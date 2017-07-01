What Europe thinks

Details of the Project 28 poll



28,000 respondents from 28 EU countries (1,000 per country)

Phone interviews

EU28 results weighted by population rates

Data collection: 10 April–31 May 2017

Inequality



How serious a problem is income inequality in your country?

2016 2017 Very serious 54% 56% Somewhat serious 34% 30% Not very serious 10% 10% No problem at all 2% 2% Don’t know 0% 2%

Opinions on the EU







How would you vote in a referendum on your country’s membership of the EU?

Stay in the EU Leave the EU Don’t know 64% 27% 9%

Globalisation



Do you agree that companies should move their production to where they can find the cheapest labour force, even if it causes job losses in your country?

Agree Disagree Don’t know 14% 79% 7%



Do you agree or disagree that foreign political or economic forces should be allowed to influence the internal affairs of your country through NGOs?

Agree Disagree Don’t know 20% 61% 19%

Migration



The reason most immigrants come to the EU.

Economic reasons/ state benefits Not safe in country of origin Don’t know Total EU 2016 47% 51% 2% Total EU 2017 53% 42% 5% Latvia 80% 17% 3% Bulgaria 71% 24% 5% Czech Republic 69% 24% 57% Estonia 69% 24% 7% Lithuania 69% 27% 4% Slovakia 67% 28% 5% Poland 65% 31% 4% Austria 64% 32% 4% Hungary 61% 33% 6% Slovenia 60% 35% 5% Spain 57% 40% 3% United Kingdom 53% 39% 8% Denmark 52% 39% 9% Germany 54% 42% 4% Finland 55% 45% 5% Netherlands 52% 42% 6% Belgium 49% 45% 6% Italy 49% 47% 4% France 47% 47% 6% Croatia 47% 47% 6% Ireland 46% 51% 3% Romania 43% 53% 4% Sweden 35% 59% 6% Greece 35% 63% 2% Cyprus 33% 66% 1% Portugal 32% 66% 2% Luxembourg 25% 71% 4% Malta 24% 75% 1%

Terrorism



How likely do you think it is that a terrorist attack like those in Paris, Brussels or Berlin could happen in your country?

Very likely Somewhat likely Not likely at all Don’t know Total EU 2016 36% 50% 13% 1% Total EU 2017 37% 48% 11% 4% Germany 54% 41% 3% 2% Belgium 57% 36% 3% 4% France 62% 31% 3% 4% Sweden 58% 35% 4% 3% Netherlands 39% 53% 4% 4% Denmark 48% 44% 4% 4% Poland 27% 65% 5% 3% United Kingdom 51% 40% 5% 4% Spain 23% 64% 8% 5% Austria 30% 54% 11% 5% Bulgaria 18% 63% 15% 4% Slovenia 14% 66% 15% 5% Italy 16% 59% 17% 8% Czech Republic 20% 54% 20% 6% Finland 22% 51% 20% 7% Cyprus 19% 56% 23% 2% Portugal 17% 57% 22% 4% Luxembourg 21% 52% 24% 3% Ireland 18% 51% 28% 3% Croatia 18% 49% 27% 6% Latvia 5% 58% 26% 11% Malta 12% 52% 34% 2% Lithuania 13% 45% 37% 5% Greece 14% 44% 39% 3% Slovakia 13% 41% 36% 10% Hungary 5% 52% 40% 3% Romania 10% 43% 5% 11% Estonia 8% 34% 52% 6%



IN ASSOCIATION WITH

