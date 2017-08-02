 Skip to Content

The Spectator from £1 per week

Subscribe
Menu
Close

Spectator Club

August book of the month

2 August 2017

10:55 AM

2 August 2017

10:55 AM

 

Everybody Lies

Insightful, surprising and with ground-breaking revelations about our society, Everybody Lies exposes the secrets embedded in our internet searches, with a foreword by bestselling author Steven Pinker

This huge database of secrets – unprecedented in human history – offers astonishing, even revolutionary, insights into humankind. Anxiety, for instance, does not increase after a terrorist attack. Crime levels drop when a violent film is released. And racist searches are no higher in Republican areas than in Democrat ones.

30% Discount
Order from www.bloomsbury.com and quote LIES30 at the checkout

The Epic City

A major new work of literary non-fiction from India that brings to mind books by Pankaj Mishra and Suketu Mehta.

Part-reportage, part-memoir and exquisitely rendered, The Epic City tackles universal themes, its readership transcends those with an interest in Calcutta or India or South Asia.

Choudhury was formerly a reporter at the New York Times and is a freelancer in both India and the US.

30% Discount
Order from www.bloomsbury.com and quote EPIC30 at the checkout

See also

Show comments

Most Popular

Editor’s Choice

Why I avoid Edinburgh International Festival

I am the only foreign journalist interested in bull-fighting

A party with the last hurrah of Athenian society

I nearly have a house in the country, but not quite

Cartoons

‘You can’t switch it off — it’s a book.’
‘You can’t switch it off — it’s a book.’
Watch with Mother 2017.
Watch with Mother 2017.
‘How was it for you?’
‘How was it for you?’
‘I’m suffering from activism burnout.’
‘I’m suffering from activism burnout.’
‘I bloody loathe vegetarians.’
‘I bloody loathe vegetarians.’
‘I have a feeling Michael Gove’s just backed the environment.’
‘I have a feeling Michael Gove’s just backed the environment.’
Click here to find out more about subscribing to The Spectator’s free podcasts
The Spectator, 22 Old Queen Street, London, SW1H 9HP
Site designed and built by interconnect/it
X

Sign up

Sign up using a social account

Already have an account?

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating an account – Your subscriber number was not recognised though. To link your subscription visit the My Account page

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

X

Forgot Password

Please check your email

If the email address you entered is associated with a web account on our system, you will receive an email from us with instructions for resetting your password.

If you don't receive this email, please check your junk mail folder.

X

Subscription expired

Your subscription has expired. Please go to My Account to renew it or view subscription offers.

X

Your subscriber number is the 8 digit number printed above your name on the address sheet sent with your magazine each week. If you receive it, you’ll also find your subscriber number at the top of our weekly highlights email.

Entering your subscriber number will enable full access to all magazine articles on the site.

If you cannot find your subscriber number then please contact us on customerhelp@subscriptions.spectator.co.uk or call 0330 333 0050. If you’ve only just subscribed, you may not yet have been issued with a subscriber number. In this case you can use the temporary web ID number, included in your email order confirmation.

You can create an account in the meantime and link your subscription at a later time. Simply visit the My Account page, enter your subscriber number in the relevant field and click 'submit changes'.

If you have any difficulties creating an account or logging in please take a look at our FAQs page.

×
Close