 Skip to Content

The Spectator from £1 per week

Subscribe
Menu
Close

Letters

Letters: The problem with flying is the airports, not the airlines

Also: electric car downsides; camera ubiquity; spending on the armed services; gender politics; BB

12 August 2017

9:00 AM

12 August 2017

9:00 AM

Unbearable wait

Sir: Like Jenny McCartney, I too am fed up with flying (‘Civilised air travel? Pigs might fly’, 5 August). However, it’s not for any rudeness on the part of the staff, which I have as yet not encountered. Nor is it the lack of meals. Who needs them? No, it’s the agony of endless queues at the airport, the misery of taking off shoes and putting them back on, with no chairs supplied, and the confiscation of small items overlooked in packing. This is no fault of the air companies, but the rise in terror attacks has made such scrutiny necessary. I have ceased to travel long journeys by plane and try to manage with rail.
Sheila Berger
Bern, Switzerland

Heating disorder

Sir: Ross Clark (‘Road to nowhere’, 5 August) highlights the likely limited range of electric cars. However he does not mention another factor. The range compared to petrol or diesel is sure to be further reduced in cold weather. With water-cooled petrol and diesel cars, the cabin heat is provided by waste heat from the engine cooling system, which would otherwise be dispersed via the radiator. In other words, the cabin heat is free (though the fan still costs). In electric cars, the cabin heat would have to be provided by the battery, further reducing the range. I do not know how much research has been done into this but judging by the cost of running a 1-2kW electric fire at home, it is probably significant.
Peter White
Boardmills, Lisburn

Snap happy

Sir: Jenny Coad disapproves of those who indulge their love of photography (‘Snapping point’, 5 August). I rarely take photos with my smartphone, mostly because I don’t remember to, but I support the right of others to do so. Some of us prefer to experience art and music without a device in front of our faces. Yet few of us would criticise those who choose to sketch their favourite artwork or who sit with their eyes closed to allow the music to wash over them. Some people experience an occasion in richer detail and with greater pleasure when they try to frame it for a photograph. If Instagram is the price of getting young people into art galleries and concerts, then it is worth paying.
Matthew Grint
Sevenoaks, Kent

Armed services spending


Sir: Allan Mallinson’s piece ‘A Fighting Chance’ (5 August) is a plea to maintain the size of the army at the expense of the other two services. As with many such pieces, it repeats a range of assertions about the army’s importance that are simply not borne out by recent history; to choose just one, the second world war ended with the atom bomb rather than infantrymen firing at each other. He also complains, incorrectly, about expensive Royal Navy and RAF equipment programmes squeezing the budget. A quick look at the most recent MoD Annual Report and Accounts (p129), which treats strategic equipment programmes separately, shows the army’s ten-year equipment procurement programme is priced at more than £15 billion, while those of the Royal Navy and the RAF are £10 billion apiece. Far better to make a persuasive case for the greater MoD spending that is clearly required, rather than playing the game that makes life easiest for governments of pitting the services against each other.
Ralph Dunn
Thornbury, South Gloucestershire

The wife-beater question

Sir: James Delingpole’s laments those ‘when did you stop beating your wife?’ questions (‘No true Tory can support this gender idiocy’, 29 July) but like many before him, he identifies the wrong question. The classically difficult question to answer is: ‘Have you stopped beating your wife?’ ‘No’ being the answer that any honourable husband ought to give, but also the truthful answer of a wife-beater. Although domestic violence is an area in which I practise, I have never found it necessary to ask either formulation in court.
Julien Foster
Temple, London WC2

Get a life

Sir: I particularly enjoyed the article ‘I Am An Embittered Old Man Who Fails To Understand That The World Around Me Is Developing And Refuse To Educate Myself, Hence I Lash Out In Any Way I Know How In Order To Feel Important’ by James Delingpole (29 July). I think it’s disgraceful that upstarts like Simone de Beauvoir or Virginia Woolf get to point out that gender is socially constructed and that there is no reasonable way of defending the idea that individuals with one set of genitals have to dedicate the entirety of their lives to upholding the values arbitrarily attached to whichever genitals they possess. Sarcasm aside, I do not agree with every piece I read in The Spectator, but never before have I been moved to write in to express my contempt for the narrow-mindedness, blatant intellectual insecurity, almost parodic sense of superiority and outright homophobia of something in your pages. Mr Delingpole, with due respect, get a life; no one is forcing you to find a new gender identity because diversity and tolerance is being propagated.
Isabella Wheaton
Tonbridge, Kent

BB’s legacy

Sir: I was delighted by the book review of Bowland Beth: The Story of an English Hen Harrier (5 August) and the tribute paid to the 20th-century breed of nature writers. BB (Denys Watkins-Pitchford) was a particular talent and we at the BB Society are dedicated to keeping his memory alive. His other legacy was the conservation of the Purple Emperor butterfly: owing to his reintroduction programme, the species survives today in an established colony in Fermyn Woods, Northamptonshire.
Bryan Holden
BB Society, Solihull

Subscribe to The Spectator today for a quality of argument not found in any other publication. Get more Spectator for less – just £12 for 12 issues.

See also

What to read next

Spectator letters: St Augustine and Louise Mensch, war votes and flannel

Spectator letters: England’s defining myth, and another forgotten genocide

Letters: there is no reason for James Dyson to want farming subsidies in a free enterprise

Letters: declinism and the backward character of British education

Letters: Boris is the only candidate who has what it takes to be the next Tory leader

Letters: the ‘leavebugs’ bite back against Matthew Parris

Show comments

Most Popular

Editor’s Choice

How Nazi Germany became a top tourist destination

For the perfect summer holiday, just go into the garden and do jigsaws

Wolves, wheat and wool: in search of old England

Thirty years ago, Britain gave the world rave culture

Cartoons

‘I’d like the sweet smell of success, tempered by a sour note of regret.’
‘I’d like the sweet smell of success, tempered by a sour note of regret.’
‘Oh no — must be something really bad!’
‘Oh no — must be something really bad!’
‘Is there an afterlife? I hope not!’
‘Is there an afterlife? I hope not!’
‘At last! A drugs service that hasn’t been cut.’
‘At last! A drugs service that hasn’t been cut.’
‘I’m confused about other people’s sexuality.’
‘I’m confused about other people’s sexuality.’
‘Why must you be so damn negative?’
‘Why must you be so damn negative?’
‘I’m transitioning.’
‘I’m transitioning.’
Click here to find out more about subscribing to The Spectator’s free podcasts
The Spectator, 22 Old Queen Street, London, SW1H 9HP
Site designed and built by interconnect/it
X

Sign up

Sign up using a social account

Already have an account?

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating an account – Your subscriber number was not recognised though. To link your subscription visit the My Account page

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

X

Forgot Password

Please check your email

If the email address you entered is associated with a web account on our system, you will receive an email from us with instructions for resetting your password.

If you don't receive this email, please check your junk mail folder.

X

Subscription expired

Your subscription has expired. Please go to My Account to renew it or view subscription offers.

X

Your subscriber number is the 8 digit number printed above your name on the address sheet sent with your magazine each week. If you receive it, you’ll also find your subscriber number at the top of our weekly highlights email.

Entering your subscriber number will enable full access to all magazine articles on the site.

If you cannot find your subscriber number then please contact us on customerhelp@subscriptions.spectator.co.uk or call 0330 333 0050. If you’ve only just subscribed, you may not yet have been issued with a subscriber number. In this case you can use the temporary web ID number, included in your email order confirmation.

You can create an account in the meantime and link your subscription at a later time. Simply visit the My Account page, enter your subscriber number in the relevant field and click 'submit changes'.

If you have any difficulties creating an account or logging in please take a look at our FAQs page.

×
Close