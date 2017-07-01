 Skip to Content

The Spectator from £1 per week

Subscribe
Menu
Close

EU Poll Report - Data

What Europe thinks

1 July 2017

9:00 AM

1 July 2017

9:00 AM

 

Details of the Project 28 poll

 
28,000 respondents from 28 EU countries (1,000 per country)
Phone interviews
EU28 results weighted by population rates
Data collection: 10 April–31 May 2017

Inequality

 
How serious a problem is income inequality in your country?

2016 2017
Very serious 54% 56%
Somewhat serious 34% 30%
Not very serious 10% 10%
No problem at all 2% 2%
Don’t know 0% 2%

Opinions on the EU


 
How would you vote in a referendum on your country’s membership of the EU?

Stay in the EU Leave the EU Don’t know
64% 27% 9%

Globalisation

 
Do you agree that companies should move their production to where they can find the cheapest labour force, even if it causes job losses in your country?

Agree Disagree Don’t know
14% 79% 7%

 
Do you agree or disagree that foreign political or economic forces should be allowed to influence the internal affairs of your country through NGOs?

Agree Disagree Don’t know
20% 61% 19%

Migration

 

 
The reason most immigrants come to the EU.

Economic reasons/ state benefits Not safe in country of origin Don’t know
Total EU 2016 47% 51% 2%
Total EU 2017 53% 42% 5%
Latvia 80% 17% 3%
Bulgaria 71% 24% 5%
Czech Republic 69% 24% 57%
Estonia 69% 24% 7%
Lithuania 69% 27% 4%
Slovakia 67% 28% 5%
Poland 65% 31% 4%
Austria 64% 32% 4%
Hungary 61% 33% 6%
Slovenia 60% 35% 5%
Spain 57% 40% 3%
United Kingdom 53% 39% 8%
Denmark 52% 39% 9%
Germany 54% 42% 4%
Finland 55% 45% 5%
Netherlands 52% 42% 6%
Belgium 49% 45% 6%
Italy 49% 47% 4%
France 47% 47% 6%
Croatia 47% 47% 6%
Ireland 46% 51% 3%
Romania 43% 53% 4%
Sweden 35% 59% 6%
Greece 35% 63% 2%
Cyprus 33% 66% 1%
Portugal 32% 66% 2%
Luxembourg 25% 71% 4%
Malta 24% 75% 1%

Terrorism

 
How likely do you think it is that a terrorist attack like those in Paris, Brussels or Berlin could happen in your country?

Very likely Somewhat likely Not likely at all Don’t know
Total EU 2016 36% 50% 13% 1%
Total EU 2017 37% 48% 11% 4%
Germany 54% 41% 3% 2%
Belgium 57% 36% 3% 4%
France 62% 31% 3% 4%
Sweden 58% 35% 4% 3%
Netherlands 39% 53% 4% 4%
Denmark 48% 44% 4% 4%
Poland 27% 65% 5% 3%
United Kingdom 51% 40% 5% 4%
Spain 23% 64% 8% 5%
Austria 30% 54% 11% 5%
Bulgaria 18% 63% 15% 4%
Slovenia 14% 66% 15% 5%
Italy 16% 59% 17% 8%
Czech Republic 20% 54% 20% 6%
Finland 22% 51% 20% 7%
Cyprus 19% 56% 23% 2%
Portugal 17% 57% 22% 4%
Luxembourg 21% 52% 24% 3%
Ireland 18% 51% 28% 3%
Croatia 18% 49% 27% 6%
Latvia 5% 58% 26% 11%
Malta 12% 52% 34% 2%
Lithuania 13% 45% 37% 5%
Greece 14% 44% 39% 3%
Slovakia 13% 41% 36% 10%
Hungary 5% 52% 40% 3%
Romania 10% 43% 5% 11%
Estonia 8% 34% 52% 6%

 
IN ASSOCIATION WITH

Subscribe to The Spectator today for a quality of argument not found in any other publication. Get more Spectator for less – just £12 for 12 issues.

See also

What to read next

Why Britain (and Europe) depends on migrants

France’s civil war — and the struggle facing Europe

A Sudanese immigrant in the infamous Calais Jungle, which was razed last year

The public vs the politicians

What Europeans really think of the EU

Some 80 per cent of Poles say they want to stay in the European Union

What Brexit means to Poland

A youngster in Madrid walks past graffiti which reads: ‘We want to work. Let the businessmen who have become rich with our work pay for the crisis’

Spain’s lost generation

Show comments

Most Popular

Editor’s Choice

Claude Lanzmann, legendary director of Shoah, finally turns the camera on himself

The bleak business of adoption tourism

Do the same rules apply to racing stars as to politicians?

Pakistan’s cricket team and the power of redemption

Cartoons

‘Man trapped in woman’s body, meet woman trapped in man’s body.’
‘Man trapped in woman’s body, meet woman trapped in man’s body.’
‘The light bulb was a nice touch. He loved light bulbs.’
‘The light bulb was a nice touch. He loved light bulbs.’
‘They have to pay so much because nobody wants the job.’
‘They have to pay so much because nobody wants the job.’
‘You’d never get this many Martians wanting to see Theresa May.’
‘You’d never get this many Martians wanting to see Theresa May.’
‘Dad said I look like something the cat dragged in — how cool is that?’
‘Dad said I look like something the cat dragged in — how cool is that?’
‘I’m collecting everyday objects for a time capsule.’
‘I’m collecting everyday objects for a time capsule.’
‘You don’t look a bit like your profile photograph.’
‘You don’t look a bit like your profile photograph.’
‘He should never have bought those Wimbledon strawberries.’
‘He should never have bought those Wimbledon strawberries.’
‘I’m sorry, do I know you?’
‘I’m sorry, do I know you?’
‘Have you tried never speaking to each other again?’
‘Have you tried never speaking to each other again?’
‘I’m from Tunbridge Wells.’
‘I’m from Tunbridge Wells.’
Click here to find out more about subscribing to The Spectator’s free podcasts
The Spectator, 22 Old Queen Street, London, SW1H 9HP
Site designed and built by interconnect/it
X

Sign up

Sign up using a social account

Already have an account?

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating an account – Your subscriber number was not recognised though. To link your subscription visit the My Account page

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

X

Forgot Password

Please check your email

If the email address you entered is associated with a web account on our system, you will receive an email from us with instructions for resetting your password.

If you don't receive this email, please check your junk mail folder.

X

Subscription expired

Your subscription has expired. Please go to My Account to renew it or view subscription offers.

X

Your subscriber number is the 8 digit number printed above your name on the address sheet sent with your magazine each week. If you receive it, you’ll also find your subscriber number at the top of our weekly highlights email.

Entering your subscriber number will enable full access to all magazine articles on the site.

If you cannot find your subscriber number then please contact us on customerhelp@subscriptions.spectator.co.uk or call 0330 333 0050. If you’ve only just subscribed, you may not yet have been issued with a subscriber number. In this case you can use the temporary web ID number, included in your email order confirmation.

You can create an account in the meantime and link your subscription at a later time. Simply visit the My Account page, enter your subscriber number in the relevant field and click 'submit changes'.

If you have any difficulties creating an account or logging in please take a look at our FAQs page.

×
Close