a familiar trajectory. When asked how they rate the job the EU is doing in fighting terrorism and preventing more attacks, 49 per cent of the European public thought the EU was doing a poor job. This year — maybe not unexpectedly given the number of attacks in the past 12 months — that figure has nudged up to over half (51 per cent). Across Europe the majority of the public see an upsurge in migration as leading to an upsurge in terrorism.

The clear lesson that the public takes from this wave of terror attacks is that the external borders of Europe should be more effectively policed. This is the inevitable conclusion to draw from — among others — the November 2015 Paris attacks, where members of the terrorist cell had slipped in and out of Europe and headed to Syria and back, using the migrant routes to disguise themselves. Before those attacks, EU officials had lambasted the public for making any connection between the migration crisis and the terror. Afterwards the politicians were forced to recognise that the public had a point.

This year a whopping 79 per cent of people across the EU agreed with the statement that the EU ‘should protect its outer European borders more effectively’. And there is not much disagreement between traditional political sides. Some 54 per cent of Germans who identify as being on the left agreed with this statement.

Incidentally, the claims of links between NGOs and human traffickers who enable these migrant routes to exist (particularly in Italy and Greece) are also disturbing. Even the EU border agency, Frontex, has accused aid agencies of helping ‘criminals achieve their objectives at minimum cost’.

This could easily accentuate distrust and eventually even lead to other countries divorcing from the EU. One of the most prominent reasons why the British public voted to leave the EU in 2016 was the issue of immigration. As the Project 28 poll shows, only Bulgaria has a higher proportion of its population than Britain in favour of more national sovereignty in the area of immigration. But across the EU most of the public are coming to be in favour of nations having more control over their own borders. The reasons are the same in most countries. Illegal immigration in particular is seen as a problem across most of the EU, although in countries such as the UK there is less concern about illegal immigration among the young (just 34 per cent of 18- to 29-year-olds) than among those over 60 (63 per cent). Interestingly, among Britons who identify as left-wing, 71 per cent regard illegal immigration as a ‘very’ or ‘somewhat serious problem’.

In every EU country half or more of the population think that an influx of immigrants will increase crime in their country, although in Germany (where sex attacks by migrants were reported to have doubled in 2016) 34 per cent of people said it was untrue or they didn’t know if there was a link between immigration and crime.

Inevitably, views diverge in different countries depending on those countries’ own experiences of the migrant crisis. For example, support for the EU’s quota plan to distribute migrants around Europe finds most support in Greece (where four-fifths of people agree with the plan) while in the Czech Republic precisely the opposite is true, with four-fifths disagreeing. Overall, however, the majority of EU countries (15 versus 13) oppose the quota system. In some ways the most interesting findings are on the identity issue which politicians across Europe find difficult to address. Asked how serious a threat to Europe they find the rapid growth of Europe’s Muslim communities, the number who say they regard this increase as ‘very serious’ has grown from 36 per cent in 2016 to 41 this year. That ranges from 53 per cent in Sweden to 93 in Bulgaria. As has been the case consistently in recent years, there is greater concern in eastern Europe than in western Europe.

All this reveals two important things. One is that Europeans are united in a sense that the uncontrolled movement of people into their continent, especially illegally, brings significant problems. Another is they disapprove of the way the EU has dealt with these challenges, and are willing to withdraw support from it and bring matters like borders back to a national level of control if the EU does tackle the issue properly. In the long run this is a huge challenge to the stability of the EU and of Europe as a whole. If the gap is going to be bridged at any point it can only be by politicians of the centre ground being willing not just to speak to this gap, but to try to solve it by decent political means.

 
IN ASSOCIATION WITH

Subscribe to The Spectator today for a quality of argument not found in any other publication. Get more Spectator for less – just £12 for 12 issues.

See also

What to read next

What Europeans really think of the EU

A youngster in Madrid walks past graffiti which reads: ‘We want to work. Let the businessmen who have become rich with our work pay for the crisis’

Spain’s lost generation

Some 80 per cent of Poles say they want to stay in the European Union

What Brexit means to Poland

France’s civil war — and the struggle facing Europe

The EU is on a suicide mission. Do we want to be a part of it?

What Europe thinks

Show comments

Most Popular

Editor’s Choice

Claude Lanzmann, legendary director of Shoah, finally turns the camera on himself

The bleak business of adoption tourism

Do the same rules apply to racing stars as to politicians?

Pakistan’s cricket team and the power of redemption

Cartoons

‘Man trapped in woman’s body, meet woman trapped in man’s body.’
‘Man trapped in woman’s body, meet woman trapped in man’s body.’
‘The light bulb was a nice touch. He loved light bulbs.’
‘The light bulb was a nice touch. He loved light bulbs.’
‘They have to pay so much because nobody wants the job.’
‘They have to pay so much because nobody wants the job.’
‘You’d never get this many Martians wanting to see Theresa May.’
‘You’d never get this many Martians wanting to see Theresa May.’
‘Dad said I look like something the cat dragged in — how cool is that?’
‘Dad said I look like something the cat dragged in — how cool is that?’
‘I’m collecting everyday objects for a time capsule.’
‘I’m collecting everyday objects for a time capsule.’
‘You don’t look a bit like your profile photograph.’
‘You don’t look a bit like your profile photograph.’
‘He should never have bought those Wimbledon strawberries.’
‘He should never have bought those Wimbledon strawberries.’
‘I’m sorry, do I know you?’
‘I’m sorry, do I know you?’
‘Have you tried never speaking to each other again?’
‘Have you tried never speaking to each other again?’
‘I’m from Tunbridge Wells.’
‘I’m from Tunbridge Wells.’
Click here to find out more about subscribing to The Spectator’s free podcasts
The Spectator, 22 Old Queen Street, London, SW1H 9HP
Site designed and built by interconnect/it
X

Sign up

Sign up using a social account

Already have an account?

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating an account – Your subscriber number was not recognised though. To link your subscription visit the My Account page

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

X

Forgot Password

Please check your email

If the email address you entered is associated with a web account on our system, you will receive an email from us with instructions for resetting your password.

If you don't receive this email, please check your junk mail folder.

X

Subscription expired

Your subscription has expired. Please go to My Account to renew it or view subscription offers.

X

Your subscriber number is the 8 digit number printed above your name on the address sheet sent with your magazine each week. If you receive it, you’ll also find your subscriber number at the top of our weekly highlights email.

Entering your subscriber number will enable full access to all magazine articles on the site.

If you cannot find your subscriber number then please contact us on customerhelp@subscriptions.spectator.co.uk or call 0330 333 0050. If you’ve only just subscribed, you may not yet have been issued with a subscriber number. In this case you can use the temporary web ID number, included in your email order confirmation.

You can create an account in the meantime and link your subscription at a later time. Simply visit the My Account page, enter your subscriber number in the relevant field and click 'submit changes'.

If you have any difficulties creating an account or logging in please take a look at our FAQs page.

×
Close