 Skip to Content

The Spectator from £1 per week

Subscribe
Menu
Close

Politics

The Tories can see off Jeremy Corbyn – here’s how

Instead of offering Corbynism Lite they should make a better case for Conservatism

(image: getty)

8 July 2017

9:00 AM

8 July 2017

9:00 AM

The Tory party is suffering from an intellectual crisis of confidence. Before 8 June, its collective view was that Jeremy Corbyn was simply too left-wing to be a serious candidate for the prime ministership in modern Britain. He hadn’t learnt the lessons of Labour’s defeats in the 1980s, and while he might excite a noisy 35 per cent of the electorate, thought the Tories, he’d never be able to put together a general election-winning coalition.

Corbyn, however, came closer to victory than any Tory had expected. His Labour party got 40 per cent of the vote and took seats off the Tories. Not one of them had seen it coming and, a month on, they are still trying to come to terms with what happened. They are wondering whether they got the electorate wrong, whether their campaigning approach can work in the modern era and if austerity (even they now use this pejorative word for balancing the books) should just be abandoned. The Tory party is behaving like a balloonist who has lost altitude unexpectedly and is, in panic, prepared to chuck almost anything overboard in an attempt to regain height.

But before fiscal conservatism is jettisoned, they should stop and think. There are better arguments in favour of their policies and principles than the ones they have been making. There is nothing inevitable about a massive shift to the left. Indeed, the manifesto that did them so much damage was itself a move to the left. It seemed more interested in attacking a caricature of the right than in advancing conservatism. A different approach would almost certainly have seen them home. Politically, the Tories should also remember that if they end up offering Diet Corbynism, voters are likely to favour the real thing.

Corbyn’s momentum won’t be halted by technocratic argument or by simply hoping he runs out of road. Instead, the Tories need to make the case for their values with conviction, clarity and consistency.


Take tuition fees. Rather than talking apologetically about the need for a ‘national debate’ on the matter, as Damian Green bizarrely did at the weekend, the Tories should be making the social-justice case for them. They should be relentlessly pointing out that scrapping fees, as Corbyn wishes, would amount to a massive bung to the middle classes. What is progressive about having someone stacking supermarket shelves subsidise the Oxbridge law degree of a future commercial QC? Corbyn’s supposedly progressive agenda is often just a cover for the economic self-interest of the intelligentsia.

At the same time, the Tories should move to sort out the mess that is the Student Loan Company. Given how cheaply government can borrow, it is hard to see the justification for the more than six per cent interest rate that is to be charged on student loans. They also should be on the side of the students and teaching staff against greedy vice-chancellors, who have somehow managed to end up paying themselves, on average, more than a quarter of a million pounds a year.

In the Tory election postmortem, the public-sector pay cap has been identified as part of the problem by cabinet ministers and the new Downing Street chief of staff, Gavin Barwell. The policy does save a considerable amount of money. But it is not one that fiscal conservatives should die in a ditch to defend — it is a fairly blunt instrument. Scrapping it, though, would make the Tories look as if they were simply dancing to Labour’s tune. It would be better to reform pay in the public sector more generally. Annual ‘progression payments’ should go, to be replaced by more performance–related measures, and more salaries should be set locally, not nationally.

There is currently little Tory appetite for this kind of intellectual combat. But even if the pay cap is lifted there will be a row: not everyone will get what they think they are entitled to. For instance, the Treasury is sympathetic to a rise for nurses, given the staff retention problems in the NHS, but it is far less inclined to give police officers a substantial increase. If there is going to be a fight, it might as well be on the Tories’ terms.

Some argue that the public is simply weary of deficit reduction, so the Tories must abandon it. But the problem is more that Britain has had the wrong sort of austerity. The decision to load so many cuts on to local government was politically—not economically— driven. It has contributed to the social-care crisis and degraded some of the services most relied on by voters. However, the case for fiscal conservatism and against Corbynite profligacy can still be made.

One of the great mistakes of the Tory manifesto — almost as big an error as the dementia tax — was the failure to include any costings. This threw away one of the great advantages a governing party has: setting the baseline for spending and taxes. If the Tories had done this, they would have been able to respond to all of Labour’s spending pledges by asking whether they intended to raise taxes or borrow to pay for it. Ultimately, this would have put Labour’s spending plans at the centre of a debate about how much they would cost working households. Voters are canny enough to know that you can’t spend as much as Corbyn is planning to and just have the rich pick up the tab.

The Tories were oddly reluctant to say this. Another thing they were unwilling to point out was the deficit they had inherited and the progress they’d made in reducing it. I understand that suggestions from ministers that they should remind voters of the infamous Liam Byrne ‘There is no money’ note were rebuffed.

These are not easy times for the Tory party. The Prime Minister is a lame duck, the far left is closer to power than it has ever been in Britain and the property-owning democracy, the best defence against populism, is in decline. Abandoning fiscal conservatism would not solve any of these problems, though. Instead, the Tories should be making the proper case for it. That’s what would halt Corbyn’s momentum.

SPECTATOR.CO.UK/COFFEEHOUSE
Hourly updates from Parliament and beyond.

Subscribe to The Spectator today for a quality of argument not found in any other publication. Get more Spectator for less – just £12 for 12 issues.

See also

Show comments

Most Popular

Editor’s Choice

Does Prince Harry think he's doing us a favour?

Czeslaw Milosz’s highly acclaimed poetry does little for Craig Raine

The angry chef who’s fed up with fad diets

What used to be not far short of performance art is now more like panto: Kraftwerk reviewed

Cartoons

‘I’ve put him on suicide watch — he’s threatening to jump out.’
‘I’ve put him on suicide watch — he’s threatening to jump out.’
The Three Little Pigs Wind Farm
The Three Little Pigs Wind Farm
Sister inferior
Sister inferior
‘Fortunately we’re just divided rather than polarised.’
‘Fortunately we’re just divided rather than polarised.’
‘… and it’s 100 per cent endorsed by Gwyneth Paltrow…’
‘… and it’s 100 per cent endorsed by Gwyneth Paltrow…’
‘The French gnome will have to go.’
‘The French gnome will have to go.’
‘You won’t mind if we go Dutch, will you?’
‘You won’t mind if we go Dutch, will you?’
‘I want to get away to it all.’
‘I want to get away to it all.’
‘I’ve got him a brilliant new voice-activated educational tool for teenagers.’
‘I’ve got him a brilliant new voice-activated educational tool for teenagers.’
‘I don’t know what to do with him over the summer recess…’
‘I don’t know what to do with him over the summer recess…’
Click here to find out more about subscribing to The Spectator’s free podcasts
The Spectator, 22 Old Queen Street, London, SW1H 9HP
Site designed and built by interconnect/it
X

Sign up

Sign up using a social account

Already have an account?

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating an account – Your subscriber number was not recognised though. To link your subscription visit the My Account page

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

X

Forgot Password

Please check your email

If the email address you entered is associated with a web account on our system, you will receive an email from us with instructions for resetting your password.

If you don't receive this email, please check your junk mail folder.

X

Subscription expired

Your subscription has expired. Please go to My Account to renew it or view subscription offers.

X

Your subscriber number is the 8 digit number printed above your name on the address sheet sent with your magazine each week. If you receive it, you’ll also find your subscriber number at the top of our weekly highlights email.

Entering your subscriber number will enable full access to all magazine articles on the site.

If you cannot find your subscriber number then please contact us on customerhelp@subscriptions.spectator.co.uk or call 0330 333 0050. If you’ve only just subscribed, you may not yet have been issued with a subscriber number. In this case you can use the temporary web ID number, included in your email order confirmation.

You can create an account in the meantime and link your subscription at a later time. Simply visit the My Account page, enter your subscriber number in the relevant field and click 'submit changes'.

If you have any difficulties creating an account or logging in please take a look at our FAQs page.

×
Close