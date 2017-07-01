What Europe thinks

Details of the Project 28 poll
28,000 respondents from 28 EU countries (1,000 per country)
Phone interviews
EU28 results weighted by population rates
Data collection: 10 April–31 May 2017
Inequality
How serious a problem is income inequality in your country?
|2016
|2017
|Very serious
|54%
|56%
|Somewhat serious
|34%
|30%
|Not very serious
|10%
|10%
|No problem at all
|2%
|2%
|Don’t know
|0%
|2%
Opinions on the EU
How would you vote in a referendum on your country’s membership of the EU?
|Stay in the EU
|Leave the EU
|Don’t know
|64%
|27%
|9%
Globalisation
Do you agree that companies should move their production to where they can find the cheapest labour force, even if it causes job losses in your country?
|Agree
|Disagree
|Don’t know
|14%
|79%
|7%
Do you agree or disagree that foreign political or economic forces should be allowed to influence the internal affairs of your country through NGOs?
|Agree
|Disagree
|Don’t know
|20%
|61%
|19%
Migration
The reason most immigrants come to the EU.
|Economic reasons/ state benefits
|Not safe in country of origin
|Don’t know
|Total EU 2016
|47%
|51%
|2%
|Total EU 2017
|53%
|42%
|5%
|Latvia
|80%
|17%
|3%
|Bulgaria
|71%
|24%
|5%
|Czech Republic
|69%
|24%
|57%
|Estonia
|69%
|24%
|7%
|Lithuania
|69%
|27%
|4%
|Slovakia
|67%
|28%
|5%
|Poland
|65%
|31%
|4%
|Austria
|64%
|32%
|4%
|Hungary
|61%
|33%
|6%
|Slovenia
|60%
|35%
|5%
|Spain
|57%
|40%
|3%
|United Kingdom
|53%
|39%
|8%
|Denmark
|52%
|39%
|9%
|Germany
|54%
|42%
|4%
|Finland
|55%
|45%
|5%
|Netherlands
|52%
|42%
|6%
|Belgium
|49%
|45%
|6%
|Italy
|49%
|47%
|4%
|France
|47%
|47%
|6%
|Croatia
|47%
|47%
|6%
|Ireland
|46%
|51%
|3%
|Romania
|43%
|53%
|4%
|Sweden
|35%
|59%
|6%
|Greece
|35%
|63%
|2%
|Cyprus
|33%
|66%
|1%
|Portugal
|32%
|66%
|2%
|Luxembourg
|25%
|71%
|4%
|Malta
|24%
|75%
|1%
Terrorism
How likely do you think it is that a terrorist attack like those in Paris, Brussels or Berlin could happen in your country?
|Very likely
|Somewhat likely
|Not likely at all
|Don’t know
|Total EU 2016
|36%
|50%
|13%
|1%
|Total EU 2017
|37%
|48%
|11%
|4%
|Germany
|54%
|41%
|3%
|2%
|Belgium
|57%
|36%
|3%
|4%
|France
|62%
|31%
|3%
|4%
|Sweden
|58%
|35%
|4%
|3%
|Netherlands
|39%
|53%
|4%
|4%
|Denmark
|48%
|44%
|4%
|4%
|Poland
|27%
|65%
|5%
|3%
|United Kingdom
|51%
|40%
|5%
|4%
|Spain
|23%
|64%
|8%
|5%
|Austria
|30%
|54%
|11%
|5%
|Bulgaria
|18%
|63%
|15%
|4%
|Slovenia
|14%
|66%
|15%
|5%
|Italy
|16%
|59%
|17%
|8%
|Czech Republic
|20%
|54%
|20%
|6%
|Finland
|22%
|51%
|20%
|7%
|Cyprus
|19%
|56%
|23%
|2%
|Portugal
|17%
|57%
|22%
|4%
|Luxembourg
|21%
|52%
|24%
|3%
|Ireland
|18%
|51%
|28%
|3%
|Croatia
|18%
|49%
|27%
|6%
|Latvia
|5%
|58%
|26%
|11%
|Malta
|12%
|52%
|34%
|2%
|Lithuania
|13%
|45%
|37%
|5%
|Greece
|14%
|44%
|39%
|3%
|Slovakia
|13%
|41%
|36%
|10%
|Hungary
|5%
|52%
|40%
|3%
|Romania
|10%
|43%
|5%
|11%
|Estonia
|8%
|34%
|52%
|6%
