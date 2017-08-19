 Skip to Content

The Spectator from £1 per week

Subscribe
Menu
Close

Leading article

Donald Trump and America’s identity crisis

Yet again, the US President demonstrates his unfitness for office; yet again we see the forces that took him there

Members of the Ku Klux Klan in Charlottesville (Photo: Getty)

19 August 2017

9:00 AM

19 August 2017

9:00 AM

Long before student activists started talking about pulling down statues of Cecil Rhodes, a cultural war was being waged in America over monuments honouring General Robert E. Lee and other leaders of the Confederacy. In 2001 there was a petition to remove some of these statues from the University of Texas on the grounds that their presence might ‘lead people to believe that the university is tolerant of the Confederate ideology regarding slavery’. The arguments that started on campus then branched out beyond it. To some, the statues were a symbol of Southern heritage and pride. To others, they were a monument to racism.

In recent years this argument has intensified, gathering a momentum that few of America’s political leaders fully understood. Movements like Black Lives Matter sprang up and pushed their agenda in the growing culture war. However legitimate their initial cause, such groups swiftly descended into rhetoric and activities which swapped the language of racial reconciliation for that of race-baiting. An unemployed white worker may have had all the same worries as an unemployed black worker, but the white worker also had to hear claims about being a beneficiary of ‘white privilege’. The politicisation of race had started again, and too few American leaders knew how to stop it.

It would give too much credit to Donald Trump to say he has deep insights into contemporary public concerns. His style is to speak first and think later; cause a fuss and see what happens. But he found himself to be the only politician campaigning on the issue of American greatness, or the cultural wars in general — and enough Americans shared these concerns for him to be elected to the White House.

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Paul Ryan, had it right when he said that there can be no moral ambiguity in condemning the Nazi sympathisers who arrived with their swastikas, torches and Hitler salutes in Charlottesville.


The original cause was perfectly legitimate — to protest against the removal of the statue of General Lee. But it mutated into a far-right rally, with Ku Klux Klan members and members of various white nationalist factions armed with weapons and ready for a fight. That they were granted a fight does not exculpate them.

It is quite correct to say, as Donald Trump did, that there are good and bad people on both sides. ‘Antifa’ activists (self-described ‘anti-fascists’) in America routinely behave and talk in a way that makes them indistinguishable from any fascists they claim to oppose. But to focus on this distracts from the main point: that to see Nazism paraded in America is a sickening and deplorable spectacle. Yet again, Trump has demonstrated the extent to which he is unsuited to be President. But yet again we can also see the forces at work that led him to power.

To avert a deepening catastrophe, it is necessary to better understand its origins. A recent study of 8,000 voters in last year’s presidential election judges them on two axes: economic and cultural. Hillary Clinton’s supporters were to the left economically, keen for taxes on the ultra-rich and worried about rising inequality; but Donald Trump’s supporters were generally uninterested in economic issues. Most of the Republican presidential nominees were reheating the Reaganite agenda of free markets, low taxes and light regulation — an agenda which left most Americans cold.

So while the likes of Marco Rubio and Jeb Bush sought to regale voters with a 59-point plan of sensible free-market ideas, Trump talked about the end of American power, ‘carnage’ in US society and a threat to US culture. That gave him a large audience among those who either admired or deplored what he had to say. A great number of Americans worry not only about the effects of globalisation, but about change in their society. It doesn’t help to tell them that they’re on the wrong side of history or demography.

There is a way of addressing such concerns without raising a battle flag. Barack Obama did not manage to find it, and neither has Donald Trump — the result being a level of radicalisation and even political violence that can easily escalate. So we see various flashpoints emerging that seem baffling and bizarre until one remembers that, for a great many Americans, the issue of flags, statues, culture and history is politics.

At the time of the American Civil War, The Spectator was the only publication in Britain to offer unequivocal support to the North over the slave-owning South. When General Lee emerged as a leader of that rebellion, we said that he had no cause that stood up to scrutiny. To have new streets named after secessionist generals, the Confederate flag flying over national buildings, and monuments to the losing side erected long afterwards can seem baffling from a distance — and even up close. But it is precisely politicians’ failure to respond to the menace of identity politics that has given an opening to some of the ugliest forces in American life.

Subscribe to The Spectator today for a quality of argument not found in any other publication. Get more Spectator for less – just £12 for 12 issues.

See also

What to read next

Why the Republican elite couldn’t stop Donald Trump

Donald Trump keeps on blaming both sides for white supremacist violence

Donald Trump and North Korea trade nuclear threats

What are the odds on Donald Trump coming out as gay?

No, he didn’t: Obama’s legacy

Is the Trump presidency in its last days?

Show comments

Most Popular

Editor’s Choice

Sex and the sect: the infamous Brethren

What makes a man walk out on his life?

Bin Laden the pin-up, a Tory singalong and comedy magic: Edinburgh Fringe roundup

Why foreign TV series are so enjoyable – the sex is better

Cartoons

‘We’ll sue for compensation for stress, caused by inadequate compensation for stress, caused by inadequate ...’
‘We’ll sue for compensation for stress, caused by inadequate compensation for stress, caused by inadequate ...’
‘Why do I always have to be the UK?’
‘Why do I always have to be the UK?’
‘Oh dear Lucy, all those carbon emissions!’
‘Oh dear Lucy, all those carbon emissions!’
‘Are you sure these North Korean eggs are safe?’
‘Are you sure these North Korean eggs are safe?’
‘He needs his five-a-day.’
‘He needs his five-a-day.’
‘Art and English A-level… Have you thought about becoming a tattooist?’
Click here to find out more about subscribing to The Spectator’s free podcasts
The Spectator, 22 Old Queen Street, London, SW1H 9HP
Site designed and built by interconnect/it
X

Sign up

Sign up using a social account

Already have an account?

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating an account – Your subscriber number was not recognised though. To link your subscription visit the My Account page

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

X

Forgot Password

Please check your email

If the email address you entered is associated with a web account on our system, you will receive an email from us with instructions for resetting your password.

If you don't receive this email, please check your junk mail folder.

X

Subscription expired

Your subscription has expired. Please go to My Account to renew it or view subscription offers.

X

Your subscriber number is the 8 digit number printed above your name on the address sheet sent with your magazine each week. If you receive it, you’ll also find your subscriber number at the top of our weekly highlights email.

Entering your subscriber number will enable full access to all magazine articles on the site.

If you cannot find your subscriber number then please contact us on customerhelp@subscriptions.spectator.co.uk or call 0330 333 0050. If you’ve only just subscribed, you may not yet have been issued with a subscriber number. In this case you can use the temporary web ID number, included in your email order confirmation.

You can create an account in the meantime and link your subscription at a later time. Simply visit the My Account page, enter your subscriber number in the relevant field and click 'submit changes'.

If you have any difficulties creating an account or logging in please take a look at our FAQs page.

×
Close