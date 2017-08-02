August restaurant of the month

Spectator members offer: Spectator members and their guests receive an 8 course tasting menu, (for the price of 6), champagne on arrival and a behind the scenes kitchen tour. Please quote Spectator LRG member on reservation.

Mere is the first solo restaurant venture of Samoan-born chef and Masterchef: The Professionals Judge Monica Galetti and her sommelier husband David, the accumulation of a 20 year dream. The name Mere – pronounced Mary – is a tribute to Monica’s mother Meredith, and coincidentally also means mother in French.





Situated in Fitzrovia’s eclectic and restaurant-rich Charlotte Street, Mere is a melting pot of cultural influences, bringing together Monica’s South Pacific and New Zealand heritage with elements that are intrinsically French. The downstairs restaurant has a warm and inviting atmosphere with well-spaced tables and soft lighting while a buzzing upstairs bar is a destination on its own, or ideal for a pre or post dinner hang out.

