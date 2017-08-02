 Skip to Content

The Spectator from £1 per week

Subscribe
Menu
Close

Spectator Club

August restaurant of the month

2 August 2017

10:55 AM

2 August 2017

10:55 AM

Spectator members offer: Spectator members and their guests receive an 8 course tasting menu, (for the price of 6), champagne on arrival and a behind the scenes kitchen tour. Please quote Spectator LRG member on reservation.

Mere is the first solo restaurant venture of Samoan-born chef and Masterchef: The Professionals Judge Monica Galetti and her sommelier husband David, the accumulation of a 20 year dream. The name Mere – pronounced Mary – is a tribute to Monica’s mother Meredith, and coincidentally also means mother in French. 


Situated in Fitzrovia’s eclectic and restaurant-rich Charlotte Street, Mere is a melting pot of cultural influences, bringing together Monica’s South Pacific and New Zealand heritage with elements that are  intrinsically French. The downstairs restaurant has a warm and inviting atmosphere with well-spaced tables and soft lighting while a buzzing upstairs bar is a destination on its own, or ideal for a pre or post dinner hang out.

How to book at Mere.

To book in advance, please call 0207 268 6565 quoting your ‘Spectator  LRG member’ – don’t forget you must download your free annual Luxury Restaurant Club Membership to take advantage of this offer – click here to download now.

 

Subscribe to The Spectator today for a quality of argument not found in any other publication. Get more Spectator for less – just £12 for 12 issues.

See also

Show comments

Most Popular

Editor’s Choice

Why I avoid Edinburgh International Festival

I am the only foreign journalist interested in bull-fighting

A party with the last hurrah of Athenian society

I nearly have a house in the country, but not quite

Cartoons

‘You can’t switch it off — it’s a book.’
‘You can’t switch it off — it’s a book.’
Watch with Mother 2017.
Watch with Mother 2017.
‘How was it for you?’
‘How was it for you?’
‘I’m suffering from activism burnout.’
‘I’m suffering from activism burnout.’
‘I bloody loathe vegetarians.’
‘I bloody loathe vegetarians.’
‘I have a feeling Michael Gove’s just backed the environment.’
‘I have a feeling Michael Gove’s just backed the environment.’
Click here to find out more about subscribing to The Spectator’s free podcasts
The Spectator, 22 Old Queen Street, London, SW1H 9HP
Site designed and built by interconnect/it
X

Sign up

Sign up using a social account

Already have an account?

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating an account – Your subscriber number was not recognised though. To link your subscription visit the My Account page

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

X

Forgot Password

Please check your email

If the email address you entered is associated with a web account on our system, you will receive an email from us with instructions for resetting your password.

If you don't receive this email, please check your junk mail folder.

X

Subscription expired

Your subscription has expired. Please go to My Account to renew it or view subscription offers.

X

Your subscriber number is the 8 digit number printed above your name on the address sheet sent with your magazine each week. If you receive it, you’ll also find your subscriber number at the top of our weekly highlights email.

Entering your subscriber number will enable full access to all magazine articles on the site.

If you cannot find your subscriber number then please contact us on customerhelp@subscriptions.spectator.co.uk or call 0330 333 0050. If you’ve only just subscribed, you may not yet have been issued with a subscriber number. In this case you can use the temporary web ID number, included in your email order confirmation.

You can create an account in the meantime and link your subscription at a later time. Simply visit the My Account page, enter your subscriber number in the relevant field and click 'submit changes'.

If you have any difficulties creating an account or logging in please take a look at our FAQs page.

×
Close