 Skip to Content

The Spectator from £1 per week

Subscribe
Menu
Close

Portrait of the week

Theresa May’s Tories buy support of Ulster’s DUP to stay in power

Also in Portrait of the Week: Corbynmania at Glastonbury; EU fines Google €2.42 billion

1 July 2017

9:00 AM

1 July 2017

9:00 AM

Home

In preparation for the vote on the Queen’s Speech, the Government, after weeks of negotiations, bought the support of the Democratic Unionist Party in the House of Commons by promising to spend a billion or two pounds in Northern Ireland on broadband and other good things. In reply to expostulations from the Opposition, Nigel Dodds, the parliamentary leader of the DUP, told the Commons: ‘We might publish all the correspondence and conversations we had in 2010 with Labour front-benchers, and in 2015 with Labour front-benchers, and indeed also the Scottish National party, because some of the faux outrage we have heard is hypocrisy.’ Jeremy Corbyn, the leader of the Labour Party, made a speech at Glastonbury and inspired repeated chants of ‘Ohhh, Jeremy Corbyn.’ A shopkeeper in North Tyneside who took down an orange sign reading ‘Singhbury’s’ when Sainsbury’s complained has put up another reading ‘Morrisinghs’.

Former chief superintendent David Duckenfield was charged with the manslaughter of 95 people at the Hillsborough disaster and five more people were charged with other offences. The number confirmed dead, or missing presumed dead, in the fire of June 14 at Grenfell Tower in West London remained at 79; some tenants were said to be reluctant to come forward because of unlawful sub-letting. John McDonnell, the shadow chancellor of the exchequer, said: ‘Those individuals — 79 so far and there will be more — were murdered by political decisions that were taken over recent decades.’ The Government said that safety tests would be carried out on cladding from 600 other buildings, and all the first few dozen samples failed. But the tests used different criteria from building regulations. Testing of cladding at hospitals and schools was proposed. Camden council had ordered tenants from 644 flats in four tower blocks to leave as night fell on unspecified grounds of safety; dozens resisted the council’s cajolery.


The Government sketched its proposals for letting EU citizens remain in the United Kingdom after Brexit; in response, Michel Barnier, the EU negotiator tweeted: ‘More ambition, clarity and guarantees needed’. In the face of rising consumer credit, the Bank of England ordered banks to set aside an extra £11.4 billion in capital. Nicola Sturgeon, the leader of the Scottish National Party, announced a delay in plans for another referendum on independence. A boy aged 16 was charged with the rape of a girl aged eight in Nuthurst Park, Moston, Manchester. A cyber attack on Parliament was reported to have affected about 90 email accounts. The Sovereign Grant to the Queen from the Treasury is to rise by £6 million to £82.2 million, while the sum given to the state by the Crown Estate rose by £24.7 million to £328.8 million. HMS Queen Elizabeth, the Royal Navy’s new aircraft carrier, began sea trials. Michael Bond, CBE, the creator of Paddington Bear, died aged 91.

Abroad

America warned President Bashar al-Assad of Syria that his military would ‘pay a heavy price’ if it launched a poison gas attack, which it suspected was being prepared. Iraqi infantry fought to take the Old City of Mosul from the Islamic State. An American-backed alliance of Kurdish and Arab fighters fought to capture Raqqa in Syria from the Islamic State. The numbers infected in the cholera outbreak in Yemen rose to more than 200,000, with over 1,300 deaths. Borno state in north-eastern Nigeria began to dig a 17-mile trench round the University of Maiduguri to prevent attacks by Boko Haram, the violent Islamist movement. Johan Gustafsson, a Swedish hostage held by al Qaeda in Mali since 2011, was freed.

Liu Xiaobo, the Nobel laureate jailed for calling for democracy in China was taken from prison to a hospital because he was suffering from terminal liver cancer. At least 150 people in Bahawalpur, eastern Pakistan, were killed as they gathered petrol from a crashed tanker when it suddenly exploded. The Republicans in the US Senate delayed a vote on their healthcare bill until after 4 July. The United States suspended imports of beef from Brazil, the world’s biggest exporter, over ‘recurring concerns about the safety of products’. President Michel Temer of Brazil was charged with accepting bribes from the boss of a big meat-packing company.

Companies round the globe reported a ransomware cyber attack. Google was fined 2.42 billion euros by the European Commission for promoting its shopping comparison service at the top of search results. Melbourne’s population has grown by 12 per cent in five years, reaching 4.4 million, census results revealed, catching up Sydney’s, which has grown by 10 per cent in five years, and is now 4,823,991.           CSH

Subscribe to The Spectator today for a quality of argument not found in any other publication. Get more Spectator for less – just £12 for 12 issues.

See also

What to read next

Tories win sweeping victories in local elections

Theresa May tells the Tories the election failure is her fault

To save the Tories and boost her own legacy, Theresa May must stay

The Tories must regain their lost momentum on social policy

For the Tories to be the party of workers, they must be the party of jobs

Theresa May has both luck and skill on her side in this election campaign

Show comments

Most Popular

Editor’s Choice

Claude Lanzmann, legendary director of Shoah, finally turns the camera on himself

The bleak business of adoption tourism

Do the same rules apply to racing stars as to politicians?

Pakistan’s cricket team and the power of redemption

Cartoons

‘Man trapped in woman’s body, meet woman trapped in man’s body.’
‘Man trapped in woman’s body, meet woman trapped in man’s body.’
‘The light bulb was a nice touch. He loved light bulbs.’
‘The light bulb was a nice touch. He loved light bulbs.’
‘They have to pay so much because nobody wants the job.’
‘They have to pay so much because nobody wants the job.’
‘You’d never get this many Martians wanting to see Theresa May.’
‘You’d never get this many Martians wanting to see Theresa May.’
‘Dad said I look like something the cat dragged in — how cool is that?’
‘Dad said I look like something the cat dragged in — how cool is that?’
‘I’m collecting everyday objects for a time capsule.’
‘I’m collecting everyday objects for a time capsule.’
‘You don’t look a bit like your profile photograph.’
‘You don’t look a bit like your profile photograph.’
‘He should never have bought those Wimbledon strawberries.’
‘He should never have bought those Wimbledon strawberries.’
‘I’m sorry, do I know you?’
‘I’m sorry, do I know you?’
‘Have you tried never speaking to each other again?’
‘Have you tried never speaking to each other again?’
‘I’m from Tunbridge Wells.’
‘I’m from Tunbridge Wells.’
Click here to find out more about subscribing to The Spectator’s free podcasts
The Spectator, 22 Old Queen Street, London, SW1H 9HP
Site designed and built by interconnect/it
X

Sign up

Sign up using a social account

Already have an account?

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating an account – Your subscriber number was not recognised though. To link your subscription visit the My Account page

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

X

Forgot Password

Please check your email

If the email address you entered is associated with a web account on our system, you will receive an email from us with instructions for resetting your password.

If you don't receive this email, please check your junk mail folder.

X

Subscription expired

Your subscription has expired. Please go to My Account to renew it or view subscription offers.

X

Your subscriber number is the 8 digit number printed above your name on the address sheet sent with your magazine each week. If you receive it, you’ll also find your subscriber number at the top of our weekly highlights email.

Entering your subscriber number will enable full access to all magazine articles on the site.

If you cannot find your subscriber number then please contact us on customerhelp@subscriptions.spectator.co.uk or call 0330 333 0050. If you’ve only just subscribed, you may not yet have been issued with a subscriber number. In this case you can use the temporary web ID number, included in your email order confirmation.

You can create an account in the meantime and link your subscription at a later time. Simply visit the My Account page, enter your subscriber number in the relevant field and click 'submit changes'.

If you have any difficulties creating an account or logging in please take a look at our FAQs page.

×
Close